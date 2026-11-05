Sixth Circuit Logs On To The Computer Employee Exemption: Actual Duties, Not Degrees Or Job Titles, Control

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Sixth Circuit recently provided some welcome guidance for employers navigating the FLSA’s computer employee exemption. In Bennink v. Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, LLC, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio affirmed summary judgment for the employer, holding that an employee who designed, developed, and documented aspects of an interactive voice response system qualified as an exempt computer employee. The decision reinforces an important and practical point: when it comes to the computer employee exemption, actual job duties matter more than job titles, formal education, or whether the employee personally writes code.

Which IT employees actually qualify for the FLSA’s computer employee exemption? The answer is not always straightforward, particularly for multi-dimensional roles where employees do not have the straightforward markers we may associate with exempt computer work, such as a computer science degree, an impressive IT title, or a day spent writing code.

On October 29, 2026, the Sixth Circuit offered some helpful guidance, making clear that the exemption is not limited to employees who check those traditional boxes. In Bennink v. Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, LLC, the court affirmed summary judgment for Cincinnati Bell, concluding that an employee whose work centered on the company’s interactive voice response, or “IVR,” system qualified as an exempt computer employee under Section 213(a)(17) of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”).

A. From “Press 1” to an FLSA Lawsuit

If you have ever called a customer-service line and heard “press 1 for billing, press 2 for technical support,” you have interacted with an IVR system. As the Sixth Circuit recognized, making that system work (effectively) can involve considerably more than meets the ear.

Loren Bennink had years of experience working with Cincinnati Bell’s IVR system before becoming a company employee in 2016. Among other things, he worked with departments to identify potential improvements to the IVR system to enhance the customer experience, coordinated with IT professionals to implement changes, documented those changes, troubleshot infrastructure issues, and later played a significant role in integrating Hawaii Telecom’s contact-center operations following an acquisition. His own resume described his role as designing, implementing, and maintaining IT solutions, including IVR call-flow designs, dial plans, and various end user support applications.

Bennink received $3,000 per week regardless of the number of hours he worked. As his workload increased, he sometimes worked extremely long days. He claimed that he worked up to eighteen hours in a day, often at odd times to account for the time zone difference. After leaving the company in 2023, he sued, alleging that Cincinnati Bell owed him overtime under the FLSA.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio granted Cincinnati Bell summary judgment, finding that Bennick was exempt under the computer employee exemption. The Sixth Circuit affirmed.

B. The Computer Employee Exemption Is About an Employee’s Primary Job Duty, Not Job Titles or Diplomas

The FLSA exempts certain computer systems analysts, programmers, software engineers, and “other similarly skilled worker[s]” with one of several specified primary job duties. 29 U.S.C. § 213(a)(17). 29 U.S.C. § 213(a)(17)(B) exempts such employees whose primary job duty includes the “design, development, documentation, analysis, creation, testing, or modification of computer systems or programs” based on and related to user or system design specifications.

Bennink argued, among other things, that he lacked formal training in computer systems and coding and attempted to downplay his responsibilities and skills during his employment with Cincinnati Bell.

The Sixth Circuit was not persuaded.

The court emphasized that “[n]otably absent from the statute is any requirement of a particular degree, level of education, or job title.” Indeed, Congress chose to omit from regulatory language that applies to other professional exemptions concerning education, independent judgment, and highly specialized knowledge when it enacted the statutory computer employee exemption. The Department of Labor’s current regulation likewise recognizes that job titles are not determinative because titles in the computer industry “vary widely and change quickly.”

That is an important distinction for employers evaluating this exemption. A title like “IT Analyst,” “Solutions Engineer,” or “Project Manager” does not carry the day on the exemption question. Neither does the absence of “Software Engineer” from an employee’s resume.

Instead, the analysis returns to a familiar FLSA principle: look at what the employee is actually doing on a daily basis.

C. No Coding? No Problem (Necessarily)

Perhaps the most practically important aspect of Bennink is what the employee did not do.

Bennink did not personally perform all of the programming associated with the IVR system. Other IT team members carried out the actual programming necessary to implement changes. But he did give programmers direction on what should be updated to make the system more effective. And some of Bennink’s responsibilities involved project management, including coordinating among teams and addressing deadlines and budgets.

That did not take his position outside the exemption because his primary job duty, the main and most important thing he did were duties that constituted exempt work.

Specifically, Bennink focused on documenting, designing, and developing the IVR system. He mapped where and how the system routed callers based on their needs, updated that documentation as programmers made changes, gathered input from users and support teams, and determined how the IVR should be structured to accommodate operational needs and technical requirements. As Bennink himself explained in his deposition, for an IVR system, “the design is the flow.”

The court found that work materially different from the duties at issue in its earlier decision in Martin v. Indiana Michigan Power Co., where an IT employee largely installed hardware and configured desktops according to predetermined system specifications created by others. Bennink, by contrast, “bled over into ‘design’” when he helped determine how the system itself should function as well as development. His work, the court explained, “substantively affect[ed] the system.”

In analyzing such roles, the difference does not have to be whether a worker codes or not. The analysis can turn on whether someone is following someone else’s predetermined specifications versus meaningfully participating in the design, development, or documentation of the computer system itself.

D. “Primary Duty” Does Not Mean “Every Duty”

The Sixth Circuit also rejected the idea that Bennink had to spend all, or even necessarily most, of his time performing exempt computer work.

Under the Department of Labor’s primary-duty regulation, the question is whether the exempt work is the employee’s “principal, main, major or most important duty,” based on the character of the job as a whole. Time spent performing particular duties is relevant, but it is not dispositive.

The record did not contain a percentage breakdown of Bennink’s duties. Even so, the court concluded that his work involving the IVR system was “central” to his position. His expertise with the system was a significant reason Cincinnati Bell hired him, and that expertise was integral to important projects on which he worked. His design, development, and documentation responsibilities therefore constituted his primary duty even though other parts of his position involved project management and coordination.

In other words, a mixed bag of responsibilities does not necessarily sink the exemption. The question remains which responsibilities are most important to the employee’s job as a whole.

E. Practical Takeaways: Check the Specs

Audit the duties.Bennink reinforces that titles and credentials are not the ballgame under the computer employee exemption. Employers should be able to identify the actual duties bringing an employee within § 213(a)(17).

Not every exempt computer employee needs to code. Employees who materially participate in system design, development, or documentation may satisfy the exemption even where someone else ultimately performs the programming. That distinction may be especially important for solutions, systems, and technology roles that sit between end users and programmers.

Distinguish designing the system from supporting it. The Sixth Circuit drew an important line between Bennink’s work determining how a computer system should function and the more routine IT work addressed in Martin, where the employee implemented predetermined specifications created by others.

Look at the job as a whole. Employees often wear multiple hats, particularly in IT. Project management, coordination, or other non-exempt tasks do not automatically defeat the exemption where exempt computer duties remain the employee’s primary job duty.

Make the paper match the practice. Employers should ensure offer letters, job descriptions, payroll records, and compensation practices tell a consistent story. Such documents will play a central role in litigation and a classification that is substantively correct can still invite unnecessary disputes when the documents describing the job or its compensation are less than clear.

Bottom Line. The Sixth Circuit’s approach in Bennink is refreshingly practical: look past titles, degrees, and who physically touches the code, and focus on what the employee actually contributes to the computer system. Where an employee meaningfully designs, develops, documents, analyzes, tests, or modifies the system, the computer employee exemption may apply even if the employee has no computer-science degree and somebody else ultimately does the coding.

For employers with evolving IT roles, particularly jobs that bridge business operations and technical teams, Bennink provides a useful reason to revisit job descriptions and exemption classifications and make sure they still match what employees actually do.