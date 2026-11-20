California’s Assembly Bill (AB) 2321 takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and expands workplace safety investigation and enforcement provisions. Among its changes, the law makes willful interference with Cal/OSHA inspections a crime.

New Criminal Penalties

AB 2321 adds Labor Code Section 6314(f), making it a misdemeanor for any person to willfully resist, prevent, impede, or interfere with Cal/OSHA officials’ performance of certain duties. Covered activities include workplace inspections and investigations. The law also prohibits willfully violating a related court order.

Penalties include up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The provision applies to “any person,” rather than employers alone.

Asserting Rights During Inspections

Section 6314 continues to require inspections within reasonable limits and in a reasonable manner. It also retains a procedure for obtaining an inspection warrant when permission to inspect a workplace is refused.

Cal/OSHA’s inspection manual also recognizes reasonable wait times for an employer representative to arrive in specified circumstances. A separate chapter of the manual addresses refusals of consent and procedures for obtaining an inspection warrant.

AB 2321 does not define “interferes” or provide examples of conduct that would constitute interference. This uncertainty may raise concerns for employers about when asserting inspection rights could be viewed as interference. Employers should distinguish asserting inspection rights from willfully obstructing an inspector’s duties. Questions about inspection scope, requests to wait for management, or walkaround participation should be addressed with counsel.

Next Steps

Employers should update inspection protocols, designate primary and backup contacts, and train managers to document requests and objections, avoid confrontations, and promptly seek legal guidance when disputes arise. Employers should also maintain a clear record of their cooperation throughout the inspection and clearly document the good-faith basis for any objections as the occur.