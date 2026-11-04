Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Ninth Circuit Halts California’s Ban On Captive Audience Meetings

Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Explore more from Barnes & Thornburg LLP

The Ninth Circuit has upheld a preliminary injunction blocking California's SB 399, which prohibits mandatory employer meetings on political or religious matters including unionization. While this represents a significant development for employer speech rights, the ruling is not final and California employers should maintain cautious compliance practices while monitoring ongoing litigation.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Justin Ruedaflores
Justin Ruedaflores
John F. Kuenstler
John F. Kuenstler
Author LinkedIn connections

Bottom Line

On Oct. 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a preliminary injunction barring the State of California from enforcing SB 399, which prohibits California employers from holding mandatory meetings to share their views on political or religious matters, including unionization. The court found that the business groups challenging SB 399 are likely to prove it is an unconstitutional, content-based restriction on employer speech. Because the ruling is preliminary, though, employers should treat it as a meaningful but provisional win rather than the final word.

The Law at Issue

SB 399, which took effect Jan. 1, 2025, bars California employers from disciplining or threatening employees who decline to attend an employer-sponsored meeting or receive employer communications whose purpose is to convey the employer’s opinion about religious or political matters. The statute defines “political matters” broadly to include elections, political parties, legislation, regulation, and decisions to join or support a political or labor organization. The law carries a civil penalty of $500 per employee per violation, authorizes the Labor Commissioner to investigate and enforce the law, and gives employees a private right of action that can include injunctive relief and damages, including punitive damages.

The Decision

In California Chamber of Commerce v. Bonta, the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Restaurant Association, and the Western Growers Association brought a pre-enforcement challenge, arguing that SB 399 violates the First Amendment and is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The district court agreed on both grounds and enjoined enforcement. The State of California appealed.

On standing, the Ninth Circuit focused on Western Growers members who hold “all-hands” meetings to discuss legislation affecting their businesses. The court reasoned that calling a meeting “all-hands” signals that everyone is expected to attend, and that SB 399 can plausibly be read to reach implicit, not just explicit, threats of consequences for skipping. The court drew support from a 2024 National Labor Relations Board decision, which treated a meeting as compulsory whenever employees could reasonably believe attendance is required. The panel also found a credible threat of enforcement, emphasizing that any employee, and not only the state, can sue.

On the merits, the court rejected California’s position that SB 399 regulates conduct rather than speech. The Ninth Circuit panel held that SB 399 is content-based and speaker-based, and therefore subject to a “strict scrutiny” standard of review. The panel did not decide the NLRA preemption question.

Key Implications for Employers

  • The Injunction Is Not a Final Judgment. The case returns to the district court, and the ruling addresses only the likelihood of success at the preliminary injunction stage.
  • Labels and Workplace Culture Matter. The court’s standing analysis shows that a meeting can be treated as mandatory based on how employees reasonably perceive it, even without an express attendance requirement.
  • Preemption Remains Unresolved. Because the Ninth Circuit did not reach the NLRA preemption question, that argument remains available to challengers as the litigation continues.
  • The Ruling Has Geographic Limits. The decision addresses only California’s statute. Employers operating in other states with captive audience laws should not assume those laws are unenforceable.

Recommended Employer Actions

  • Hold off on dismantling SB 399 compliance practices until the litigation is further along, and monitor for further appellate review or a final ruling.
  • Review how meetings are described and scheduled. If attendance is voluntary, communicate this clearly and in writing, and avoid labels such as “all-hands” or “mandatory” that imply otherwise.
  • Train managers who communicate about legislation, elections, or unionization on these recent developments. Federal labor law limits on threats, interrogation, and promises of benefits continue to apply regardless of SB 399’s status.
  • For multistate employers, assess captive audience obligations state by state rather than applying a single national approach.

Takeaway

This recent Ninth Circuit decision gives California employers more freedom to communicate with their workforces on political and religious topics, but it is not a green light for unchecked practices. Until the case reaches final judgment, employers should communicate thoughtfully, make meetings voluntary, stay alert to developments in California and in other states with similar laws, and contact counsel to stay up to date on developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

OSHA's revised Hazard Communication Standard requires covered employers to update chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training by November 20, 2026. The revisions align with the UN's Globally Harmonized System and introduce new hazard classifications, downstream use considerations, and updated requirements for compressed gases and aerosols. Employers must navigate separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures while ensuring their workplace practices meet the updated st
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

OFAC Broadens Cuba Sanctions And Restricts Payments And Travel

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, introducing a new regulatory framework that extends restrictions beyond U.S. persons to foreign entities and financial institutions. These measures eliminate key banking authorizations, expand transaction prohibitions to include intermediary payments, and significantly narrow travel permissions, creating new compliance challenges for businesses operating in or through Cuba-related channels.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

IEEPA Tariff Refunds: Critical Developments, Phase III Delays, And Action Steps For Importers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun processing IEEPA tariff refunds through its CAPE system, but Phase III covering finally liquidated entries faces delays and requires court orders. With the Department of Justice appealing the universal refund order and class certification pending, importers with finally liquidated entries may need to file individual lawsuits at the Court of International Trade to preserve their claims before statutory deadlines expire.
United StatesInternational Law
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

California Passes AB-1883 Targeting AI Workplace Surveillance Of Employees’ Emotional State And Neural Data

On Aug. 30, AB-1883 received final legislative approval and now heads to California Governor Gavin Newsom for signature or veto. If enacted, AB-1883 would prohibit employers from using workplace surveillance tools that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize, infer, or predict an employee’s emotional state, or to collect “neural data.”
United StatesEmployment and HR
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

New York State Minimum Wage Increase Halted For 2027; Governor Proposes March Hike

New York's minimum wage will hold steady at current rates through early 2027, but Governor Hochul has proposed legislation that would tie future increases to inflation beginning March 1, 2027. Home care workers will see immediate wage increases to $19-$20 per hour starting January 1, 2027, while standard minimum wages remain at $16-$17 depending on location. Employers across the state should prepare now for potential legislative changes that could affect payroll systems and compensation structures.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

Time To Update The Handbook And The Training Deck: Three New California Laws Affecting Employment Policies And Training

California Governor Newsom has signed three bills that will require California employers to revisit their written policies and their training programs. On the policy side, SB 1149 widens who counts as a “family member” for bereavement leave. On the training side, AB 1803 adds an anti-hate speech component to mandatory harassment prevention training starting Jan. 1, 2028.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

Russia Sanctions And Tariffs: What Businesses Need To Know About The Graham Act

President Trump has signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, introducing sweeping new tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian energy and up to 500% on Russian-origin goods. The legislation also codifies existing executive order sanctions into statute, requiring congressional action to lift restrictions and creating mandatory secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions transacting with designated Russian banks. Companies face immediate compliance challenge
RussiaInternational Law
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

Three New California AI Statutes: What Employers Should Know

For California workplaces, the new laws change the ground rules: one law governs the role automated tools may play in disciplinary and termination decisions, another adds AI-specific content to mass layoff notices, and the third limits AI-enabled employee monitoring. In this update, we explain what each law requires or forbids, how the law will be enforced, and the steps we recommend employers take.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP