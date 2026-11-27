On Nov. 24, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), through its Employee Benefits Security Administration, published a proposed rule, “Loyalty and the Exclusive Purpose Rule in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights,” that would substantially rewrite the 2022 rule, “Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights,” which governs how ERISA plan fiduciaries select investments and exercise shareholder rights (the investment duties regulation).

Four changes matter most to large plan sponsors

The core loyalty rule would be recast as an affirmative command that a fiduciary act “with the exclusive purpose of maximizing” participants’ interests in their retirement income or financial benefits under the plan.

The 2022 rule’s investment “tiebreaker” and participant-preference provisions would be rescinded outright.

The express reference to climate change and other environmental, social, or governance (ESG) factors would be struck from the regulation’s description of the factors fiduciaries may weigh in a risk-and-return analysis.

The rules on proxy voting and other shareholder rights would be expanded to reach shareholder engagement and the selection and monitoring of proxy advisors.

The DOL issued the proposal in response to Executive Order 14366, “Protecting American Investors from Foreign-Owned and Politically Motivated Proxy Advisors.” Comments are due Jan. 25, 2027, and the 2022 regulation remains in effect until a final rule takes effect.

Official materials

What the proposal would change

A new affirmative loyalty standard

The current loyalty rule is phrased as a prohibition: a fiduciary (1) “may not subordinate” participants’ interests in their retirement income or financial benefits to other objectives, and (2) may not sacrifice investment return or take on additional investment risk to promote unrelated goals. The proposal would retitle that provision “Investment loyalty duties” and replace the subordination language with an affirmative command that a fiduciary “shall discharge his duties with respect to the plan with the exclusive purpose of maximizing the interests of the participants and beneficiaries in their retirement income or financial benefits under the plan.” The second prohibition, against sacrificing return or accepting added risk for unrelated goals, is retained. The DOL is explicit that “maximizing” does not mean chasing the highest nominal return. The obligation is to maximize participants’ financial interests on a risk-adjusted basis, consistent with the plan documents and ERISA’s prudence, diversification, and expense constraints, and it does not prevent a defined-benefit plan fiduciary from using a liability-driven strategy to reduce underfunding risk. The practical significance lies in process. In the DOL’s interpretation, loyalty is tested at every stage of investment selection, so a fiduciary that begins with a collateral motive has already breached the duty even if the investment it ultimately selects is financially sound.

Removal of the ESG call-out

The regulation currently provides that the factors a fiduciary weighs in evaluating an investment’s risk and return “may include the economic effects of climate change and other environmental, social, or governance factors on the particular investment or investment course of action.” The proposal would delete that sentence and leave the rest of the provision intact. Three requirements therefore remain in place: a fiduciary’s decision must rest on factors the fiduciary reasonably determines are relevant to risk and return; whether any particular consideration qualifies depends on the facts and circumstances; and the weight given to any factor must reflect a reasonable assessment of its effect on risk and return. The DOL’s stated objective is neutrality: ERISA neither favors nor disfavors any investment label or ideology. The proposal creates no categorical prohibition on considering any type of information, so a governance weakness, an environmental liability, or regulatory exposure may still be weighed where it bears on the financial merits of a particular investment. What disappears is the regulatory text that fiduciaries and their advisors have cited as implicit federal endorsement of those factors. The burden of explanation therefore shifts to a committee that considers such a factor, and the committee should be prepared to show on the record why that factor was relevant to risk and return on the facts of the particular investment.

Rescission of the tiebreaker and participant-preference provisions

The current regulation contains a “tiebreaker” rule: a fiduciary that prudently concludes competing investments equally serve the plan’s financial interests over the appropriate time horizon may choose between them on the basis of collateral (nonfinancial) benefits. A separate provision states that a fiduciary does not violate the duty of loyalty solely because it takes participants’ preferences into account in constructing a menu of prudent options for a participant-directed plan. The proposal would rescind both of those rules. The DOL’s position is that the tiebreaker invites manufactured ties and supplies a fiduciary inclined toward a collateral objective with a documented pathway to it, and that the participant-preference provision is a trap for the unwary because it may be read to permit an underperforming or high-fee option simply because employees asked for it. The DOL takes that position even though a federal district court in Texas upheld the tiebreaker as consistent with ERISA’s duty of loyalty; the DOL argues that the court focused on investment outcomes and gave too little weight to the protection ERISA provides for the decision-making process itself. Committees may still listen to participants, but they may not treat participant demand as a substitute for an independent determination on the economic merits.

Application to designated investment alternatives and QDIAs

The preamble states that the proposal reaches the selection of investments and investment courses of action generally, including the selection of qualified default investment alternatives (QDIAs). The proposal also supplements the DOL’s March 31, 2026, proposal, “Fiduciary Duties in Selecting Designated Investment Alternatives,” which addressed prudence in assembling a participant-directed menu. This proposal supplies the loyalty half of that analysis. As a result, sponsors whose default option is a target-date series carrying a sustainability, stewardship, or similar overlay should revisit the selection and monitoring record now, rather than waiting for a final rule.

Proxy voting, shareholder engagement, and delegation

The proposal makes three changes to the rules governing proxy voting and other shareholder rights. First, it would restore the statement that the fiduciary duty to manage the voting and other rights attached to plan-held stock does not require the voting of every proxy or the exercise of every shareholder right, and it would expressly extend those rules to shareholder engagement (discussions with company management and similar efforts to influence corporate behavior) and any other related investment courses of action. Second, it would apply the same new loyalty standard discussed above to shareholder rights, so that fiduciaries must act with the exclusive purpose of maximizing participants’ interests in their retirement income or financial benefits under the plan. Third, it would require prudence and diligence in the selection and monitoring of any person retained to exercise shareholder rights or to advise on or assist with their exercise, including proxy research and analysis, voting recommendations, shareholder engagement, proxy administration, and recordkeeping and reporting services, together with a catch-all reference to all other rights accompanying share ownership. The DOL’s stated concern, drawn from Executive Order 14366, is the influence of proxy advisory firms and of investment managers that devote plan resources to engagement unrelated to economic value.

Two consequences follow for committees: (1) a decision not to vote is itself a fiduciary decision and should be documented as one; and (2) the monitoring obligation applies to the proxy advisors engaged by the plan’s investment managers, not only the managers themselves.

Related SEC developments

The proposal does not amend federal securities laws, but it was developed against a shifting securities-law backdrop that the DOL expressly took into account. On Sept. 16, 2026, the SEC proposed a rule that would eliminate the federal requirement that companies include qualifying shareholder proposals in their proxy materials and would leave the question to state corporate law. In August 2026, the SEC staff announced that it would no longer respond to, or express views on, no-action requests from companies seeking to exclude shareholder proposals on the ground that they are improper under state law, completing its withdrawal from that process. The DOL acknowledges that, if the SEC’s rescission is finalized, the volume of shareholder proposals reaching proxy ballots could decline for reasons unrelated to this rulemaking, and it has requested comment on how that interaction should be reflected in its cost-savings estimates. The near-term implication for sponsors is narrow: the number of proxy matters reaching plan-held shares may fall, but the standard governing how those shares are voted will be set by this proposal rather than by the SEC.

What fiduciary committees should do now

Nothing in the proposal requires a change to a plan’s investment lineup today. However, four items warrant attention at the next regular meeting.

Assess the sufficiency of the investment review record. Minutes and consultant materials should show that fees, risk, return, diversification, liquidity, and the applicable investment horizon drove each decision. Where the lineup includes a strategy carrying an ESG, sustainability, or stewardship label, the record should state in financial terms why the committee selected that strategy and why it continues to hold it.

Revise the governing documents. Investment policy statements, manager guidelines, and committee charters that quote or paraphrase the 2022 tiebreaker or participant-preference language will need revision, as will any provision directing the committee to weigh participant survey results. Prepare the amendments now, but adopt them when a final rule issues, because the text may change in response to comments.

Map the voting rights. Identify which plan assets carry shareholder rights, who votes them, and under what delegated authority. Proxies on securities held through a registered mutual fund are voted by the fund’s investment adviser, which is generally not acting as an ERISA fiduciary in that capacity, while shares held through a collective investment trust are plan assets and the trust’s manager is an ERISA fiduciary subject to this regulation. For delegated plan assets, obtain and read the manager’s voting policy, its use of proxy advisory firms, the associated costs, and its periodic voting and engagement reports.

Preserve the historical record. The DOL states that the rule would apply prospectively and would not itself require divestiture or termination of an existing investment, investment course of action, or designated investment alternative. It states just as plainly that prospective application does not insulate pre-effective-date conduct from investigation, enforcement, or liability under the law then in effect. Documentation supporting prior decisions, and particularly any decision made in reliance on the tiebreaker, should be retained and reviewed.

Comment period and next steps

The proposal was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 24, 2026, and comments are due Jan. 25, 2027. The DOL has asked pointed questions that large sponsors are well-positioned to answer, including the extent to which plans actually rely on the tiebreaker and how a tie is established, the reliance interests created by the 2022 rule, the effect of removing the participant-preference provision on plan participation and contribution rates, and the frequency and cost of proxy advisory engagements. It also asks whether rescinding the tiebreaker will raise or lower compliance costs and litigation risk. Comments from plan sponsors, as distinct from asset managers and trade associations, carry particular weight on those questions.