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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Jury Verdict Of $1.6 Million Against Norfolk Southern In Age Discrimination Case

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An Alabama federal district court judge entered a final judgment against Norfolk Southern in the amount of $1.6 million. A jury awarded the verdict in favor of a former worker who claimed the company forced him out of his job in violation of federal age discrimination law.

United StatesEmployment and HR
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An Alabama federal district court judge entered a final judgment against Norfolk Southern in the amount of $1.6 million. A jury awarded the verdict in favor of a former worker who claimed the company forced him out of his job in violation of federal age discrimination law. The jury found that Norfolk Southern and two of its subsidiaries had violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), thus awarding the former worker about $794,000 in compensatory damages and an equal amount in liquidated damages.

Charles C. Martin III sued Norfolk Southern and its subsidiaries in 2023, claiming the company forced him to resign in 2021 because of his age. Martin had worked at the company since 1979 as a foreman and conductor at a rail yard in Meridian, Mississippi.

In 2020, Norfolk began scrutinizing Martin’s position as it considered layoffs. At age 65, Martin was the most senior worker in a utility position. Norfolk Southern could have moved Martin back to a yard conductor position, but his superintendent opposed the move, calling him “too old and slow” for the job and fearing he would slow down the yard. Nonetheless, the company eliminated the utility position on December 24, 2020, and moved Martin back into the yard conductor position.

The superintendent initially had a manager monitor Martin, and then later took over the monitoring. Both men observed that Martin was out of shape and struggling with his duties. The superintendent questioned Martin about his age and why he hadn’t retired, pulled him from the position, and told another supervisor that Martin was “too old to do the job safely."

Martin then applied for reinstatement. Initially, Norfolk Southern medically cleared him, but the superintendent then subjected him to two fitness-for-duty exams. Martin claimed the second exam was designed for him to fail, and after he failed, Norfolk Southern barred him from returning to his job.

After the trial, the jury found that Norfolk Southern removed Martin from service because of his age. They also found that the company knew, or acted with reckless disregard, that removing Martin from service violated the ADEA.

The case is Martin v. The Alabama Great Southern Railroad Co. et al., Case Number 2:23-cv-00167, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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