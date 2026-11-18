California will see another increase to its minimum wage on January 1, 2027. On this date, the state minimum wage will increase from $16.90 per hour to $17.40 per hour. Additionally, the minimum salary for full-time exempt employees will increase from $70,304 per year to $72,384 annually beginning January 1, 2027.

This increase applies to all employers, regardless of size, and reflects California’s continuing annual minimum wage adjustments aimed at keeping pace with inflation.

Employers should be aware that numerous cities and counties maintain minimum wage rates that exceed the statewide rate, and employees must be paid the highest applicable minimum wage rate.

Locale 2027 Rate Belmont $19.60 Burlingame $18.47 Cupertino $19.25 Daly City $18.10 East Palo Alto Not posted to date. El Cerrito $19.36 Half Moon Bay $18.52 Hayward $18.39 for employers with 26 or more employees

$17.40 for employers with 25 or fewer employees Los Altos $19.25 Menlo Park $18.05 Mountain View $20.25 Novato $18.25 for employers with 100 or more employees $17.97 for employers with 26-99 employees $17.40 for employers with 1-25 employees. Palo Alto $19.25 Petaluma $18.93 Redwood City $19.30 Richmond $19.61 San Carlos $18.35 San Diego $18.35 San Jose $19.00 San Mateo $19.25 San Mateo County (unincorporated) $18.58 Santa Clara $19.25 Santa Rosa $18.83 South San Francisco $18.75 Sunnyvale $20.05 West Hollywood $20.94 for non-hotel employees





Certain employees are subject to industry-specific minimum wage requirements that differ from California’s minimum wage. Covered fast-food restaurant employees currently have a $20 hourly minimum wage under the Labor Commissioner’s guidance. Covered health care employees have tiered rates based on the type of facility, and certain facility categories have scheduled increases during 2027. Employers should consult California’s health care worker minimum wage FAQs to identify the rate and effective date that apply.

Employers should review and update payroll systems and compensation practices before January 1, 2027, verify that employees working in jurisdictions with higher local minimum wages are being paid the applicable local rate, and confirm that all required federal, state, and local workplace notices and minimum wage postings are up to date.