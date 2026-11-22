The Department of Labor (DOL) is changing its independent contractor test again. For employers, the change is a good reason to review how independent contractor relationships actually work in practice.

On November 19, 2026, the DOL issued a final rule rescinding the independent contractor regulations adopted in 2024 and returning to a more streamlined economic reality analysis. The rule focuses on whether a worker is economically dependent on a business for work or is operating an independent business.

Two factors will be particularly important under the new standard: the employer's control over the work and the worker's opportunity for profit or loss.

For employers, the practical question is what happens after the independent contractor agreement is signed or after the work begins if there is no agreement.

Who decides how and when the work is performed? Does the worker set their own schedule? How much direction does the company provide? Can the worker make business decisions that affect how much they earn? Does the worker make investments, exercise managerial judgment, or otherwise operate like someone running an independent business? Is the worker free to perform work for other companies?

The DOL may also consider other aspects of the relationship, including the skill required for the work, how permanent the relationship is, and whether the individual's work is part of an integrated unit of production.

The Agreement Is Only Part of the Analysis

A written independent contractor agreement remains important, but the label the parties use does not determine a worker's status. The actual working relationship matters.

That distinction can become particularly important when an independent contractor has worked with a company for an extended period of time, is closely supervised by company employees, or has little ability to make independent business decisions that affect their earnings.

Employers that regularly use independent contractors should consider reviewing those relationships before the new rule takes effect. The review should focus not only on the language in the contract, but also on how the arrangement operates day to day.

The change does not necessarily mean that existing independent contractor relationships need to be reclassified. But it does provide a good reason to identify arrangements where the written agreement and the actual working relationship may not line up.

Bottom line

An independent contractor agreement is a starting point, not the end of the classification analysis. Employers should make sure their day-to-day practices support the classification they are using.