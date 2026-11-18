A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit upheld the summary judgment dismissal of a Title VII religious discrimination claim based on a former worker’s refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Julie Holland filed suit against 3M, her former employer, after she was terminated for failure to get vaccinated under company policy. Holland based her refusal on religious and medical objections, but the Eleventh Circuit disagreed, finding no conflict between her beliefs and 3M’s policy as per Holland’s own statements.

Holland sued 3M in February 2023, alleging that her former employer was forcing its employees to have an experimental medical treatment, refusing to accommodate religious exemptions, and violating their privacy and bodily integrity rights. As an employee in 3M’s healthcare business group, Holland was required to visit healthcare client sites at least monthly. She managed relationships between healthcare systems and 3M, which provided products to document, code, and bill patient treatment. 3M required all employees in roles similar to or the same as Holland’s role to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Holland submitted a religious accommodation request for an exemption from the vaccine policy in October 2021, but 3M noted that her request duplicated common online sources. Holland claimed her beliefs prevented her from getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, or undergoing COVID-19 tests, and tried to continue her job duties without precautions, even when working closely with others and conducting in-person visits. 3M pointed out that Holland had previously been vaccinated and couldn’t or wouldn’t explain how her beliefs conflicted with its policy or how long she had held those beliefs.

3M ultimately terminated Holland after rejecting her exemption request based on objections that weren’t religious in nature and the fact that she previously had undergone other body-altering treatments.

In response, Holland claimed that accommodating her beliefs would not place an undue burden on 3M, and that she had worked remotely throughout her career with 3M. She also noted her inability to get similar jobs after her termination due to a noncompete agreement.

Last year, a Georgia federal district court dismissed Holland’s claim on summary judgment, finding no conflict between her Christian religious beliefs and the 3M vaccination policy. Rather, the magistrate judge characterized the religious basis of Holland’s claims as ostensibly giving her the freedom to avoid all job duties she didn’t like. The judge also found that by Holland’s own testimony, her “free will” belief stemmed not from a broadly held religious conviction, but from an objection only to the COVID vaccine. Furthermore, Holland admitted that she wasn’t a member of a church and never had regularly attended church.

The Eleventh Circuit panel agreed, citing Holland’s testimony during her deposition that she had only two problems with the policy: 1) an mRNA vaccine could alter her DNA, and 2) the mandatory vaccination policy violated her God-given free will. However, Holland could have gotten a non-mRNA version of the vaccination and said she wouldn’t object to a mandatory flu vaccination. As a result, the Eleventh Circuit panel found that Holland failed to make the threshold showing required by Title VII, or that 3M’s COVID vaccination policy violated her religious beliefs.

The case is Julie A. Holland v. 3M Co., Case Number 25-13734, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.