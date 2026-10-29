Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Long-Awaited Guidance On ESOP Valuation Standards

Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Contributor
Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter

With over 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide, Arnold & Porter is renowned for its...

View firm profile
Explore more from Arnold & Porter

The Retire Through Ownership Act amends ERISA to provide fiduciary protection for those relying on independent valuations of privately held stock in employee stock ownership plans. This legislative change addresses long-standing uncertainty around adequate consideration determinations and establishes a framework based on IRS Revenue Ruling 59-60 methodologies. The new law aims to reduce litigation risk while maintaining fiduciary obligations under ERISA's prudence and loyalty standards.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Uri Horowitz
Uri Horowitz
Douglas S. Pelley
Douglas S. Pelley
Kathleen Wechter
Kathleen Wechter
Kathryn Geoffroy
Kathryn Geoffroy
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 15, 2026, the Retire Through Ownership Act was signed into law, amending the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) to provide protection to fiduciaries of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) who rely on independent valuations of privately held stock. This change permits fiduciaries to rely in good faith on valuations prepared by independent valuation experts or business appraisers who use the methodologies established under the Internal Revenue Service Revenue Ruling 59-60, which describes the factors used to form a valuation of the stock for a closely held business. This change is effective for valuations made on and after the date the law was signed.

Due to the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) lack of clear regulations on how “adequate consideration” is determined, ESOP plan sponsors, plan trustees, and other fiduciaries have long faced uncertainty and the potential for class action lawsuits and/or DOL enforcement action when setting up and maintaining an ESOP with privately held stock, even when retaining and relying on assistance from valuation professionals. The amendment to ERISA provides express statutory guidance for reliance on independent valuations and is intended to reduce the risk of lawsuits and agency enforcement, providing a welcome framework to fiduciaries and employers considering ESOP transactions.

Revenue Ruling 59-60 has been in force since 1959, and valuation experts are widely familiar with its standards. Generally, it identifies factors relevant to determining the fair market value of privately-held stock, including the nature and history of the business, the general economic outlook of the industry, the business’s financial condition and book value, and the business’s earning capacity.

As always under ERISA, fiduciaries must meet complex obligations under Section 404 of ERISA, including duties of prudence and loyalty, and structure the ESOP to comply with exemptions from the prohibited transaction rules. Fiduciaries should continue to carefully select and oversee valuation professionals and evaluate valuations they receive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

California Passes AB-1883 Targeting AI Workplace Surveillance Of Employees’ Emotional State And Neural Data

On Aug. 30, AB-1883 received final legislative approval and now heads to California Governor Gavin Newsom for signature or veto. If enacted, AB-1883 would prohibit employers from using workplace surveillance tools that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize, infer, or predict an employee’s emotional state, or to collect “neural data.”
United StatesEmployment and HR
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Article

Pseudonymised, Not Anonymous: What The Italian Garante’s €7 Million IQVIA Fine Means For Health Data

The Italian data protection authority fined IQVIA Solutions Italy €7 million for treating patient records as anonymous when they were actually pseudonymised personal data subject to GDPR. This decision demonstrates regulators' strict interpretation of what constitutes personal data, even as the EU considers narrowing this definition through the Digital Omnibus reforms.
GlobalPrivacy
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Generative AI Is Reshaping The Defense Of Complex Litigation

Generative AI is transforming litigation defense by enabling in-house legal teams to manage costs and complexity more effectively across the entire case lifecycle. From early research and drafting through expert witness strategy and trial preparation, AI tools are helping defense teams work faster and more consistently. How are these technologies reshaping the way sophisticated counsel approaches multidistrict litigation, mass torts, and large-scale document management?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

The FCC’s Next Move On Supply Chain Security: What Manufacturers Need To Know

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed sweeping changes to its equipment authorization program that would reorganize security restrictions around where devices are manufactured rather than who makes them. These new measures could fundamentally reshape how communications equipment—from smartphones to data center hardware—enters the U.S. market, with significant implications for manufacturers relying on foreign production.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

District Court Enjoins EPA From Reclassifying California’s Clean Air Act Waivers

A federal district court has preliminarily enjoined the EPA from reclassifying California's Clean Air Act preemption waiver orders as "rules" subject to the Congressional Review Act. The court found that EPA's reclassification likely violated the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeded the agency's authority, though the order does not prevent Congress from proceeding with pending disapproval resolutions.
United StatesEnvironment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

China Compliance Update: Anti-Corruption — Summer 2026

Chinese authorities issued the first major update to criminal bribery laws in a decade, lowered thresholds for private-sector corruption crimes, and maintained aggressive enforcement against both bribe givers and receivers. Three senior officials faced prosecution in the first half of 2026, with investigations reaching back decades and emphasizing "family-style corruption" involving relatives who exploited officials' influence for personal gain.
ChinaCriminal Law
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Before The FCA: CMS And HHS Leaders Discuss Administrative Tools Leading Healthcare Fraud Enforcement

Federal healthcare fraud enforcement leaders reveal a strategic shift at CMS and HHS-OIG, where administrative sanctions—including enrollment moratoria, revocations, and exclusions—now serve as the first line of defense against fraud, often preceding False Claims Act litigation. The panel discussion at AHLA's Fraud and Compliance Forum outlined how agencies are leveraging data analytics, financial crimes intelligence, and cross-program coordination to identify and shut down fraudulent providers
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

FTC Issues Rigorous Requirements On Using AI-Assisted Review Or Technology-Assisted Review To Respond To Investigational Subpoenas

The Federal Trade Commission has introduced stringent new requirements for parties using technology-assisted review or artificial intelligence in document production during investigations, mandating extensive upfront disclosures, prescriptive performance metrics, and validation processes. These requirements represent a significant departure from previous FTC practice and may discourage parties from using AI or TAR due to increased complexity and agency oversight. Parties now face critical decisions about wh
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter