Details

Federal contractors face uncertainty about whether to keep collecting race, sex, and veteran data and how to track applicants defensibly. We Get Contracting host Scott Pechaitis speaks with Pay Equity leader Laura Mitchell about state law conflicts with recent federal guidance changes, AI hiring tools and disposition coding. They also explore the Uniform Guidelines and Internet Applicant Rule frameworks that can still guide employers.

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Transcript

Scott Pechaitis

Principal, Denver

Welcome back to We Get Contracting, Jackson Lewis' podcast for exploring workplace law issues affecting government contractors. I'm Scott Pechaitis. I'm a co-leader of the Government Contracting and Compliance group here at Jackson Lewis. I'm joined once again by one of my favorites, Laura Mitchell, our all-star OFCCP attorney here in the Denver office.

Laura handles affirmative action, hiring analyses, workplace analytics, and leads our specialty Pay Equity group. She is also a contributing editor to our highly read and popular blog for government contractors, the GovCon Employment Exchange. Laura, it's great to have you back.

Laura Mitchell

Principal, Denver

Thanks, Scott. Good to be here.

Pechaitis

Today we're going to be talking about one of my favorite subjects: applicant tracking best practices. Before we get there, it's important to touch briefly on our last podcast. Last time you joined us, Laura, we talked about OFCCP's new final rule under Section 503 and the elimination of the disability data collection requirements, as well as the removal of disability data components from written affirmative action plans, although written affirmative action plans for individuals with disabilities are still required.

Since we're discussing applicant tracking for federal contractors and subcontractors, I also want to remind everyone that there continues to be a requirement to solicit protected veteran status information at both the pre-offer and post-offer stages. Written affirmative action plans for veterans are also still required. The recent OFCCP changes did not affect VEVRAA requirements.

That's worth mentioning because over the last few weeks I've seen several companies accidentally turn off their veteran data collection after learning it was electronically linked to disability data collection within their applicant tracking systems. Make sure you check that. Make sure you didn't accidentally disable veteran data collection when making recent disability-related changes.

Mitchell

Over the last few weeks, we've also seen renewed questions about what employers should be collecting from applicants, what they're required to collect, and what they should be doing with the information they receive. It's very timely that we're having this conversation today.

Pechaitis

I agree. Another reason this topic is timely is that one of our old friends has been back in the news: the Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures.

Laura, why don't we start there? Can you remind everyone what the Uniform Guidelines are and why they're back in the spotlight?

Mitchell

I have to laugh because you described applicant tracking as one of your favorite subjects and referred to the Uniform Guidelines as an old friend. I'm not sure many people would describe them that way other than us and a handful of our colleagues.

The Uniform Guidelines have been part of the employment law landscape since the 1970s. They were adopted in various forms by several federal agencies to provide a common framework for evaluating employment selection procedures. The Guidelines focus on evaluating tests and screening mechanisms used in employment decisions to ensure compliance with nondiscrimination obligations. They provide a framework for assessing selection procedures and determining whether they create adverse impact on protected groups.

Recently, the EEOC submitted a final rule for consideration that would withdraw its adoption of the Uniform Guidelines. OFCCP has already rescinded its adoption of the Guidelines, which is part of a larger package of regulatory changes.

The Uniform Guidelines established procedures for collecting information, comparing selection rates across demographic groups, and evaluating the validity of employment selection processes. They provided standards for determining whether a facially neutral assessment or screening tool that creates adverse impact can nevertheless be justified and defended. This is where concepts such as the four-fifths rule originated.

We're talking about the Guidelines again because the EEOC is taking additional steps to pull them back. There's also a separate pending rule concerning recordkeeping requirements. We're monitoring that closely because it will further influence discussions about what information employers should collect and maintain. At this point, EEOC is pursuing separate paths to rescind both the Guidelines and the related recordkeeping requirements.

The real issue isn't the technical details of the Uniform Guidelines themselves. It's what employers should do going forward to evaluate their employment practices and ensure compliance with anti-discrimination laws. What kinds of conversations are you having with clients on that front?

Pechaitis

That's exactly where I've seen the discussion emerge. The biggest conversations involve companies that are looking for a reason to continue collecting race and sex data from applicants. Since January 2025, one of the recurring questions has been whether federal contractors should continue collecting that information.

The discussion usually begins with risk analysis. One risk is that several states have laws that restrict employers' ability to request protected-status information from applicants. Some of those laws were enacted many years ago and weren't regularly applied in modern federal contractor compliance environments.

Minnesota is a good example. Minnesota has a law generally restricting employers from requesting protected-status information from applicants. At the same time, Minnesota's contractor requirements may require collection and reporting of that same information. On one hand, employers are told not to ask. On the other hand, some employers are required to ask. That highlights a broader principle: employers need to understand all of the laws and contractual obligations that apply to them.

Many organizations would prefer to implement a single nationwide process, but if we're going to follow a general rule, it should be that employers need a legitimate business and compliance reason for collecting the information. The first question I always ask is: what do you want to use it for?

Another risk involves maintaining data that could later be used against the company. For many years, systemic hiring discrimination was one of the EEOC's highest enforcement priorities. EEOC investigations often began with requests for applicant data, followed by statistical analyses aimed at identifying potential discrimination claims.

As a result, many employers are reluctant to continue collecting race and sex information when they are no longer required to do so. Personally, I often take the opposite view. I would rather have the data. We've seen EEOC construct applicant pools through Census data, independent analyses, and applicant surveys. In those situations, I would rather have my own data, analyze it under privilege, evaluate the company's practices, and use it to help guide strategy and responses. What's your perspective?

Mitchell

It's a fascinating issue, especially because we're getting almost no guidance from government agencies.

I keep returning to the Title VII obligation requiring employers to maintain records sufficient to demonstrate that employment practices are administered in a nondiscriminatory manner. The law doesn't specify what those records must be. Records may include data, but they can also include interview notes and other documentation.

Many organizations believe they still have an obligation to collect, analyze, and monitor data to ensure they are not creating barriers to equal employment opportunity or producing disparate impact. What we don't have is guidance explaining what specifically satisfies that obligation. As a result, it's not just a question of whether you collect the information. It's what you're going to do with it if you do collect it. That second part of the discussion is really the critical one.

Pechaitis

I agree. I work with several companies that continue collecting the data specifically to conduct analyses and verify they're not discriminating. The important question then becomes what to do if a disparity appears and how to responsibly address it.

That's one reason I'm personally disappointed to see the Uniform Guidelines go away. They provided direction and a framework for evaluating the data and demonstrating compliance with Title VII.

Mitchell

That's an important point. Just because the Uniform Guidelines are no longer being adopted by these agencies doesn't mean they cease to be useful. Employers can still rely on many of the principles and methodologies they contain.

The fact that agencies are moving away from formally adopting them doesn't mean employers can't perform comparative analyses or use those concepts to evaluate hiring practices. That leads naturally to another one of your favorite topics: applicant tracking.

Pechaitis

Another concept we haven't discussed in a while is the Internet Applicant Rule. That rule originated under Executive Order 11246, which was rescinded in January 2025.

As OFCCP proceeds with removing the corresponding regulations, the formal Internet Applicant Rule will technically disappear as well. Does that mean employers should stop looking to it for guidance and best practices?

Mitchell

No, I don't think so. There is a lot worth preserving from the Internet Applicant Rule. Even if it's no longer the basis for agency enforcement, it still provides a logical and defensible framework for managing applicants. It was introduced in 2006 to help employers address increasing applicant volumes resulting from internet-based recruiting. That challenge has only become greater.

Today, AI-powered tools allow candidates to apply to enormous numbers of jobs with minimal effort. Employers are receiving huge volumes of applications and still need neutral, consistent, nondiscriminatory methods for managing them. The Internet Applicant framework remains helpful in that regard.

Pechaitis

That makes sense. You mentioned AI, which raises another important consideration.

The growth of AI-related hiring technologies is one reason employers may want to continue collecting race and gender information. We continue to see new state and local laws governing AI in employment decisions. New York City's Local Law 144 is a prime example. Certain AI tools require bias audits before they can be used.

In practical terms, how can employers evaluate whether their tools are producing discriminatory outcomes if they don't have demographic data available for analysis?

Mitchell

That's exactly the argument we're hearing from many clients.

The next stage of the conversation, however, is determining what employers should actually do with all that information once they collect it. We now have enormous amounts of data. The challenge is figuring out how to manage it in a way that allows meaningful evaluation of hiring outcomes. The Internet Applicant Rule still offers useful concepts, particularly around disposition codes and data management.

One of the strongest defenses against a discrimination allegation is demonstrating that a candidate was never actually considered for the position. That's where disposition coding can be very useful. If a recruiter never reviewed an application, employers may be able to document that fact.

There is an important caveat. If an AI tool reviews, scores, ranks, or evaluates applicant materials before a recruiter ever sees them, it becomes much harder to argue that the applicant was never considered. The AI tool may itself constitute consideration. That creates new layers of complexity and is at the heart of many of the conversations we're having with employers today.

Pechaitis

That's a great point. To wrap things up, if you had one or two general best practices for employers regarding applicant data collection and applicant tracking, what would they be?

Mitchell

First, make data collection decisions deliberately and thoughtfully. Consider all of the relevant factors: disability data restrictions, race and gender collection practices, state law requirements, AI regulations, and Title VII obligations. Gather the appropriate stakeholders and make informed decisions about whether you're going to collect information and how you'll use it.

Second, make sure you can reconstruct and explain your hiring decisions. Whether you're relying on applicant tracking system data, disposition codes, interview notes, or other records, employers should be able to demonstrate the objective business-related reasons behind their selection decisions.

Being able to reconstruct and explain those decisions remains one of the strongest defenses available.

Pechaitis

Fantastic. Laura, thank you so much for sharing your insights and experience with us today.

And thank you to everyone listening. We look forward to seeing you next time on another episode of We Get Contracting.