ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Personnel Records From Coast To Coast
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private...View firm profile
When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.
When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.
In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin speaks with Evan Piercey about what New York Labor Law Section 210-b as well as California’s personnel records laws mean for employers — and why this issue can no longer sit on the “I will get to it when I can” list.
Tune in for insights on:
|
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.