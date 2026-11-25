In a recent decision, Massachusetts’ highest court, the Supreme Judicial Court (“SJC”), ruled that an employer that is likely to win a trade secret claim against former employees is not automatically entitled to an emergency court order. The employer must still prove, with sufficient evidence, that it faces harm money cannot address. The decision also signals that courts may be reluctant to use a trade secret claim as a basis to apply a customer non-solicitation restriction to an employee who never agreed to one.

What Happened in the Case

The employer, a commercial services company, alleged that two employees emailed its confidential information, including customer contacts, bid pricing, and equipment passwords, to their personal accounts and formed a competing business while still employed. After they left, the employer sued them and their new company. The employer asked the court to order the return of its information, bar its use, require a forensic search of the defendants’ devices, and prohibit the defendants from contacting dozens of its customers for one year. The defendants agreed to return and not use the information and offered to negotiate a narrower device search, so the only dispute left was the customer ban. Neither employee had signed a non-solicitation or non-compete agreement. The trial judge denied the customer ban, questioning whether the information was truly confidential and whether the employer had protected it, and finding that the employer had not shown harm that money could not fix.

What the SJC Decided

The SJC agreed with the lower court. It rejected the employer’s argument that harm should be assumed whenever an employer is likely to win a trade secret claim, explaining that this would skip a step required by the Massachusetts trade secret statute and traditional court practice. In doing so, the SJC sided with federal appeals courts that have rejected the same shortcut. Judges must instead look at the specific facts, the type of harm likely to occur, and what order would actually address it. The SJC added that lost sales and service contracts can typically be measured and paid back with money, and that business losses justify an order only in unusual cases. The employer’s evidence did not show that its losses could not be measured or that its customer goodwill was at risk.

Why It Matters for Employers

First, some federal judges in Massachusetts had assumed harm once an employer showed a likely trade secret win. Employers can no longer rely on that assumption in Massachusetts state court and should expect to prove harm in every case. Second, once the former employees agreed to return the information, the employer was really seeking a customer restriction it had never negotiated or paid for, a point the trial judge noted and the SJC highlighted. Trade secret protection and signed employee agreements work together; one is not necessarily a substitute for the other.

Employers looking to protect confidential information and customer relationships should consider:

Keeping records of how information is protected. Courts may look closely at the steps a company took to keep its information confidential. Gathering proof of harm early. Requests for emergency orders should include statements from people with firsthand knowledge describing the full impact of the former employees’ conduct, including any threat to customer goodwill, reputation, or ongoing relationships that a later money award could not fully address. Asking only for what is needed, and explaining why less is not enough. Courts are more likely to grant an order that targets the specific risk. Employers asking for broader limits should be ready to show why simply requiring the return, deletion, or nonuse of the information is not enough. Reviewing employee agreements. Where allowed by law, reasonably limited, and appropriate under the circumstances, agreements covering confidentiality, not soliciting customers or employees, not competing, and ownership of inventions can help protect the business against unfair competition. In Massachusetts, non-compete agreements must meet the requirements of a specific state law, but agreements not to solicit customers or employees are not covered by that law and may be a viable alternative.

The bottom line: proving information was taken is only the first step. An employer that wants to keep former employees away from its customers will need either concrete evidence of harm that money cannot fix or a signed, enforceable agreement already in place.