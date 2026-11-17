Seyfarth Synopsis: The IRS recently released Notice 2026-66 (“Notice”), setting out the cost-of-living adjustments applicable to qualified retirement plans and other retirement-related limits for 2027. Most of the key qualified plan limits will increase next year, giving participants more room to save and increasing several thresholds that plan administrators will need to track.

Here are some of the key numbers for plan administrators:

Qualified Plan Limit 2026 2027 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) Elective Deferral Limit $24,500 $25,500 Catch-up Contribution Limit (age 50+) $8,000 $8,500 “Super” Catch-up Limit (ages 60-63) $11,250 $11,750 Annual Defined Contribution Limit Under Code § 415(c) $72,000 $75,000 Annual Defined Benefit Limit under Code § 415(b) $290,000 $300,000 Annual Compensation Limit under Code § 401(a)(17) $360,000 $375,000 Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) Threshold* $160,000 $170,000 Key Employee Threshold $235,000 $245,000 Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold $150,000 $155,000

For 2027, the basic elective deferral limit for 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457(b) plans increases by $1,000, from $24,500 to $25,500 remaining consistent across all the plan types. The regular catch-up contribution limit under these plans for participants age 50 or older will also increase, from $8,000 to $8,500, bringing the total amount an eligible participant age 50 or older generally may contribute to $34,000 in 2027. The optional enhanced, or “super,” catch-up contribution limit added by SECURE 2.0 for participants ages 60-63 increases from $11,250 to $11,750. When combined with the regular elective deferral limit, these participants generally may contribute up to $37,250 in 2027.

Other commonly used qualified plan limits are moving up as well. The annual defined contribution limit under Code Section 415(c) increases from $72,000 to $75,000, while the maximum annual compensation that may be taken into account under a qualified plan increases from $360,000 to $375,000. The annual defined benefit limit increases from $290,000 to $300,000, and the key employee threshold for top-heavy plan purposes increases from $235,000 to $245,000.

The HCE threshold for 2027 increases from $160,000 to $170,000. Please note, however, that because the HCE determination is based on prior year compensation, the HCE determination for plan years beginning in 2027 will be based on the HCE limit in effect for 2026, which was $160,000. Therefore, practically speaking, the increased 2027 HCE limit will not impact plan administration until the 2028 plan year.

Finally, with plan administrators and recordkeepers now implementing the SECURE 2.0 mandatory Roth catch-up requirement, there is one more indexed number worth watching. The prior-year FICA wage threshold used to determine whether a participant’s catch-up contributions must be made on a Roth basis increases from $150,000 to $155,000. For catch-up contributions made in 2027, the Roth requirement generally will apply based on whether the participant had more than $155,000 in applicable FICA wages during 2026.

Employers who sponsor qualified retirement plans should review the new limits in participant notices and make any necessary adjustments to plan administrative/operational procedures and participant communications.