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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Lightning Round: What Employers Should Know About Politics In The Workplace And Voting Leave Going Into Midterm Elections (Podcast)

Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
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Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...

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As the 2026 midterm elections approach, employers face critical questions about managing political expression in the workplace and understanding their obligations regarding employee voting leave. This podcast explores the legal boundaries of restricting political speech and the varying state requirements that employers must navigate to ensure compliance while maintaining workplace harmony.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Rebecca Springer
Rebecca Springer
Katie Erno
Katie Erno
Cori Schreider
Cori Schreider

In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer, Katie Erno, and Cori Schreider discuss legal considerations for employers when it comes to restricting political speech and expression in the workplace and voting leave obligations. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell’s monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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