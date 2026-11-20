Seyfarth Synopsis: On November 16, 2026, the EEOC released its Fiscal Year 2026 Agency Financial Report. Despite operating with fewer staff, a lower budget, and a 43-day government shutdown, the agency reported $637.7 million in monetary recoveries, record inquiries, its third-highest charge volume, and increased charge resolutions. The report also highlights the agency’s current enforcement priorities and includes an exchange between the Inspector General and the Chair over the agency’s staffing and operations. Below we summarize the report’s key takeaways and considerations for employers.

Monetary Recoveries

As described in the EEOC’s Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2026, the EEOC reported $637.7 million in total recoveries for FY 2026. This marks the fourth-highest annual total in the agency’s history, and the EEOC contrasts it with the agency’s enacted FY 2026 funding allocation of $435.4 million to illustrate the return on investment from this government spending. The total recoveries include:

$519 million through mediation, conciliation and settlements in the private sector and state and local governments. This is the second-highest pre-litigation total on record, behind only FY 2025.

through mediation, conciliation and settlements in the private sector and state and local governments. This is the second-highest pre-litigation total on record, behind only FY 2025. $75.7 million for federal employees and applicants.

for federal employees and applicants. $43 million from 104 resolved merits lawsuits, the highest litigation recovery since FY 2020.

The agency notes that it reached these figures despite a 43-day government shutdown from October 1 to November 12, 2025. According to EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, adjusting for the shutdown, the agency was on pace to increase total recoveries by about 11% over FY 2025.

Enforcement Priorities

The report frames FY 2026 through the lens of the Administration’s enforcement agenda: protecting religious liberty; addressing DEI-related race and sex discrimination; protecting American workers from anti-American bias; defending women’s sex-based rights; and challenging workplace policies and practices the agency views as inconsistent with federal civil rights laws.

The resolutions the agency chose to spotlight track closely with that agenda. Two involved COVID-19 vaccine requirements: a $15 million conciliation over religious and disability objections, and a separate $4.25 million settlement reached in litigation. Other highlighted resolutions involved allegations of race and national-origin discrimination arising from DEI initiatives and employment practices. In one, an employer paid $500,000 to resolve allegations tied to race-segregated employee groups and diversity training. In another, an employer paid $1.4 million over claims that it favored Japanese employees over others, including American workers. More traditional discrimination claims also remained part of the agency’s enforcement docket. Examples include a $2.8 million resolution of sex-based pay claims and a $2.6 million pattern-or-practice resolution involving the alleged exclusion of women from laborer positions.

Charge Activity

Although the agency acknowledges that rising demand could slow charge processing, the EEOC reported the following activity in FY 2026:

Inquiries: 270,871, the most since tracking began in 2001.

270,871, the most since tracking began in 2001. Charges filed: 99,486, up nearly 13% from 88,201 in FY 2025 and the third-highest total in agency history.

99,486, up nearly 13% from 88,201 in FY 2025 and the third-highest total in agency history. Charges resolved: 103,012, up nearly 14% from 90,743.

103,012, up nearly 14% from 90,743. Pending inventory: 45,380, down nearly 9% from 49,807.

Resources and Staffing

Congress funding for the agency was down by about $20 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Staffing also declined by 15%, as the EEOC closed the fiscal year with 1,722 full-time equivalents. This includes 233 new hires who joined during the year but does not include another 169 hires that are pending. According to the report, the EEOC is leaning more heavily on modernized technology and AI tools to carry out its work.

Differing Views on Agency Capacity

Looking ahead to FY 2027, the Inspector General flags three areas of concern: artificial intelligence, technology modernization, and management of the agency’s workforce. On the workforce issue, the Inspector General reports that private-sector intake and investigations now take more time than before. It also notes that roughly one-third of the EEOC’s district offices lack a permanent director.

Chair Lucas’ response disputes several of those points, contending that the Inspector General’s hiring and promotion figures are inaccurate and that its conclusions about investigation timelines lack supporting data. Chair Lucas also points to the increase in resolutions and the reduction in the pending inventory at a time when district offices, even without permanent directors, continue to operate under interim leadership and EEOC regulations.

Implications for Employers

The FY 2026 numbers suggest that a smaller EEOC does not necessarily mean a less active one. The agency handled increased charge volume while resolving more charges and reducing its pending inventory, and it continued to secure substantial relief through pre-litigation resolutions. For employers, the more immediate takeaway is where the agency appears to be focusing its resources. Religious-accommodation issues, DEI programs involving race- or sex-conscious decision-making, and national-origin claims involving alleged bias against American workers remain areas to watch closely.

Employers should consider reviewing policies, training, and decision-making practices in those areas before a charge arrives. And with nearly 100,000 charges filed in FY 2026, employers should remain prepared to preserve relevant evidence, investigate allegations promptly, and assess mediation or other early-resolution opportunities where appropriate. At the same time, the disagreement between the Inspector General and Chair Lucas over agency capacity suggests that investigation timelines may vary by office and matter.