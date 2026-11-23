With New York’s “Trapped at Work Act” (the “Act”) taking effect in just one month’s time – on December 19, 2026 – the New York State Department of Labor (“NYSDOL”) has issued guidance (the “Guidance”) that answers key open questions. The Guidance confirms that common sign-on, retention, and relocation repayment arrangements remain permissible if properly structured, clarifies when an arrangement falls outside the Act altogether, and makes clear that agreements entered into before the effective date are not covered, although new or amended terms added later will be.

The Act, codified as new Article 37 of the New York Labor Law, bars employers from requiring employees or job applicants, as a condition of employment, to sign “employment promissory notes” – commonly called “stay or pay” agreements – that require repayment if employment ends before a stated period. Governor Hochul signed the Act at the end of 2025 (which we covered here), and chapter amendments signed in early 2026 narrowed its coverage to “employees,” delayed its effective date to this December, and created express carve-outs for certain bonuses and tuition reimbursement (which we covered here). Below, we explain how the Guidance resolves the open questions from our prior posts, outline the Act’s exemptions as NYSDOL interprets them, and compare the Act with California’s recently amended but broader “stay or pay” law.

The Guidance Answers Several Open Questions

When does the Act take effect, and does it reach existing agreements?

The Guidance confirms that the Act takes effect on December 19, 2026, and applies to new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after that date. Agreements signed before then are not swept in simply because they remain in effect, but new or amended repayment terms will be measured against the Act – a timing point employers should factor into any planned updates to bonus, relocation, or tuition agreements.

Who is covered?

The Act covers all private and public sector employers in New York State and all employees, regardless of industry, earning capacity, or full-time, part-time, or seasonal status.

Are signing bonuses, retention bonuses, and similar incentives still permissible?

Our prior posts also questioned whether signing and retention bonuses fell within the original Act’s “sums advanced” exception. The amendments resolved that question with an express exception for repayment of “a financial bonus, relocation assistance, or other non-educational incentive or other payment or benefit that is not tied to specific job performance,” unless the employee was terminated for any reason other than misconduct or the job’s duties or requirements were misrepresented.

The Guidance illustrates the exception with examples. According to NYSDOL, an agreement:

May require repayment of a signing bonus if the employee resigns before the agreed-upon date (because the employee, not the employer, ended the relationship);

require repayment of a signing bonus if the employee resigns before the agreed-upon date (because the employee, not the employer, ended the relationship); May require repayment if the employer terminates the employee for “misconduct” before the agreed-upon date;

require repayment if the employer terminates the employee for “misconduct” before the agreed-upon date; May not require repayment if the employer terminates the employee for any reason other than misconduct before the agreed-upon date, such as by eliminating the employee’s position; and

require repayment if the employer terminates the employee for any reason other than misconduct before the agreed-upon date, such as by eliminating the employee’s position; and May not require repayment if the employee resigns before the agreed-upon date because the employer misled the employee about the job requirements.

Notably, while the Guidance uses the word “misled” in this example, the Act itself bars repayment where “the duties or requirements of the job were misrepresented to the employee.” Neither the Act nor the Guidance defines “misrepresented” or explains what it means for an employer to have “misled” an employee about the job requirements. In short, though, assuming the job was accurately described, employers may still require repayment when an employee resigns or is terminated for misconduct.

What does “terminated” mean?

The bonus and tuition exceptions bar repayment if the employee is “terminated” for a reason other than misconduct, which raised the question whether a voluntary resignation could count as a termination. The Guidance confirms that it does not: “terminated” means the employer initiated the end of the employment relationship. An employee’s resignation therefore does not defeat an otherwise compliant repayment obligation.

What counts as “misconduct”?

The Act does not define “misconduct.” The Guidance defines it broadly as “behavior that is detrimental to the employer’s interests or in violation of some reasonable work condition, including what an employer’s policy may define as ‘for cause’ in a termination decision.” Well-drafted “cause” definitions in employment agreements, bonus agreements, and workplace policies should therefore help establish when a repayment obligation survives a termination.

Must the agreement be in writing?

The Guidance notes there is no express writing requirement, so informal or oral repayment understandings may still be treated as employment promissory notes, but best practice would be to document these agreements. The tuition exception, however, does require a separate written contract.

Must the employer have actually paid the amounts it seeks to recover?

Yes. Because the statute uses the term “repay,” NYSDOL takes the position that an employer may recover only costs it actually paid out under any of the Act’s exceptions.

The Guidance Clarifies the Act’s Exemptions

Perhaps most significantly, the Guidance distinguishes between arrangements outside the Act’s scope altogether and the five types of agreements the statute expressly permits.

Arrangements Outside the Scope of the Act

According to NYSDOL, the Act does not apply to:

Truly voluntary agreements . The Act reaches only notes required “as a condition of employment,” so an agreement the employee could decline while still starting or keeping the job is not covered. The Guidance offers two examples: an employer may require repayment of an up-front, performance-contingent payment if the employee could instead have deferred it until the targets were met, and may recoup paid leave advanced before it is earned. Offering that up-front-or-defer election is a practical way to use this carve-out, especially for performance-based payments, which fall outside the Act’s exception for bonuses “not tied to specific job performance.” Any such arrangement should be genuinely optional and documented separately from offer letters and employment agreements. Note, however, that these examples are NYSDOL’s interpretation, not statutory text, and it is an open question as to whether a court may read the carve-out more narrowly, particularly for performance-based payments the Legislature excluded from the bonus exception.

. The Act reaches only notes required “as a condition of employment,” so an agreement the employee could decline while still starting or keeping the job is not covered. The Guidance offers two examples: an employer may require repayment of an up-front, performance-contingent payment if the employee could instead have deferred it until the targets were met, and may recoup paid leave advanced before it is earned. Offering that up-front-or-defer election is a practical way to use this carve-out, especially for performance-based payments, which fall outside the Act’s exception for bonuses “not tied to specific job performance.” Any such arrangement should be genuinely optional and documented separately from offer letters and employment agreements. Note, however, that these examples are NYSDOL’s interpretation, not statutory text, and it is an open question as to whether a court may read the carve-out more narrowly, particularly for performance-based payments the Legislature excluded from the bonus exception. Agreements expressly allowed or required by statute or common law. NYSDOL cites as examples recoupment of lawful wage advances under N.Y. Labor Law § 193 and its regulations, and lawful advance payments under Insurance Law § 4228.

The Five Statutory Exceptions

The Guidance largely restates the five types of agreements the Act expressly permits, with two clarifications. First, because the statute uses the word “repay,” NYSDOL takes the position that an employer may recover only costs it has actually paid out under any of the five exceptions. Second, as noted below, NYSDOL confirms that exam and licensing fees can be recoverable education costs. The five exceptions restated in the Guidance are:

Tuition and education costs for a “transferable credential.” Employers may require reimbursement of tuition, fees, and required educational materials for a transferable credential if the agreement: (a) is a written contract offered separately from any employment contract; (b) does not require the employee to obtain the credential as a condition of employment; (c) specifies the repayment amount up front, and the amount does not exceed the employer’s cost; (d) prorates repayment over any required employment period, with no accelerated payment upon separation; and (e) does not require repayment if the employee is terminated, except for misconduct. Under the Act, a “transferable credential” is a degree, diploma, license, certificate, or documented evidence of skill proficiency or course completion that is widely recognized by employers in the relevant industry as a qualification for employment, or that demonstrably enhances the employee’s employability with other employers in that industry. Employer-specific or proprietary training and mandated safety and compliance training do not qualify. The Guidance adds that exam and licensing fees can be covered costs when they are part of obtaining the credential. Voluntary purchases or leases of property. Agreements to pay for property the employer sold or leased to the employee (e.g., tools or real property) are permitted if the sale or lease was voluntary. Financial bonuses, relocation assistance, and other non-educational incentives. As described above, these may be repayable if not tied to specific job performance, unless the employee was terminated for a reason other than misconduct or the job’s duties or requirements were misrepresented. Educational personnel sabbaticals. Educational personnel may be required to comply with the terms or conditions of sabbatical leave granted by their employer. Collective bargaining programs. Agreements entered into as part of a program agreed to by the employer and its employees’ collective bargaining representative are permitted.

How New York’s Act Compares to California’s “Stay or Pay” Law

California enacted its own “stay or pay” law (which we covered here) shortly before New York acted. As we discussed here, on September 30, 2026, Governor Newsom signed an amendment (AB 1697) that applies the law only to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027, eliminates liability for earlier contracts, extends the bonus exception to payments made during employment (not just at hire), and adds new exceptions for advanced paid time off and certain financial-services payments.

Now that both laws and New York’s Guidance are in place, the differences are clearer. California’s law remains broader: it covers a wider range of “workers” and employer affiliates, reaches any term requiring repayment of a “debt” or imposing a “penalty, fee, or cost” upon termination, and carries a private right of action with damages of at least $5,000 per worker. New York’s Act, by contrast, targets agreements required as a condition of employment, carves out truly voluntary arrangements, permits bonus repayment without California’s procedural requirements, applies a seemingly more flexible “misconduct” standard, and provides no private right of action – it is enforced only by NYSDOL. Employers operating in both states that use a single form for sign-on bonuses, relocation assistance, or tuition assistance should confirm that it satisfies each state’s requirements, because compliance in one state does not ensure compliance in the other.

The chart below highlights the key differences between the New York and California approaches:

Topic New York Trapped at Work Act (N.Y.L.L. Article 37, as amended) California Stay or Pay Law

(AB 692, as amended by AB 1697) Effective date Applies to new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after December 19, 2026 Applies to contracts, or new or amended terms, entered into on or after January 1, 2027 (delayed from January 1, 2026 by AB 1697) Who is protected Employees only, regardless of full-time, part-time, or seasonal status, earning capacity, or industry Broad “worker” coverage, including employees, prospective employees, training program participants, and anyone else permitted to work for an employer or participate in any other “work relationship,” job training program, or skills training program. Although the legislative history indicates that independent contractors were meant to be excluded from the act’s protections, this issue will need to be definitely addressed given the statute’s broader description of workers Covered employers All private and public employers Employers, as well as their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, contractors, and third-party agents What is prohibited Requiring an employee or applicant, as a condition of employment, to agree to pay the employer if employment ends before a stated period, in situations when the employment relationship is terminated other than for misconduct or the employee’s own voluntary resignation Including in any employment contract, or requiring as a condition of employment or a work relationship, a term that requires payment of a debt to an employer, training provider, or debt collector, allows collection of a debt, or imposes a penalty, fee, or cost if the employment or work relationship ends Voluntary arrangements exception Truly voluntary agreements that are separate from accepting or maintaining employment are not covered by the Act No comparable carve-out, because the prohibition reaches terms in any employment contract, not just those required as a condition of employment, but subject to certain applicable specific statutory exceptions Sign-on, retention, and other bonuses exception Repayable if the employee resigns or is terminated for misconduct, unless the job’s duties or requirements were misrepresented, with no additional procedural requirements Repayable only if the employee leaves voluntarily or is terminated for misconduct, and only if the bonus is not tied to job performance and the repayment terms are in a separate agreement. The employee must also be told of the right to consult an attorney and given at least 5 business days to do so, and must have the option to defer the bonus until the end of the retention period. The retention period cannot exceed 2 years, and any repayment must be prorated and interest-free. AB 1697 extends the exception to bonuses paid during employment, not just at hire Tuition and education costs exception Covers only agreements set forth in a separate writing and includes tuition, fees, materials, and exam or licensing fees for a broadly defined “transferable credential,” such as a degree, license, or certificate Covers tuition only, and only for an accredited third-party degree. The agreement must be separate, the amount must be capped and prorated, and no repayment is owed after a termination not for misconduct Definition of “misconduct” Per NYSDOL, behavior that harms the employer’s interests or violates a reasonable work condition, including conduct an employer’s policy defines as “for cause” Same meaning as under California Unemployment Insurance Code § 1256 – which generally includes dismissals for issues such as absenteeism, a breach of duty to the employer, dishonesty, insubordination, intoxication, tardiness, or violations of workplace rules or the law. Importantly, general poor performance, inefficiency, isolated mistakes, and good faith errors generally would not qualify as misconduct, unless repeated and previously addressed by the employer Other exceptions Voluntary property sales or leases, educational personnel sabbaticals, and collective bargaining programs, plus (per NYSDOL) lawful wage advances, lawful advances under Insurance Law § 4228, and optional performance-payment and paid-leave advances Government loan repayment assistance and forgiveness programs, approved apprenticeships, and residential property transactions, plus (added by AB 1697) certain financial-services recruiting and retention payments and up to 40 hours of advanced PTO. There is no collective bargaining exception Enforcement and remedies Prohibited notes are void and unenforceable. Enforcement is through NYSDOL complaints only (no private right of action), with fines of $1,000–$5,000 per violation and each affected employee or applicant counted separately. An employee who successfully defends an employer’s suit to enforce a void note may recover attorneys’ fees Prohibited terms are void. Workers have a private right of action, which may be brought on behalf of similarly situated workers or by a worker representative, for the greater of actual damages or $5,000 per worker, plus injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees and costs

Employer Takeaways

With the December 19, 2026 effective date approaching, New York employers should consider the following steps:

Inventory repayment provisions . Review offer letters, employment agreements, bonus and relocation agreements, tuition programs, and policies for any term requiring repayment upon early departure, including clawback provisions.

. Review offer letters, employment agreements, bonus and relocation agreements, tuition programs, and policies for any term requiring repayment upon early departure, including clawback provisions. Update bonus and relocation forms . Limit repayment triggers to voluntary resignation or termination for misconduct – not layoffs, position eliminations, or other employer-initiated terminations – and limit repayment to amounts the employer actually paid.

. Limit repayment triggers to voluntary resignation or termination for misconduct – not layoffs, position eliminations, or other employer-initiated terminations – and limit repayment to amounts the employer actually paid. Define “cause” carefully . Given NYSDOL’s reliance on an employer’s “for cause” definition, review and, where appropriate, strengthen cause and misconduct definitions in agreements and policies.

. Given NYSDOL’s reliance on an employer’s “for cause” definition, review and, where appropriate, strengthen cause and misconduct definitions in agreements and policies. Confirm job descriptions are accurate. Because misrepresenting the job’s duties or requirements bars repayment under the Act, confirm that job descriptions and offer materials are accurate.

Because misrepresenting the job’s duties or requirements bars repayment under the Act, confirm that job descriptions and offer materials are accurate. Vet tuition and training arrangements . Confirm that education reimbursement covers only a transferable credential (not employer-specific or mandated compliance training), is documented in a separate written agreement, specifies the amount up front, is prorated, does not apply after a termination unrelated to misconduct, and is limited to costs the employer actually paid.

. Confirm that education reimbursement covers only a transferable credential (not employer-specific or mandated compliance training), is documented in a separate written agreement, specifies the amount up front, is prorated, does not apply after a termination unrelated to misconduct, and is limited to costs the employer actually paid. Consider voluntary and deferral structures . Where appropriate, offer employees a genuine choice between an up-front payment with repayment terms and a deferred payment without them, or pay incentives only after tenure milestones are met. Document any voluntary arrangement separately from offer letters and employment agreements.

. Where appropriate, offer employees a genuine choice between an up-front payment with repayment terms and a deferred payment without them, or pay incentives only after tenure milestones are met. Document any voluntary arrangement separately from offer letters and employment agreements. Mind the timing of amendments . Consider finalizing planned updates to existing agreements before December 19, 2026, and confirm that any later amendments comply.

. Consider finalizing planned updates to existing agreements before December 19, 2026, and confirm that any later amendments comply. Coordinate a multi-state approach. Employers with New York and California workforces should account for California’s stricter requirements, which, as amended by AB 1697, apply to contracts, or new or amended terms, entered into on or after January 1, 2027, and consider jurisdiction-specific forms for other states where similar laws have been enacted. For example, Connecticut also prohibits employers from requiring employees to execute promissory notes that require repayment if the employee leaves employment before a stated period of time – a prohibition that, as of October 1, 2026, applies to all employers regardless of size. Likewise, in Colorado, training repayment obligations are allowed only where the training is distinct from normal on-the-job training, with repayment limited to the reasonable costs of the training and prorated over a maximum of two years.

We will continue to monitor developments under the Act and the Guidance. In the meantime, Mintz’s Employment Practice is available to help employers review and update their repayment arrangements before the December 19, 2026 effective date.