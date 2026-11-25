When hiring, the general rule is hire slow and fire fast.

As your business ramps up for the holiday, and you may feel the urge to hire quickly, please consider these tips to keep the risks of seasonal hiring as low as they can be.

BE CAREFUL OF AI USE, INCLUDING AUTOMATED HIRING TOOLS, IN HIRING

So many employers are using AI now, especially to screen resumes and assist with hiring decisions. However, doing so is risky, in that AI may screen out candidates for improper reasons, including legally protected categories. Using AI without human oversight can expose an employer to unnecessary risks.

Tip: Keep the “human” part of human resources in place, even with seasonal hiring screening.

JUST BECAUSE SOMEONE IS SEASONAL, OR TEMPORARY, DOES NOT MAKE THEM A VIABLE INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR

Common sense might suggest that a short-term or temporary worker can simply be paid as a contract worker, by 1099. Better for them and better for the employer, right? Wrong!

Many states (California, Massachusetts and New Jersey) have strict tests about who can be an independent contractor. California follows the ABC test which requires: (A) the worker to be free from the employer’s control and direction in doing the work; (B) the work must be outside the employer’s usual course of business; and (C) the worker must be customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business (of the same type as the work being performed).

Many seasonal hires won’t meet any prong of this test, let alone all three. So, the test won’t be met in states that don’t include the “usual course of business” requirement (Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin).

Misclassifying seasonal workers can lead to class claims for wage-and-hour violations, back taxes, penalties, and a host of other risks.

Tip: Resist the urge to hire seasonal workers as contractors.

STAFFING COMPANY CONSIDERATIONS

Some staffing companies are terrific, and provide excellent workers quickly, who are well worth the premium you pay for them.

Other staffing companies are less terrific, may not vet their workers thoroughly, pay them properly, or indemnify you (as the customer) for their glitches. Too many of my clients have gotten stuck paying for mistakes made by the staffing companies (as the alleged joint employer).

Tip: Vet your staffing companies, read the agreements carefully, and understand the benefit you are getting for the premium you are paying.

ONBOARD SEASONAL WORKERS PROPERLY

Often employers don’t take the special care they need for seasonal workers to make sure they sign off on all of the proper new hire paperwork.

Any offers to seasonal employees should clarify that the work is temporary (or seasonal), and expected to end in January 2027. This can help limit unemployment claims and set clear worker expectations.

If seasonal employees are not entitled to certain benefits, like vacation time, or paid holidays, be clear about that up front.

Also, seasonal workers should sign your arbitration agreement, your handbook, and should get all required notices (like California’s “Know Your Rights Notice”) just like your regular full-time employees do.

If you conduct new hire training on your policies, such as harassment prevention, or wage-and-hour compliance, proper timekeeping, etc., train your seasonal hires too.

Tip: Remember, seasonal workers are less vested given their short tenure, and be more likely to take advantage of compliance oversights.

WATCH THOSE LOCAL MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES

While many states have minimum wage increases as of January 1each year, some cities and counties raise their own minimum wages on July 1 (in 2026, rates increased in several cities and counties in California, Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota). In California, there were even industry-specific minimum wage hikes in July 2026, so beware.

Tip: Make sure you are hiring seasonal workers at the correct rates, and that you increase those wages for employees retained for longer periods when a new minimum wage kicks in.

OFFBOARD SEASONAL WORKERS PROPERLY AND PAY FINAL PAY ON TIME

One claim we tend to see every year is the failure to pay final wages upon termination in states like California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Missouri, that require payment on the last day of work, and not just the next pay period. Other states, such as Connecticut, Oregon, and Washington, D.C., allow payment on the next business day, and Hawaii and Minnesota have their own short deadlines.

Paying a whole bunch of seasonal workers late in California can create a class of people owed waiting time penalties (e.g., one day of wages for each day final pay is late up to 30 days). That can get expensive.

To the extent your location requires any offboarding paperwork, such as a Notice of Change in Relationship, or an unemployment pamphlet, make sure you provide those documents as well.

Tip: Plan ahead. Have employees’ final pay ready on their last day.

TAKEAWAYS

When hiring, the general rule is hire slow and fire fast. Whenever you are fast-tracking a new worker, slow down, take a breath, and consider the risks. Otherwise, the increased business you get from that worker may be more than offset by losses associated with claims once they leave.

Originally published by QSR Magazine.