ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
IRS Sets Retirement Plan Limitations For 2027
The IRS has released Notice 2026-66 announcing updated dollar limitations for qualified retirement plan benefits and contributions for 2027, reflecting cost-of-living adjustments under Internal Revenue Code Section 415. These changes, which generally show increases from 2026 levels, affect elective deferrals, catch-up contributions, compensation limits, and other key retirement plan thresholds that employers and plan sponsors must implement starting January 1, 2027.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2026-66, which announced the dollar limitations for benefits and contributions under qualified retirement plans for 2027, as adjusted for cost-of-living under Internal Revenue Code Section 415.
Separately, the Social Security Administration also announced the taxable wage base for 2027.
Generally speaking, the amounts increased from 2026 to 2027.
The chart below shows the limitations effective January 1, 2027, as compared to those for 2026:
|Plan Limitations
|Code Section
|2027
|2026
|Elective Deferrals for 401(k), 403(b) and 457 Plans
|402(g)(1)
|$25,500
|$24,500
|Catch-up Contribution Limit (for age 50 and older)
|414(v)(2)(B)(i)
|$8,500
|$8,000
|Super Catch-Up Contribution Limit (for ages 60, 61, 62 & 63)
|414(v)(2)(E)(i)
|$11,750
|$11,250
|Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold
|414(v)(7)(A)
|$155,000
|$150,000
|Annual Compensation Limit
|401(a)(17)
|$375,000
|$360,000
|Defined Contribution Plan Limit
|415(c)(1)(A)
|$75,000
|$72,000
|Defined Benefit Plan Limit
|415(b)(1)(A)
|$300,000
|$290,000
|Definition of Highly Compensated Employee
|414(q)(1)(B)
|$170,000
|$160,000
|Key Employee
|416(i)(1)(A)(i)
|$245,000
|$235,000
|Social Security Wage Base
|$192,300
|$184,500
If you sponsor a qualified retirement plan that is not a calendar-year plan, care must be taken in applying these limits, because some limits are calendar-year limits (for example, the limit on elective deferrals), while others are plan-year limits (for example, the annual compensation limit).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.