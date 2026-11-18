Employers must ensure a safe workplace before an employee ever picks up a tool.

A job safety assessment, sometimes called a Job Safety Analysis (“JSA”) or Job Hazard Analysis (“JHA”), provides a structured process for evaluating a job, identifying the hazards employees may encounter, and determining the precautions necessary to perform the work safely. Federal OSHA standards do not generally require employers to prepare a written JSA for every job. But the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s General Duty Clause requires employers to furnish employment and a place of employment free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm. In addition, numerous OSHA standards require employers to identify hazards, evaluate workplace conditions, select appropriate protective measures, or have appropriately qualified or competent personnel make safety determinations.

In hazardous industries, an employer can have difficulty satisfying those obligations without some reliable process for determining what employees are actually going to do, what hazards the work presents, and how those hazards will be controlled before the work begins.

That is where a well-designed JSA program can become an important part of an employer’s overall safety and health management system.

A JSA Is More Than a Form

A JSA should not become another piece of paperwork that employees complete because someone told them they have to.

The purpose is the assessment, not the form.

A meaningful JSA breaks work into logical steps and considers the hazards associated with those steps. Depending on the work, the analysis might consider moving machinery, electricity, stored mechanical energy, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, chemicals, heat, falls, falling objects, struck-by or caught-between hazards, sharp surfaces, confined spaces, vehicle traffic, and the tools or equipment employees will use.

The assessment should then identify how those hazards will be eliminated or controlled. That may involve eliminating the hazard, substituting a safer method, using engineering controls, establishing appropriate work practices, isolating hazardous energy, or selecting appropriate PPE.

Equally important, the process should involve the employees who understand the work. Supervisors, maintenance personnel, safety professionals, engineers, and employees performing the task may each recognize hazards that others do not.

A JSA therefore serves two purposes. It helps identify hazards, but it also creates a structured conversation about safety before employees become exposed to those hazards.

PPE Hazard Assessments Are Required in General Industry

Although OSHA does not generally require a JSA, its general-industry PPE standard does impose a specific hazard-assessment obligation.

Under 29 C.F.R. § 1910.132(d), an employer must assess the workplace to determine whether hazards are present, or are likely to be present, that necessitate PPE. Where such hazards exist, the employer must select appropriate PPE, communicate the selection decisions to affected employees, and ensure that the PPE properly fits affected employees.

The employer must also verify through a written certification that the required workplace hazard assessment has been performed. The certification identifies the workplace evaluated, the person certifying the evaluation, the date or dates of the assessment, and the document as the certification of the hazard assessment.

Employers should therefore be careful about relying exclusively on generic PPE rules. A facility-wide requirement for safety glasses, safety shoes, and gloves may provide an appropriate baseline, but it does not necessarily answer what PPE an employee needs for the work actually being performed.

An employee grinding metal may need different protection than an employee opening a chemical line. A maintenance technician troubleshooting energized electrical equipment presents different considerations from the same technician replacing a mechanical component after the equipment has been completely de-energized. The PPE decision should follow the hazard assessment, rather than the other way around.

Maintenance Employees Present a Particular Challenge

Job safety assessments become especially important for maintenance employees because maintenance work is rarely limited to a small number of repetitive tasks.

An experienced maintenance technician may perform hundreds or even thousands of different tasks over time. The employee may replace motors, troubleshoot conveyors, clear jams, repair piping, open electrical equipment, make adjustments, weld, cut, grind, work at elevation, remove guards, enter restricted areas, or disassemble equipment.

It is unrealistic to expect an employer to have a detailed JSA anticipating every maintenance task that may ever arise.

But the variety of the work is precisely why a process for assessing hazards is so important.

Many serious maintenance accidents occur in circumstances where an employee approaches a new, changed, or unfamiliar task without conducting a sufficiently task-specific safety analysis. The employee may understand the equipment generally but fail to appreciate a particular source of gravity, electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, thermal, chemical, or other energy. An employee may select the PPE normally worn for maintenance work without recognizing an unusual splash, arc, heat, or impact hazard presented by the particular assignment.

Experience is valuable, but experience does not eliminate the need to stop and assess what is different about today’s job.

Hazardous Energy Should Be Part of the Analysis

One of the most important questions in a maintenance JSA should be: What sources of energy could injure someone during this work?

OSHA’s lockout/tagout standard, 29 C.F.R. § 1910.147, addresses servicing and maintenance where unexpected energization or startup of equipment, or the release of stored energy, could cause injury. Depending on the equipment, hazardous energy may include electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, thermal, gravitational, or other forms of energy.

Turning a machine “off” does not necessarily make it safe.

A suspended component may fall. A hydraulic system may remain pressurized. A spring may remain compressed. A pneumatic line may contain pressure. Material may remain hot. A capacitor may retain electrical energy. Equipment may move when a blockage is removed.

Accordingly, a task-specific assessment should not simply ask whether the equipment has been shut down. It should identify the energy sources associated with the particular work and determine how those sources will be isolated, blocked, relieved, restrained, discharged, dissipated, or otherwise controlled as required before an employee enters the danger zone.

That distinction can be critical in maintenance work, where the employee may be placing his or her hands or body in precisely the location where unexpected movement or release of energy would have the most serious consequences.

Routine JSAs and Non-Routine Work Permits Can Work Together

A practical safety program does not necessarily require employees to start from scratch before every job.

For recurring tasks, employers can develop written JSAs that identify the normal steps, hazards, energy-control requirements, PPE, tools, and precautions. Employees can use those assessments as the baseline for performing the work safely.

The more difficult question involves work that is unusual, non-routine, or materially different from the existing JSA.

For those situations, employers should consider a documented safe-work permit, non-routine-work assessment, or pre-task planning process. This can be particularly valuable for maintenance departments, whose employees may encounter thousands of combinations of equipment, conditions, and repair tasks.

A practical pre-task assessment might require employees and supervisors to consider:

The scope and location of the work;

Whether an existing JSA or written procedure actually applies;

The steps necessary to complete the task;

Electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, thermal, chemical, gravitational, pressure, and other energy sources;

Whether lockout/tagout or another energy-control procedure applies;

Whether stored energy has been properly relieved, blocked, restrained, discharged, or dissipated;

Machine movement and the position of employees’ bodies during the work;

Chemicals, pressurized systems, and potential releases;

Work at heights and access to elevated areas;

Hot work, confined spaces, line breaking, and other work requiring specialized procedures or permits;

The PPE appropriate for the actual hazards;

The tools and equipment necessary to perform the work safely;

Employees or contractors who could be affected by the work; and

Whether anything has changed since the work was originally planned.

Most importantly, the process should establish a clear expectation that a change in the work requires a new look at the hazards.

If an employee opens equipment and discovers an unexpected configuration, determines that additional equipment must be removed, encounters an unidentified energy source, or changes the planned method of performing the repair, the employee should stop and reassess the work rather than assuming that the original analysis remains adequate.

Good Documentation Demonstrates Good Safety Decisions

Documentation serves an important purpose beyond satisfying a regulatory requirement.

After a serious accident, one of the first questions will be what the employer and employee knew before the work began. What task was the employee performing? What hazards had been identified? What energy sources were present? What controls were required? What PPE had been selected? Did the employee understand how the work was supposed to be performed safely?

A contemporaneous JSA or safe-work permit can provide important evidence of the hazards that were considered and the protective measures selected before the incident.

Poor documentation can demonstrate the opposite.

A stack of JSAs containing entries such as “wear PPE,” “use LOTO,” or “be careful” may establish that paperwork was completed, but it may also raise questions about whether anyone actually evaluated the work. Likewise, identical JSAs completed for materially different maintenance tasks can suggest that the process has become a paperwork exercise rather than a meaningful assessment.

The objective should not be to create more paper. The objective is to create and document a sound safety decision before the employee is exposed to the hazard.

Takeaways for Employers

A strong safety program begins with understanding the work employees actually perform.

OSHA does not generally mandate a written JSA for every task, and employers should be careful not to confuse a recommended safety-management practice with a specific regulatory requirement. Nevertheless, the General Duty Clause and numerous OSHA standards require employers to identify or address workplace hazards and implement appropriate protective measures. In general industry, the PPE standard also expressly requires a workplace hazard assessment and written certification.

Employers should therefore consider how their existing programs translate those obligations into decisions at the job level.

For recurring work, that may mean well-developed JSAs that identify the steps, hazards, controls, PPE, and applicable procedures. For maintenance and other employees who routinely perform changing or non-routine work, employers should consider supplementing those JSAs with a simple safe-work permit or documented pre-task assessment that requires employees to stop and evaluate hazards that an existing procedure does not adequately address.

The best JSA is not necessarily the longest. It is the one that causes an employee to recognize the hazard that otherwise would have been missed.

Identify the job. Identify the hazards. Control the energy. Select the right PPE. Then begin the work.