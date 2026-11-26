With New York’s Trapped at Work Act soon taking effect, the New York State Department of Labor (NYDOL) has published guidance on how it will interpret and enforce the law. Employers should use the coming weeks to review their offer letters, bonus and relocation agreements, training agreements, policies, and related practices to ensure compliance before the Trapped at Work Act takes effect.

New York’s Trapped at Work Act

New York’s Trapped at Work Act, new Labor Law § 37, bars employers from requiring employees or job applicants to sign “employment promissory notes” as a condition of employment. These promissory notes are agreements—often called “stay-or-pay” agreements—that require an employee to pay the employer a sum of money if the employment relationship ends before a specific time. For additional background on the Act, including its similarity to “stay-or-pay” laws in other states and its amendments, see our January 2026 and February 2026 Legal Updates.

New Guidance from the New York Department of Labor

The NYDOL recently published online guidance that clarifies how it will interpret and enforce the Trapped at Work Act. Highlights include:

Effective Date: The NYDOL guidance creates some ambiguity about when the Act takes effect. The February 13, 2026 amendments stated that the Act shall take effect one year after the amendments were signed into law, or February 13, 2027. The NYDOL guidance, however, states that the Act takes effect on December 19, 2026.

The NYDOL guidance creates some ambiguity about when the Act takes effect. The February 13, 2026 amendments stated that the Act shall take effect one year after the amendments were signed into law, or February 13, 2027. The NYDOL guidance, however, states that the Act takes effect on December 19, 2026. No Retroactive Application: The NYDOL guidance states that the Act applies to “new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after December 19, 2026.”

The NYDOL guidance states that the Act applies to “new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after December 19, 2026.” Sign-On Bonuses and Other Incentives: The NYDOL guidance provides several examples of permissible agreements to repay financial bonuses (e.g., sign-on bonuses), relocation assistance, and other non-educational incentives. An agreement may require an employee to repay a signing bonus if the employee resigns before the agreed-upon date. However, an agreement may not require repayment if the employee resigns early because the employer misled the employee about the job requirements. An agreement may require repayment of a signing bonus if the employer fires the employee for misconduct before the agreed-upon date. However, an agreement may not require repayment if the employer terminates the employee for any reason other than misconduct. An agreement may require repayment of an up-front payment tied to performance targets if the employee could have chosen to defer the payment until the targets were met, because accepting the up-front payment was not a condition of employment. An agreement may require repayment of advanced paid leave if the employee leaves before earning it, because accepting the advance was not a condition of employment.

The NYDOL guidance provides several examples of permissible agreements to repay financial bonuses (e.g., sign-on bonuses), relocation assistance, and other non-educational incentives. What Counts as a “Condition of Employment”: The ban applies only to agreements required as a condition of employment. The NYDOL explains that a “condition of employment” means that the employee’s acceptance or keeping of the job depends on the employee signing the employment promissory note. By contrast, an agreement whereby an employee could begin or continue working without agreeing to its terms is not a condition of employment.

The ban applies only to agreements required as a condition of employment. The NYDOL explains that a “condition of employment” means that the employee’s acceptance or keeping of the job depends on the employee signing the employment promissory note. By contrast, an agreement whereby an employee could begin or continue working without agreeing to its terms is not a condition of employment. Agreements that Remain Permissible: The NYDOL guidance confirms that the following situations fall outside the scope of the Act: Agreements that are not between an employer (or its agent or assignee) and an employee. An example of this would be a loan forgiveness program tied to continued employment where the parties are a lender and a borrower. Agreements expressly allowed or required by statute or common law, such as lawful wage advances under Labor Law § 193 and 12 NYCRR 195-5.2 and lawful advance payments under Insurance Law § 4228.

The NYDOL guidance confirms that the following situations fall outside the scope of the Act: Definitions of “Terminated” and “Misconduct”: Under the Act, an employer may require an employee to repay benefits not tied to job performance—such as bonuses, relocation assistance, and a transferable credential—“unless the employee was terminated for any reason other than misconduct.” The NYDOL guidance defines “terminated” as an employer-initiated end of the employment relationship. “Misconduct” is defined as behavior that harms the employer’s interests or violates a reasonable work condition. This includes what an employer’s policy defines as “for cause” in a termination decision.

Under the Act, an employer may require an employee to repay benefits not tied to job performance—such as bonuses, relocation assistance, and a transferable credential—“unless the employee was terminated for any reason other than misconduct.” The NYDOL guidance defines “terminated” as an employer-initiated end of the employment relationship. “Misconduct” is defined as behavior that harms the employer’s interests or violates a reasonable work condition. This includes what an employer’s policy defines as “for cause” in a termination decision. No Writing Requirement for Prohibited Agreements: The Act does not expressly require an employment promissory note to be in writing. Employers should therefore look beyond written contracts, as verbal understandings and informal practices that require repayment when employment ends early may also be covered.

Key Action Items for Employers

With the Act taking effect soon, employers should keep the following in mind: