Key Takeaways:

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that a non-compete is unenforceable under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (the “Act”) if it is not signed by the employee’s employer.

The decision signals that Massachusetts courts will strictly enforce each of the Act’s requirements.

Employers should audit existing Massachusetts non-compete agreements, especially those included in equity or incentive awards issued by a parent or holding company, to ensure that the employee’s employer is a signatory to any agreement.

In its November 17, 2026 decision in Anaplan Parent, LP v. Brennan, SJC-13917 (2026), the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that a non-compete signed by the employee and the employer’s parent company, but not the employer itself, is not enforceable under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (the “Act”). The SJC affirmed a Superior Court decision denying the parent company’s request for an emergency court order to stop the employee from starting work with a competitor.

Enacted in 2018, the Act sets out “minimum requirements” that a non-compete agreement must meet to be valid and enforceable in Massachusetts. One of those minimum requirements is that the agreement be “in writing and signed by both the employer and employee.”

The employee at issue in the case before the SJC worked for Anaplan, Inc., an enterprise software company and subsidiary of Anaplan Parent, LP. Over several years, he signed three equity incentive agreements with the parent company and received ownership interests. In exchange, he agreed to several restrictions, including that he would not work for a competitor of the subsidiary for 12 months after his employment ended. The parent and the employee signed each agreement, but the subsidiary, the employee’s actual employer, did not, even though the agreements stated that the subsidiary was entitled to enforce certain provisions. When the employee accepted a job with a competing software company, the parent and the subsidiary sued to prevent him from starting his new job. The Superior Court judge denied that request, concluding that the companies were unlikely to succeed because the non-compete was not signed by the employee’s employer.

On appeal, the SJC affirmed the lower court’s ruling. Because the Act does not define “employer,” the court looked to the Act’s definition of “employee,” which essentially includes anyone who performs services for a business, whether as an employee or an independent contractor. It followed that an “employer” is, “at a minimum, an entity for which an individual performs any service.” The court explained that “the entity for [which] the individual directly performs services is ordinarily the individual’s employer,” so a parent company is generally not the employer of its subsidiary’s employees.

Applying that rule, the court found that the parent was not the employee’s employer. The employee performed no work for the parent, and his only relationship with it was the equity agreements. The parent did not hire, fire, supervise, or pay him, and it did not argue that it was a “joint employer.” Because the subsidiary did not sign, the non-compete agreement failed the Act’s signature requirement.

The court rejected the companies’ argument that the non-compete fell outside the Act under an exclusion for “noncompetition agreements outside of an employment relationship.” The court explained that an agreement does not escape the Act simply because the employer failed to sign it. Here, the non-compete was tied to the employee’s job: he signed it in connection with his employment, it restricted competition with his employer after that employment ended, and it named his employer as a beneficiary. The court also rejected the argument that voiding the non-compete over a “technical” defect would give the employee a windfall, explaining that such policy concerns are for the Legislature, not the courts.

The SJC’s decision signals that the court will strictly enforce every requirement of the Act when asked to enforce a non-competition agreement that falls within its scope. Accordingly, Massachusetts employers should consider the following steps: