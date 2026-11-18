When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin speaks with Evan Piercey about what New York Labor Law Section 210-b as well as California’s personnel records laws mean for employers — and why this issue can no longer sit on the “I will get to it when I can” list.

Tune in for insights on:

The 10-day notice requirement when "negative information" is placed in an employee's record

The five-business-day deadline to respond to personnel record requests, including from former employees

How the New York statute differs from California’s approach to personnel records

How personnel record requests can serve as "pre-discovery" before employment litigation

Practical steps for auditing personnel records, updating retention practices, and training HR teams

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