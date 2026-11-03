ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Lightning Round: What Employers Should Know About Politics In The Workplace And Voting Leave Going Into Midterm Elections (Podcast)
Crowell & Moring LLP
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As the 2026 midterm elections approach, employers face critical questions about managing political expression in the workplace and understanding their obligations regarding employee voting leave. This podcast explores the legal boundaries of restricting political speech and the varying state requirements that employers must navigate to ensure compliance while maintaining workplace harmony.
In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer, Katie Erno, and Cori Schreider discuss legal considerations for employers when it comes to restricting political speech and expression in the workplace and voting leave obligations. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell’s monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.
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