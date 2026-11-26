The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2026-66, which announced the dollar limitations for benefits and contributions under qualified retirement plans for 2027, as adjusted for cost-of-living under Internal Revenue Code Section 415.

Separately, the Social Security Administration also announced the taxable wage base for 2027.

Generally speaking, the amounts increased from 2026 to 2027.

The chart below shows the limitations effective January 1, 2027, as compared to those for 2026:

Plan Limitations Code Section 2027 2026 Elective Deferrals for 401(k), 403(b) and 457 Plans 402(g)(1) $25,500 $24,500 Catch-up Contribution Limit (for age 50 and older) 414(v)(2)(B)(i) $8,500 $8,000 Super Catch-Up Contribution Limit (for ages 60, 61, 62 & 63) 414(v)(2)(E)(i) $11,750 $11,250 Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold 414(v)(7)(A) $155,000 $150,000 Annual Compensation Limit 401(a)(17) $375,000 $360,000 Defined Contribution Plan Limit 415(c)(1)(A) $75,000 $72,000 Defined Benefit Plan Limit 415(b)(1)(A) $300,000 $290,000 Definition of Highly Compensated Employee 414(q)(1)(B) $170,000 $160,000 Key Employee 416(i)(1)(A)(i) $245,000 $235,000 Social Security Wage Base $192,300 $184,500

If you sponsor a qualified retirement plan that is not a calendar-year plan, care must be taken in applying these limits, because some limits are calendar-year limits (for example, the limit on elective deferrals), while others are plan-year limits (for example, the annual compensation limit).