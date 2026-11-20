By now, most Massachusetts employers are familiar with the state Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML). PFML gives eligible employees up to 26 weeks of paid leave for family or medical reasons, and employee and employer contributions fund it. Employers that use the state plan send those contributions to the Department of Family and Medical Leave at a total rate of 0.88% of eligible wages. Part of that is withheld from employees’ paychecks, and employers with 25 or more “covered individuals” pay the rest. Employers may also offer employee paid leave through a private or self-insured plan that provides benefits at least equal to the state PFML.

The new year brings a change that every employer should note. The 0.88% total contribution rate is not changing, but who pays which part is. Effective January 1, 2027, new legislation (Chapter 101 of the Acts of 2026, the FY 2026 Supplemental Budget) moves the employer contribution from medical leave to family leave, and the Department’s 2027 rates reallocate the family and medical leave contribution rates accordingly. Employers should be prepared to update their payroll withholdings by that date to ensure contribution calculations and withholdings reflect these changes.

The change responds to IRS Revenue Ruling 2025-4 on how PFML benefits are taxed. Under the current split, 60% of medical leave benefits paid to employees of larger employers are taxable. But once employers no longer contribute to medical leave, no medical leave benefits will be taxed as wages, thereby easing the tax and reporting burden on employers and employees. The IRS ruling, however, does not address the tax treatment of PFML benefits paid under private or self-insured plans.

What Is Changing?

For 2025 and 2026, the medical leave contribution was 0.70% of eligible wages. Employers with 25 or more covered individuals paid at least 60% of it (i.e., 0.42%) and could withhold the remaining 40% (i.e., 0.28%) from employees. Employers could also withhold up to 100% of the family leave contribution (i.e., 0.18%) from employees.

In 2027, that arrangement flips:

2027 Split (25+ covered individuals) Employer Share Maximum withheld from employees Family leave (0.70%) 0.42% 0.28% Medical leave (0.18%) 0.0% 0.18% Total (0.88%) 0.42% 0.46%

2027 Split (fewer than 25 covered individuals) Employer Share Maximum withheld from employees Family leave (0.28%) 0.0% 0.28% Medical leave (0.18%) 0.0% 0.18% Total (0.46%) 0.0% 0.46%

Employers with fewer than 25 covered individuals still pay no employer share, including the 0.42% employer share of family leave. They must send contributions totaling 0.46% of eligible wages, all of which they can withhold from employees. Employers of any size can still choose to pay more than the minimum share.

Starting January 1, 2027, the maximum weekly PFML benefit also rises to $1,284.61 (from $1,230.39 in 2026).

What Should Employers Do Now?

The changes take effect January 1, 2027. These steps will help employers stay compliant and minimize disruption:

If you have not already, contact your payroll provider. Make sure the new split is set up for the first payroll of 2027.

Make sure the new split is set up for the first payroll of 2027. Confirm your headcount. Whether you owe an employer share of family leave depends on whether you have 25 or more covered individuals in your workforce.

Whether you owe an employer share of family leave depends on whether you have 25 or more covered individuals in your workforce. Decide whether to cover more than the minimum. If you currently pay more than the required share for some or all employees, decide whether that changes with the shift in contribution rates. Keep in mind that any employee contributions you choose to pay are treated as wages, subject to withholding, and reported on Form W-2.

If you currently pay more than the required share for some or all employees, decide whether that changes with the shift in contribution rates. Keep in mind that any employee contributions you choose to pay are treated as wages, subject to withholding, and reported on Form W-2. Update your workplace notices and posters. The state has posted 2027 rate sheets for both employer sizes, and updated posters and notices are available on the Department’s website. Ensure that the new rate sheets are included in any new hire paperwork.

The state has posted 2027 rate sheets for both employer sizes, and updated posters and notices are available on the Department’s website. Ensure that the new rate sheets are included in any new hire paperwork. Check private plan compliance. If you have an approved private PFML plan, confirm that the plan continues to meet state requirements under the new contribution structure.

Mintz is available to answer any questions related to the PFML changes and help employers comply in 2027.