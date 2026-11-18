Seyfarth Synopsis:Washington employers have another reason to take a closer look at workplace restrictions on employee mobility, and not just agreements labeled “noncompetes.” Recent enforcement actions by Washington’s Attorney General have challenged provisions ranging from health care medical-director agreements to workplace policies governing moonlighting and outside services. Those cases arrive as private plaintiffs test the potential reach of Washington’s Noncompetition Covenants Act and the State prepares for significant statutory changes in 2027. The takeaway is not that these provisions are necessarily unlawful, but that employers should consider where their agreements, policies, and practices may restrict employee mobility in ways that could attract scrutiny.

Beyond Traditional Noncompetes: Washington’s Expanding Enforcement Landscape

Washington’s Noncompetition Covenants Act may reach beyond traditional post-employment noncompetes. Among other things, the Act seeks to prohibit employers from “restrict[ing], restrain[ing], or prohibit[ing]” employees earning less than twice the applicable state minimum hourly wage from having another job, supplementing their income by working for another employer, working as an independent contractor, or being self-employed. The statute also contains important qualifications, including protections for legitimate safety and scheduling concerns, and it does not displace existing obligations involving conflicts of interest or the common-law duty of loyalty.

The difficult question is where permissible workplace rules end and an unlawful restriction on outside work begins. That question has taken on greater significance following the Washington Supreme Court’s decision in David v. Freedom Vans LLC. Since Freedom Vans, private plaintiffs have increasingly tested whether provisions addressing outside employment, competitive activities, conflicts of interest, confidentiality, loyalty, and similar subjects may fall within the Act even when they were not drafted, characterized, or operate as traditional noncompetes. The developing case law underscores an important point: the label attached to a policy is not necessarily dispositive; what the provision actually restricts may matter more.

And private litigation is now only part of the picture. The Washington Attorney General’s Office has begun developing a more dedicated role in enforcing the State’s worker-protection laws. In November 2025, Attorney General Brown established a dedicated Worker Rights Unit, announcing that it would pursue affirmative worker-protection cases and collaborate with the Washington Department of Labor & Industries and Seattle Office of Labor Standards. Brown described the Unit as adding enforcement “horsepower” and identified low- and moderate-income workers who may be reluctant to use existing complaint processes as one area of emphasis.

Brown subsequently appointed Marsha Chien, as the Unit’s first chief. Chien has described the Unit’s mandate broadly, stating that it intends to use “all of our state laws to protect workers” in areas that include wages, workplace safety, equal treatment, organizing, and employees’ ability to discuss workplace rights.

How that broad mandate ultimately translates into sustained enforcement priorities remains to be seen. But the Attorney General’s recent activity provides an early indication that noncompetes and other alleged restrictions on worker mobility are receiving attention. Importantly, the significance for employers is not that every outside-employment rule, conflict-of-interest policy, customer restriction, or approval requirement necessarily constitutes a noncompete. Rather, the State appears willing to test whether policies not traditionally understood or labeled as noncompetes nonetheless fall within the Act based on their language and purported practical effect.

That development adds another dimension to Washington’s evolving noncompete landscape. Employers now must consider not only how restrictive policies may fare in private litigation following Freedom Vans, but also whether those policies could attract scrutiny from an Attorney General’s Office that has created a dedicated unit to pursue so-called worker-protection cases.

The State Tests New Noncompete Theories in the Health Care Context

This month, the State sued two major dialysis providers over noncompetition provisions in agreements with nephrologists serving as part-time medical directors, roles that dialysis facilities are required by federal regulation to fill.

The significance of the case for health care employers extends beyond the particular agreements at issue. The complaint alleges that restrictions on nephrologists can make it more difficult for competing dialysis centers to secure the medical directors required under federal law, potentially creating barriers to new facilities and services. The State further alleges that reduced competition can affect quality, innovation, access to treatment, availability of home dialysis, and ultimately health care costs.

That framing takes the case beyond a conventional dispute over whether an individual should be free to work elsewhere. The State is attempting to connect restrictive-covenant enforcement to competition and access within the health care market itself. For health care employers, that provides a reason to look beyond conventional physician employment agreements. Medical-director arrangements, professional-services agreements, contractor agreements, practice-group joinders, outside-practice restrictions, exclusivity arrangements, and similar documents may warrant review.

The case is also particularly noteworthy for health care organizations because it targets several features commonly used in those types of agreements as supposed restraints on employee mobility:

Exclusivity provisions that allegedly prevented a nephrologist from serving as medical director for another dialysis center within a specified geographic area.

that allegedly prevented a nephrologist from serving as medical director for another dialysis center within a specified geographic area. Tail provisions that allegedly continued those restrictions for 12 to 24 months after the medical-director agreement ended.

that allegedly continued those restrictions for 12 to 24 months after the medical-director agreement ended. Joinder provisions that the State contends extended restrictions to other nephrologists in the medical director’s practice, including physicians who were not themselves parties to the medical-director arrangement.

The Attorney General’s legal theory also potentially raises the stakes beyond the Noncompetition Covenants Act itself. The complaint pleads Consumer Protection Act theories based on the challenged restrictions. The State alleges that using allegedly void noncompetes constitutes an unfair method of competition and that maintaining or representing allegedly unenforceable restrictions as binding can constitute an unfair or deceptive practice under RCW 19.86.020. It seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, notice to affected physicians, attorney fees and costs, and civil penalties of up to $7,500 per violation under the Consumer Protection Act.

If that novel theory is accepted, it could have consequences beyond an employer’s attempt to judicially enforce a covenant. The State’s position appears to target not only enforcement, but also the maintenance of allegedly unenforceable provisions and representations to workers that those provisions remain binding. That distinction matters for employers with legacy agreements that may still remain on the books even if there is no present intention to enforce them.

The complaint also alleges that post-2020 amendments extending older agreements must independently comply with Washington’s statutory requirements. On the State’s theory, then, the compliance inquiry extends beyond newly drafted agreements to renewals, extensions, and amendments of existing arrangements. For employers reviewing their agreements, that means the relevant universe may be broader than documents entered into after the Act took effect.

But the Attorney General’s case goes further.

The Worker Rights Unit Puts Outside-Employment Policies to the Test

The State’s enforcement activity is not limited to agreements that look like traditional noncompetes. A separate action involving child-care workers suggests the Worker Rights Unit is may test the statute’s boundaries in a much less conventional setting. The State has taken the position that certain handbook provisions governing conflicts of interest and outside employment can violate Washington’s Noncompetition Covenants Act when they allegedly restrict lower-wage employees from performing paid work outside their regular jobs. That enforcement theory remains the State’s position, not necessarily a settled statement of the Act’s scope.

The recent action involved companies operating franchised Kiddie Academy child care centers in King and Snohomish Counties. According to the State’s allegations, the employees at issue earned approximately $22 to $23 per hour. The employer’s handbook expressly stated that it did not object to “moonlighting,” but imposed restrictions on outside work presenting specified conflicts of interest. Among other things, employees allegedly could not provide caregiving services outside work to current customers or certain former customers. The companies later revised the policy to permit some outside services with written approval from the company president. The State contended that these restrictions, together with the way managers allegedly communicated and applied them, effectively prevented employees from accepting outside caregiving work and supplementing their income. The operators denied wrongdoing and maintained that their policies permitted lawful outside employment.

What is notable, therefore, is the breadth of the State’s enforcement theory, rather than any definitive determination that these types of policies violate Washington law. The State did not analyze a single contractual provision in isolation. Instead, its theory relied on handbook language, conflict-of-interest rules, management communications, training reminders, customer-facing materials, and alleged enforcement practices. Taken together, the State claimed those materials functioned as an unlawful restriction on outside employment, notwithstanding that the employer did not characterize the restrictions as a “noncompete.”

The Attorney General also sought injunctive and monetary relief under its asserted interpretation of the Noncompetition Covenants Act and brought a separate claim under Washington’s Silenced No More Act based on handbook language the State alleged improperly restricted employees’ ability to discuss legally protected workplace conduct.

The practical takeaway for Washington employers is therefore not that ordinary conflict-of-interest or outside-employment policies are necessarily unlawful. Rather, employers should recognize that the Worker Rights Unit appears prepared to scrutinize such policies under a relatively expansive view of Washington’s worker-mobility protections. In particular, the Unit may look beyond how a policy is labeled and focus on the restrictions the State believes it imposes in practice. Employers may therefore want to review conflict-of-interest policies, outside-employment rules, customer restrictions, approval requirements, and related employee-conduct provisions with that enforcement approach in mind, particularly where they apply to employees within the Act’s protected wage range.

Private Plaintiffs Test Their Own Theories

Meanwhile, private plaintiffs are advancing similar theories against workplace restrictions that look considerably different from traditional post-employment noncompetes.

Following Freedom Vans, plaintiffs have increasingly argued that policies addressing competitive activity, outside employment, conflicts of interest, and related subjects may qualify as unlawful restraints even when they were not drafted, labeled, or operated as noncompetes. Whether, and under what circumstances, those theories will succeed remains unsettled. But the litigation highlights a practical issue for employers: courts may be asked to examine what a provision actually restricts, rather than simply how the employer characterizes it.

That does not mean a conflict-of-interest policy, outside-employment rule, customer restriction, exclusivity provision, or joinder agreement is necessarily a noncompete, much less an unlawful one. Each presents distinct legal and factual considerations, and Washington law continues to recognize legitimate employer interests and permitted workplace restrictions. But employers should not assume that a policy falls outside Washington’s noncompete laws solely because it carries a different label.

Bigger Change Still Coming

All of this is unfolding against an even larger change in Washington law. Effective June 30, 2027, Washington will make all employment noncompetes void and unenforceable regardless of when they were entered into. Employers generally will no longer be able to enter into, enforce, threaten to enforce, or represent that a worker remains subject to a prohibited noncompete. And by October 1, 2027, employers must make reasonable efforts to notify current and former workers who remain within the term of covered provisions that those restrictions are void and unenforceable.

The amended law may also reach beyond the traditional provision that simply prohibits someone from joining a competitor. Depending on how they are structured, provisions limiting an individual’s ability to accept or transact business with customers, as well as certain repayment or forfeiture provisions triggered by taking another job, may draw scrutiny within the expanded definition. At the same time, important tools remain available, including appropriately tailored confidentiality and trade-secret protections and certain narrowly drawn nonsolicitation agreements. Training-repayment provisions also remain permissible if they satisfy the statute’s specific requirements.

For health care employers, that makes the current enforcement environment particularly important. Physician and provider agreements often combine several different protections in a single document: noncompetition and exclusivity provisions, patient nonsolicitation restrictions, recruiting or signing incentives, repayment obligations, retention payments, deferred compensation, confidentiality protections, and limitations on outside practice. The 2027 amendments will not necessarily treat all of those provisions alike. For example, patient nonsolicitation provisions remain potentially permissible, but the statute places limits on whom they may cover, the conduct they may restrict, and their duration.

The Practical Takeaway: Look Beyond the Noncompete Label

Washington employers are confronting a changing and increasingly complex landscape for restrictive workplace provisions. Private plaintiffs following Freedom Vans are testing whether provisions not traditionally understood as noncompetes fall within Washington’s noncompete statute. At the same time, the Attorney General’s new Worker Rights Unit is advancing its own theories about the statute’s reach, including through challenges to outside-employment policies and sophisticated contractual arrangements in the health care industry.

Those developments do not mean that every conflict-of-interest rule, outside-employment policy, exclusivity provision, nonsolicitation requirement, or other restriction on competitive activity is a noncompete, much less an unlawful one. The legality of any particular provision will likely be scrutinized based on its language, context, operation, and the applicable statutory requirements. But they do mean employers should expect both private plaintiffs and the State to look beyond labels when challenging workplace restrictions.

And with Washington’s much broader 2027 amendments approaching, employers have a practical reason to review those provisions now rather than waiting for the law to change. The useful question is not simply, “Do we use noncompetes?” It is:

Where do our policies, agreements, or compensation arrangements potentially restrict, condition, or create consequences for an employee’s ability to work elsewhere or engage in competitive activity?

Asking that broader question does not assume those provisions are unlawful. It identifies where Washington’s evolving law and emerging enforcement theories may warrant a closer look.