A recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has introduced significant uncertainty surrounding the enforceability of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), potentially opening the door to additional constitutional challenges from employers and other states.

In a closely divided 9-8 decision, the Fifth Circuit concluded that Congress did not validly enact the PWFA because the U.S. House of Representatives permitted members to cast votes remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic without the physical quorum required under the Constitution. The ruling limits enforcement of the PWFA against Texas state employers, but its potential implications extend well beyond the parties involved in the litigation.

For employers, the decision raises an important question: Could the constitutional challenge that succeeded in the Fifth Circuit eventually undermine enforcement of the PWFA in other jurisdictions?

Although the decision does not invalidate the statute nationwide, it creates an additional legal consideration for employers defending pregnancy-accommodation claims and could encourage similar challenges in other courts.

Background: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

Congress enacted the PWFA in 2023 to strengthen workplace protections for employees experiencing pregnancy-related limitations. The law generally requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions, unless doing so would impose an undue hardship on the employer.

The statute was intended to address gaps in existing federal protections. Before the PWFA, pregnant employees frequently had to rely on a combination of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to obtain workplace accommodations. Although those laws provided meaningful protections, neither expressly established the same accommodation framework now provided by the PWFA.

Since taking effect, the PWFA has become an increasingly important consideration for employers. Employees have brought hundreds of lawsuits asserting violations of the statute, making pregnancy-related accommodation requests an increasingly relevant issue for employers, human resources professionals, and employment counsel. The Fifth Circuit's recent decision now introduces a constitutional challenge that could affect how such claims proceed.

Constitutional Challenge Could Encourage Additional Litigation

The Fifth Circuit's decision centers on the manner in which Congress passed the PWFA. Specifically, the court determined that the House of Representatives lacked the constitutionally required quorum when it approved the legislation because certain members participated and voted remotely rather than being physically present.

While the immediate effect of the decision is limited to enforcement against Texas state employers, its reasoning could provide a potential defense for employers facing PWFA claims elsewhere. Indeed, that possibility is already beginning to materialize. Following the Fifth Circuit's ruling, a federal court in Texas reopened a separate lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the PWFA. The lawsuit had previously been placed on hold while the Fifth Circuit considered the underlying congressional voting issue.

Employers defending PWFA claims may now consider raising similar constitutional arguments, particularly in jurisdictions where the Fifth Circuit's decision could influence subsequent litigation. The possibility of conflicting decisions could eventually place the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court, particularly if additional challenges gain traction.

Employers Should Not Abandon PWFA Compliance Efforts

Despite the significance of the Fifth Circuit's ruling, employers should be cautious about interpreting the decision as a reason to scale back their existing PWFA compliance efforts. The decision does not eliminate the PWFA nationwide, nor does it establish a blanket exemption for private employers. Its immediate application is limited, and the statute remains enforceable in jurisdictions outside the ruling's reach unless and until another court or legislative action changes that landscape.

Accordingly, employers should continue following existing PWFA requirements and applicable regulatory guidance. Practically speaking, employers should continue to:

Evaluate accommodation requests individually. Employers should maintain an interactive process for assessing pregnancy-related accommodation requests and identifying reasonable solutions.

Train supervisors and HR personnel. Managers should understand how to recognize accommodation requests, avoid inappropriate responses, and promptly escalate requests to human resources.

Review existing accommodation policies. Employee handbooks and accommodation procedures should continue to address pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions.

Document accommodation decisions. Employers should maintain appropriate records of accommodation requests, the interactive process, alternatives considered, and any undue hardship determinations.

Monitor developing litigation. Employers defending PWFA claims should discuss the potential implications of the Fifth Circuit's ruling with employment counsel, particularly when evaluating available defenses.

A Patchwork of Pregnancy-Related Employment Protections Remains

It is important to note that even if the Fifth Circuit's decision ultimately results in additional limitations on the PWFA, other sources of legal protection for pregnant employees remain in place.

Most notably, the PDA prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions. The ADA may also require reasonable accommodations when an employee experiences a pregnancy-related medical condition that qualifies as a disability.

Additionally, numerous states and the District of Columbia have enacted their own pregnancy-accommodation laws. These laws vary considerably, with some providing protections that extend beyond the requirements of federal law.

As a result, employers operating in multiple states may face different accommodation obligations depending on where their employees work. Even if the PWFA becomes subject to additional constitutional challenges, applicable state and local laws may independently require employers to provide pregnancy-related accommodations.

This is particularly important for employers operating in states with more expansive pregnancy-accommodation requirements, as a successful challenge to PWFA would not necessarily eliminate those independent state-law obligations.

What Employers Should Take Away

The Fifth Circuit's decision represents a potentially significant development in the ongoing evolution of pregnancy-related workplace protections. Although its immediate impact is limited, the ruling creates an avenue for additional constitutional challenges and introduces uncertainty into an area of employment law that has become increasingly important to employers.

For now, employers should continue complying with the PWFA, the PDA, the ADA, and applicable state and local accommodation requirements. Employers should also monitor whether additional courts adopt the Fifth Circuit's reasoning and whether the issue ultimately reaches the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bottom line: This decision may provide employers with another potential defense in PWFA litigation, but it is not a reason to abandon existing compliance practices. Until the legal landscape becomes clearer, employers are best served by continuing to evaluate pregnancy-related accommodation requests carefully, maintaining appropriate documentation, and ensuring that managers understand their obligations under applicable law.