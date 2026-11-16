The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Unionizing...Now What?

The decision by the Dallas Cowboys on October 23 to voluntarily recognize the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association (DCCA) marks a significant labor development in professional sports. The DCCA will now serve as the exclusive bargaining representative for the team's cheerleaders, which is the first professional sports cheerleading union in decades, following the historical precedent set by the Buffalo Bills' Buffalo Jills in 1995.1

The move follows years of public scrutiny regarding cheerleader compensation. The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders received substantial pay increases in recent years, including a reported 400% raise highlighted in Netflix's hit docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but labor organization reflects a broader effort to secure a formal voice over wages, benefits, scheduling, travel obligations, and workplace conditions.

Why This Matters for Sports Organizations

While player unions are a familiar feature of professional sports, the DCCA's recognition underscores that collective bargaining is increasingly reaching other members of the sports-entertainment workforce, including dancers, performers, promotional staff, and other game-day personnel.

For sports organizations, the development raises the prospect that highly visible workforces with shared working conditions and strong public platforms may increasingly pursue collective representation, particularly where compensation and workload concerns receive public attention.

NLRB Implications

The most notable legal aspect of this development is that the Dallas Cowboys apparently chose voluntary recognition rather than forcing the cheerleaders to seek certification through a contested National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election.2

Under the National Labor Relations Act, a union may become the employees' representative either through an NLRB election or through voluntary recognition based on evidence that a majority of employees support union representation.3 Once recognized, the employer has a duty to bargain in good faith over wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment.4

Several aspects of the recognition are worth watching:

Exclusive representation: The DCCA now serves as the exclusive bargaining representative for members of the bargaining unit.

The DCCA now serves as the exclusive bargaining representative for members of the bargaining unit. Duty to bargain : The Cowboys must bargain in good faith regarding mandatory subjects of bargaining, including pay, scheduling, benefits, and workplace policies.

: The Cowboys must bargain in good faith regarding mandatory subjects of bargaining, including pay, scheduling, benefits, and workplace policies. Broader organizing implications: Voluntary recognition may encourage similar efforts by other sports-entertainment workforces seeking recognition without a formal election campaign.

Voluntary recognition may encourage similar efforts by other sports-entertainment workforces seeking recognition without a formal election campaign. Precedent and risk across the league: if the DCCA successfully negotiates a contract with the Cowboys, that contract could become a template that other cheerleading programs cite in organizing campaigns. It is also possible that the pay terms could support comparator arguments in wage and discrimination suits against other teams. Given these potential implications, we recommend that professional sports teams (both in the NFL and other leagues) that classify dancers or cheerleaders as contractors should review their exposure.

What Comes Next?

The focus now shifts from organizing to bargaining. Industry observers expect negotiations to concentrate on compensation, healthcare and injury-related protections, travel requirements, rehearsal time, appearance obligations, and other quality-of-work issues associated with the increasingly demanding role of professional cheerleaders.5

For sports franchises, the DCCA's recognition is a reminder that labor relations issues are no longer confined to athletes. As sports organizations continue to operate as year-round entertainment businesses, unions may increasingly emerge among the performers and employees who help create and monetize the fan experience.

Footnotes

1. Associated Press, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Unionize, Will Begin Collective Bargaining, ESPN (Oct. 23, 2026), https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/50261267/dallas-cowboys-cheerleaders-announce-unionizing.

2. Uwa Ede-Osifo and Ella Brockway, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Unionize After Years of Fighting for Fair Pay, The Guardian (Oct. 23, 2026), https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2026/oct/23/dallas-cowboys-cheerleaders-unionize.

3. National Labor Relations Board, Your Right to Form a Union, https://www.nlrb.gov/about-nlrb/rights-we-protect/the-law/employees/your-right-to-form-a-union.

4. National Labor Relations Board, Bargaining in Good Faith with Employees' Union Representative, https://www.nlrb.gov/about-nlrb/rights-we-protect/the-law/bargaining-in-good-faith-with-employees-union-representative.