When it comes to personnel records, “negative information” may be in the eye of the beholder — but under New York’s new personnel records law, employers have 10 calendar days to notify an employee when it’s added to the employee’s record.

In the latest episode of Mintz On Air: Practical Policies, host Jen Rubin speaks with Evan Piercey about what New York Labor Law Section 210-b as well as California’s personnel records laws mean for employers — and why this issue can no longer sit on the “I will get to it when I can” list.

Their discussion explores:

The 10-day notice requirement when "negative information" is placed in an employee's file

The five-business-day deadline to respond to personnel record requests, including from former employees

How the New York statute differs from California’s approach to personnel records

How personnel file requests can serve as "pre-discovery" before employment litigation

Practical steps for auditing personnel records, updating retention practices, and training HR teams

Mintz On Air: Practical Policies — Personnel Records from Coast to Coast

Jen Rubin (JR): Welcome to Mintz On Air: Practical Policies. Today’s topic: Personnel Records from Coast to Coast. I’m Jen Rubin, a Member of the Mintz Employment Group with the San Diego–based Bicoastal Employment Practice representing management, executives, and corporate boards. Thank you for joining Mintz On Air.

Today I’m joined by my New York–based colleague, Evan Piercey, who, like me, represents employers in all aspects of employment law, including counseling clients about compliance with workplace laws. Questions about personnel files rank right up there with the inquiries that Evan and I, and members of the Mintz Employment Practice, receive on a daily basis. Employers want to know: What makes up a personnel record? What laws govern these records? And how should I manage employee recordkeeping? And they want answers that are practical and legally compliant.

I asked Evan to join today because he’s based in our New York office, and today’s personnel record headline is that New York State has enacted a personnel file statute effective on November 8, 2026. New York joins the ranks of nine other states with detailed personnel record laws, such as California and Massachusetts. Hey, Evan, thanks for joining.

Evan Piercey (EP): Thanks for having me, Jen.

JR: Let’s dive right in. Tell us about the new law in New York, who it applies to, and what employers need to do to prepare.

What Is New York’s New Personnel File Law (Labor Law Section 210-b)?

EP: Thanks, Jen. The new law is Section 210-b of the New York Labor Law. At a high level, it applies to all New York employers, which is pretty much any person, corporation, agency, or entity that employs people. The definition of employee is what arguably raises more eyebrows. It applies to any employee — and to any former employee, which is an interesting decision made by the legislature. It’s modeled in part on the Massachusetts personnel records law, so employers with locations in New York and Massachusetts might find aspects of it familiar.

But it has some notable features that are very different from any personnel file law we’ve seen across the country. The most important difference is that it gives employees rights relating to how, when, and under what circumstances they can access their personnel files. Also, to be clear, the statute uses the term “personnel record.” There’s no distinction — if I say personnel record, there’s no difference between that and a personnel file, at least in the legislature’s eyes in New York.

Does New York’s Personnel File Law Apply to Remote Employees?

JR: Let me ask you something, Evan. Does this law apply to employees working remotely who are reporting in to a New York employer?

EP: The law doesn’t specify, which is something we’ve become very familiar with in the remote setting. But I would assume that if you are a New York employer with remote employees reporting in to your New York location, this law does apply to those remote employees.

JR: I want to pivot to a unique aspect of the New York law: employees’ right to notice when negative information is placed in their file. What does that mean, and how should employers interpret it?

What Is New York’s 10-Day Negative Information Notice Requirement?

EP: The law requires employers to notify employees of negative information — and that’s literally the phrase used in the statute, “negative information.” I want to read from the statute itself so we’re clear on what that entails. It says an employer shall notify an employee within ten days of the employer placing in the employee’s personnel record any information to the extent that information is, has been used, or may be used to negatively affect the employee’s qualification for employment, promotion, transfer, additional compensation, or the possibility that the employee will be subject to disciplinary action.

That’s a mouthful. It’s a unique aspect of this law in a few respects. Most notably, it creates an affirmative obligation for the employer to tell the employee when something is placed in their personnel record, and it gives the employee the right to dispute it — essentially to write a letter, or probably an email, saying why it shouldn’t be there, why it should be corrected, or why it should be changed. But for counseling purposes, it’s the notice aspect that is going to force employers to think about how to set up their systems to comply with this 10-day requirement. And it’s 10 days, not business days — just straight days. The question employers then have to answer is what constitutes negative information, and that could be very specific to each employer. It’s hard to create a bright-line rule.

How Quickly Must New York Employers Respond to Personnel File Requests?

JR: We’ll come back to that, because of course negative could be in the eye of the beholder — one person’s negativity could be another’s positivity. But first, a couple of administrative issues. Once an employee requests a copy of their personnel records, New York employers must provide it within five business days of the employee’s written request. That’s a pretty short period of time to respond, right?

EP: I would say so, especially if you’re a large employer — or even a small employer with lots of other things going on. As with the negative information, you now have to think about the systems you’re going to create so that this doesn’t fall through the cracks.

JR: Staying with systems for a moment, because a number of them will be affected and have to be addressed urgently. You noted that the statute uses the term personnel record. We call it personnel files; some people call it employee files. What matters is what is included for the purposes of the New York law. How should employers approach figuring that out?

What Must a New York Personnel Record Include?

EP: If I’m advising an employer on what a personnel record is, the first thing I’m going to ask is, what is in your personnel files right now? What do you consider to be a personnel file?

The hope would be that they have applications, maybe a résumé, a job description, something relating to the employee’s pay rate, any promotions, and evaluations — things most of the employers we work with already have. Those are some of the things that must be included in a personnel record. But this law also lists some items that are a little unique, and one of them is “any other documents relating to discipline.”

JR: Yes. What does that mean?

EP: I view it almost as a catch-all, and what your company considers to be discipline is probably what fits into that category. Something that isn’t expressly a warning letter or disciplinary notice could still be a document relating to discipline. And if there’s a warning letter or disciplinary notice in an employee’s file, supporting documentation — like emails that evidence the issue — would probably fall into this category too. It’s really going to come down to what your company considers to be discipline, and that’s a discussion you’ll need to have internally.

JR: Right. And what our procedure is — our internal compliance procedure for folding that in — becomes really important. We’ll turn to practical steps for employers with New York employees at the end.

How Do California’s Personnel Records Laws Compare to New York’s?

JR: But I want to pivot for a moment. My listeners know that I am bicoastal, and I’ve been advising on the California version of the employee records requirements for some time. A couple of things differentiate California from New York. First, I commend New York. I know we’re talking about some of the ambiguities in the statute, but at least New York put it in one law.

In California, we have at least four separate statutes relating to the timing and information required to be kept about employees — consistent with the general proposition that nothing is easy in California. But many of California’s personnel records laws align with the New York statute, such as keeping records of employees’ performance. California has a fairly new requirement relating to education and training records. It also covers grievances concerning the employee, which probably relates to the disciplinary documents we were just discussing, as well as payroll records and any documents the employee has signed. And California, like New York, imposes financial penalties for not responding to an employee’s request in a timely way.

What Concerns Did New York’s Governor Raise About the Personnel File Law?

JR: I also want to turn to some concerns the New York governor expressed in her approval memo, because they give us some insight into the thinking about how this law is going to be administered. Can you talk a little bit about the governor’s concerns?

EP: For those familiar with New York legislation, the governor, in signing a bill, often issues a memo or holds a press conference saying something to the effect of, I like this law, but my signature is conditioned on a couple of things. Here, the governor essentially said, I think this law is a good idea, but there are some ambiguities that need to be resolved — and they related to what is included in the personnel file. She cited two points of clarification. First, she wanted to make clear that employers don’t have to create a personnel file beyond what they already maintain. That goes back to what I would ask an employer now: What do you currently have? She doesn’t want employers looking at this laundry list of items thinking, my goodness, we don’t have this, we don’t have that. What do you have that fits within the list? That is what will be a personnel record.

Here, the governor essentially said, I think this law is a good idea, but there are some ambiguities that need to be resolved.

Second, she wanted to limit what the personnel record consists of. Instead of a sprawling list of items, she wants it cabined to records used to determine hiring, retention, promotion, transfer, discipline, and compensation-related decisions. I see it as an attempt by the governor to rein in the law so it doesn’t create a new compliance obligation beyond its purpose — giving employees the opportunity to view what’s in their personnel file, not requiring employers to create personnel files.

JR: We will be following these developments, and it will be interesting to see if we get some of these clarifications in any amendments that may take place.

Can Former Employees Request Their Personnel Files in New York?

JR: This concept about the law applying to former employees — do employers have to respond to their requests?

EP: As written, yes, they do. The law defines employee as a person currently employed or formerly employed by an employer. And there is no distinction drawn between the two in any aspect of the statute. So yes, they do have to respond to requests by former employees.

JR: Well, this is not completely unlimited, right?

EP: There’s a three-year retention requirement under this law. So if you employed someone 10 years ago and they came back demanding something under this law, that wouldn’t fly. But someone who left, say, six months ago could ask for their personnel file.

JR: And there are only — what is it — two requests a year?

EP: Yes. As an employer, you can give people as many opportunities as you want, but only two a year are required by statute. There’s a caveat, though: when you place negative information in someone’s personnel file, that’s not included in the twice-per-year limit.

How Can Personnel File Requests Affect Employment Litigation?

JR: I want to segue to another question: How does this affect claims an employee might be planning to bring? Say litigation hasn’t been commenced, but somebody leaves under a cloud, or there’s a dispute you hope to resolve but don’t. How does that fact pattern play out under this new law?

EP: That’s an interesting fact pattern, and we’ve been discussing it internally. This almost gives an employee, to a degree, pre-discovery rights — access to their personnel record before anything is filed in court and before the employer has any obligation to respond to discovery requests. That creates an interesting new avenue for an employee to get information that may be germane to their claim, particularly if they were fired for a disciplinary issue that is now in their file.

This almost gives an employee, to a degree, pre-discovery rights — access to their personnel record before anything is filed in court.

JR: As a California employment lawyer, I’ll note that one of our four personnel file statutes makes clear you are not obligated to provide this information if litigation is pending. In my experience, the first thing that typically happens as a precursor to litigation is that this request comes in, because counsel for the employee wants to better understand potential claims. But sometimes that can be helpful, because you want everybody to have the information, right?

EP: That’s exactly right. It sounds kind of nefarious at a surface level, but it actually creates a degree of symmetry in information between you and the employee’s counsel, where you as the employer can say, “Look, I don’t know what they’re telling you, but here’s what they did.”

JR: That’s exactly right. And then if you’re all operating from the level playing field of information that you have, I think it’s much easier to resolve disputes that don’t otherwise need to go to court or arbitration or wherever they end up.

What Counts as “Negative Information” in an Employee’s Personnel File?

JR: Let’s come back to negative information, because I find this absolutely fascinating — negativity is in the eye of the beholder. It will be interesting to see how this is interpreted if it plays out in the courts or is amended. But we still have this 10-day notice requirement, and the way it’s written is a little confusing. Can you give our listeners some guidance on how to approach it, Evan?

EP: Within 10 days of placing negative information in an employee’s personnel record, you have to notify them. There’s no guidance yet on what negative information is — no omnibus list of what could be included. But as employment lawyers, we know what negative information generally entails. It could be a warning letter, a suspension, or something that impacts pay, like a demotion. Those are not going to be the hard questions. Most employers can reasonably conclude that if they suspend someone and that goes in the file, they need to provide the suspension letter and maybe the basis for it.

Where it gets a little more complicated is when it’s maybe not something that is as explicit — something that affects pay, or an actual, clear-cut adverse employment action. That’s a judgment call the employer will have to think through: How do we discipline people here? What constitutes discipline in our workplace? Do we often send emails saying, here are some issues that we’ve been having with this person, or with you? Who does that go to? What already exists in terms of transparency? Because there could be an employer that already does provide this to its employees, and now you just have to put some guardrails around it.

JR: Or a header saying “pursuant to Labor Code 210-b.”

EP: Right — put a stamp on it saying, “Pursuant to 210-b, we are providing you with this notice.” I say it jokingly, but noting that the notice is provided pursuant to statute is something employers may want to consider, just to be clear.

Can Employees Dispute Negative Information in Their Personnel Files?

JR: What if the employee gets this notice and notifies the employer, “Hey, I disagree with this. This is just wrong. There’s a misunderstanding.” Whatever it may be, the employee tells the employer, “You must remove this from my file.” What happens?

EP: The statute does contemplate that. If there’s a disagreement with information contained in the personnel record, the employee can ask for it to be removed or corrected. In theory, what then needs to happen is there needs to be some kind of discussion between the employee and the employer. In the best scenario, maybe they do come to some agreement. And that might not be removing it, but it might be changing it or revising it or making some adjustment to it. Or you could, in theory, envision a circumstance where they come to some resolution and that remains in the personnel file. But if they don’t come to some kind of resolution, the employee may — it’s not required — submit essentially a written statement explaining their position: that this shouldn’t be included, or that it should be included in a revised form. And then that written statement becomes part of the personnel record. It’s essentially something that the employer now has to append to this document or set of documents that are at issue. And that becomes part of the record — forever, for all intents and purposes.

JR: It reminds me a little bit of the interactive process that employers are obligated to undergo when an employee requests an accommodation. Similarly, with the Fair Chance Act — not just in New York, but in California — some of the statutes that relate to criminal records obligate you to undergo, let’s call it, a thoughtful process and an open dialogue on what you can and cannot ask and how that should be included. I suppose we shouldn’t be completely surprised to see this kind of concept appear in this statute.

What Are the Penalties for Violating New York’s Personnel File Law?

JR: Let me pivot and ask you this, Evan: What happens if there’s a violation?

EP: If there is a violation, there is a fine, and at present it’s a fine of not less than $500 or more than $2,500. And I read that to be per violation. It doesn’t expressly say it one way or the other, but that’s the natural way of reading this section. Now, that section is enforced by the New York State Attorney General. In theory, there is a portion that the employee can pursue in court, and that’s expungement of disputed records in court. The statute does not provide a lot of clarity on what that would necessarily entail. But the fine portion is enforced by the New York State Attorney General.

What Anti-Retaliation Protections Does the Law Include?

JR: And what about anti-retaliation protections?

EP: This has an interesting anti-retaliation prong. You can’t threaten to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights under this section, which tracks what we typically see in most laws. Where this law is different is that it expressly includes threatening to contact or contacting immigration authorities, or threatening to report the suspected citizenship or immigration status of an employee or of an employee’s family or household member.

JR: Interesting. And I want our listeners to note that California approaches its enforcement slightly differently. It does provide for a private right of action for failure to produce personnel records — one of the four statutes — and it includes the opportunity to seek legal fees for bringing that claim. So in addition to penalties, the legal fees are an aspect of it that’s somewhat self-enforcing.

How Should Employers Prepare for New York’s Personnel File Law?

JR: We’ve been talking about both coasts — and I don’t want to leave out the other eight states — but this is the Practical Policies podcast, so let’s turn to practical advice. In today’s digital world, it’s unlikely that personnel documents are sitting on someone’s desk — or in a locked cabinet, which is where they should be. For businesses that operate informally, lack some of these compliance systems, or use email, Slack, or even AI, all of those things will impact how employee files are kept, organized, and produced, and how negative information reporting is done. Evan, what should employers do now given this new law in New York?

The first step is to sit down and audit what you currently have in employee personnel files.

EP: The first step is to sit down and audit what you currently have in employee personnel files, which tracks the governor’s guidance. What do you currently include as part of a personnel record, and how does that compare with what this law says must be included? If you maintain a document that falls within that list and it isn’t in your current personnel records, make sure it’s in there. I fear some might skip that step, but getting it right is arguably the most important thing you can do — before you even get to the compliance timing requirements.

How Does AI Affect Personnel File Compliance?

JR: What about the rise of AI and the use of AI?

EP: Ask yourself how you’re using it, if at all — in how you maintain records, discipline employees, or monitor employees. If you have an AI-driven monitoring system, like keystroke tracking or something gauging whether someone is working, that automatically creates a negative record or discipline, make sure that if it’s included in someone’s file, it also triggers this notice obligation.

JR: And note to selves: Having AI involved in that way may trigger a number of other laws.

EP: That’s right.

JR: That’s another podcast. Moving on — what about records retention?

EP: I would hope you already have processes in place to retain records, because, putting this law aside, New York already has many record retention requirements that cover much of what’s in the personnel record. But as with the general audit, make sure you have systems in place so you’re not destroying things too soon, and that the personnel record is included in what hopefully is a preexisting retention system.

How Can Employers Build a Personnel File Compliance Process?

JR: How about the process? We’ve got the five business days, we’ve got the 10 days to respond to negative information. How does an employer build out this process?

EP: As much as you can, you want automatic systems that create a trigger point when you place something in someone’s file — though that might be beyond most employers. Either way, train people: those who maintain personnel records and those who place, or facilitate placing, negative information in files. They need to know this now comes with a notice requirement if you go down the discipline road. And training can be as simple as talking to these people about the new requirement.

JR: And not just training. Let’s not lose sight of the heroes and heroines out there who run human resources departments. I have to say, these laws are passed faster than anybody can digest them. They’re important, they carry penalties, and they impact company systems — all against the backdrop of AI, right?

EP: Right.

JR: And training really means sitting down and understanding how things are done and why, and making sure you have continuity of processes. That includes keeping humans in the loop — making sure that if there is an automated system, somebody is monitoring it.

EP: You need to have the human check.

JR: Absolutely. And I suppose, Evan, this would relate in the same manner to categorizing this negative information. Again, I’m making air quotes my listeners can’t see.

EP: I can hear it.

JR: I still don’t understand what it is, even after reading the law. We’ve been talking about this internally at Mintz, and as outside counsel, we’re happy to help people implement this law, because understanding what negative information is, when it’s triggered, and how to handle it is a serious infrastructure undertaking. These time triggers are pretty short, and sometimes it just takes companies a little longer to do things. I don’t want to sound too critical of the legislature, but maybe it’s not a bad idea to have them sit in an HR department for a couple of weeks. In any event, I want to close on this: This is all doable. We’re here to help.

We’ll be monitoring this law for any changes or amendments. But it took effect as written on November 8, and it’s important to get your arms around the process and strategy. We have quite a few employment lawyers in Massachusetts who’ve been addressing that state’s statute for years, and a whole team in California who’ve been living with California’s records statutes for quite some time, so we can bring that experience to bear.

The takeaway is that you can no longer relegate this issue to the “I will get to it when I can” list. The time is now, folks — this needs to be addressed right now. Evan Piercey, thanks for joining me today.

EP: Thanks for having me, Jen.

JR: I’m Jen Rubin. Thanks again for joining the pod. For more information about the New York statute, California law, and our practice, visit the Insights Center at Mintz.com, or find our Mintz On Air: Practical Policies podcast on Spotify. Thanks again.