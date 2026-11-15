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ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026

Trump Signs Law Promoting ESOPs In The Workplace

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President Donald Trump recently signed the Retire Through Ownership Act into law, creating a new framework for valuing employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) under ERISA. The bipartisan legislation aims to make ESOPs more common in the workplace by providing clarity on adequate consideration for company stock held by private individuals.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
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President Donald Trump recently signed the Retire Through Ownership Act into law. The Act creates a new framework for the valuation of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). Sponsors hope it will make ESOPs a more common workplace benefit. The bipartisan legislation passed the U.S. Senate unanimously and the U.S. House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority.

Under the Act, ESOP fiduciaries now can rely in good faith on independent valuations from business appraisers using guidelines established in IRS Revenue Ruling 59-60. Congress passed the Act because of a lack of clarity about what constitutes “adequate consideration” for company stock held by private individuals. Because no regulations addressed this issue, fiduciaries have been wary of potential liability, even when they acted prudently and reasonably in valuing the stock with help from qualified valuation experts.

The Act and the ambiguity it resolved could lead to more ESOPs being adopted in the workplace. Since regulatory guidance now clearly applies to ESOPs and defines “adequate consideration,” more private companies may be willing to offer ESOPs as part of their retirement benefits. As a result, employees could expand their ability to own company stock.

However, the Act creates no safe harbor from potential ERISA liability with respect to valuation. Furthermore, a fiduciary still may not assume that a qualified appraisal absolves it of fiduciary duties.

As a result, employers should continue to monitor ESOP litigation and regulatory guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). For instance, courts may still ascribe a more specific definition to “good faith reliance” and determine how to reconcile the new provisions with ERISA's fiduciary requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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