The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently released Revenue Procedure 2026-34, which updated its Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS) for the first time since 2021. The consolidated and revised EPCRS replaces Revenue Procedure 2021-30 and incorporates major changes resulting from the SECURE 2.0 Act.

At the same time, the IRS issued Revenue Procedure 2026-33, which creates the IRA Compliance Resolution System, a separate correction program for individual retirement accounts (IRAs). This program goes into effect on May 1, 2027.

EPCRS outlines three major correction programs for 401(k), 403(b), defined benefit, SEP, and SIMPLE IRA plans. These programs allow plans to correct qualification errors without losing tax-favored status.

Self-Correction Program (SCP)

The SCP allows plans to correct errors on their own with no IRS filing and no fees paid.

Voluntary Correction Program (VCP)

The VCP allows plans to pay a user fee, which entitles them to an IRS compliance statement.

Audit Closing Agreement Program (Audit CAP)

Under the Audit CAP, plans correct errors, submit to IRS examination, and pay a negotiated sanction.

SECURE 2.0 Changes

SECURE 2.0, which went into effect on December 29, 2022, made major changes to these programs. The three major changes include:

Section 305 expanded SCP to encompass any "eligible inadvertent failure."

Section 301 relieved plans of their previous duty to recoup some inadvertent overpayments.

Section 350 established a no-cost fix for missed automatic enrollment and escalation deferrals.

Although Congress directed the IRS to update Revenue Procedure 2021-30 by December 29, 2024, this update is the first one issued to date. Instead, plans have relied on separate interim notices for each of the above sections: Notice 2023-43, Notice 2024-2, and Notice 2024-77. As a result, Revenue 2026-34 incorporates – and in some cases, expands – the scope of all three of these interim notices.

Expansion of the Self-Correction Program

The SCP is now the default correction method for plans. It defines an “eligible inadvertent failure” as ANY failure that occurs despite compliance practices and procedures that meet IRS standards. The only exceptions are for egregious failures, the diversion or misuse of plan assets, or attachment to an abusive tax shelter.

Furthermore, a plan no longer needs a favorable determination or opinion letter from the IRS to use SCP. The SCP no longer distinguishes between “insignificant” and “significant” operational failures or limits correction of significant errors to two years. Instead, corrections are timely if finished by the later of two dates:

The last day of the third plan year after the failure; or

18 months after the failure is identified.

The IRS broadened the “timeliness” correction window from the interim notice, which only provided for 18 months.

Under the expanded SCP, plans can now use SCP rather than VCP for plan document, demographic, employer eligibility, and participant loan failures. Employers who were never eligible to sponsor a 401(k) plan must stop contributions within six months of identifying the failure. Likewise, SEP and SIMPLE IRA plans enjoy broader self-correction if they meet certain requirements.

However, some failures are still excluded from SCP. For instance, failure to adopt an initial written plan is excluded from SCP, except in selected circumstances. Likewise, once a plan is under examination, SCP applies only if the sponsor has already shown a specific commitment to correct the issue or if the failure is an insignificant operational matter.

Recoupment of Overpayments

Section 301 allows plan sponsors to leave inadvertent benefit overpayments uncorrected in many circumstances. Plans generally still may seek repayment if they choose, subject to Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) anti-cutback rules. As a result, unrecouped payments are treated as eligible rollover distributions.

Nonetheless, overpayments due to failures under Code Sections 401(a)(17), 415, or 436 still typically require a corrective recoupment. Even this exception, however, contains a $250 de minimis exception.

Automatic Enrollment Errors

The updated EPCRS codifies the Section 414(cc) safe harbor. It also expands the no-QNEC correction to SEP and SIMPLE IRA plans, as well as to employees who have left the company. Corrective matching contributions may now be made for up to 12 months after corrected deductions begin, doubling the previous six-month period.

Miscellaneous Changes

Among the other notable changes are:

A shorter deadline to use a reduced QNEC to fix missed deferrals, or the end of the third plan year after the failure;

New procedures for locating lost plan participants;

Establishment of a new safe harbor for failing to provide a suspension-of-benefits notice in a defined benefit plan; and

A clarified standard for retroactive amendments less favorable to participants, requiring clear and convincing documentary evidence beyond affidavits.

Proposed Rule Change

The updated EPCRS also solicits comments on a proposed change in Section 2.03, which outlines how plans compute earnings owed on corrective plan contributions. Currently, most defined contribution plans use actual investment returns. In contrast, plans can use the DOL’s Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program calculator only if reasonably estimating a rate of return is unfeasible.

Some have suggested using the calculator in expanded circumstances, which is cheaper and more predictable. However, DOL and the IRS point out that the calculator’s standardized rate may shortchange typical plan returns, and plans could choose the method that yields less. As a result, they are suggesting two potential solutions:

A new safe harbor based on the higher underpayment rate, which is two points above the standard rate; or

A rule that makes the calculator rate the minimum for every corrective contribution.

Establishing a minimum level for corrective contributions could raise correction costs so that plans may oppose that solution.

As a result, plan sponsors should:

Document established compliance procedures, which is more likely to make corrections eligible for SCP;

Keep a correction file with updated self-correction details;

Be mindful of the reasonable period for correction and adapt internal procedures accordingly;

Review overpayment policies, recoupment policies for inadvertent overpayments, and update notices to match; and

Review vendor agreements to ensure vendors promptly notify you of errors and cooperate with any needed corrections.