Illinois Requires Paid Jury Duty Leave For Larger Employers

Illinois has amended its jury service laws under HB4844 to require employers with more than 25 employees to provide paid jury duty leave. The amendments build on existing state law, which requires employers to allow employees time off for jury service and prohibits retaliation against employees reporting for jury duty.

The changes, which take effect on January 1, 2027, require covered employers to compensate employees at their regular rate of pay for time spent serving on a jury. The amendments apply under both the Illinois Jury Act and the Jury Commission Act, establishing a statewide standard.

The changes convert jury service from a protected unpaid leave entitlement to a paid leave entitlement for employees at larger employers. The amendments do not alter the existing protections against adverse treatment for employees who are called to serve on a jury.

Employers with 25 or fewer employees are not subject to the new paid leave obligation. They must, however, continue to provide employees with time off for jury service and may not discharge, threaten to discharge, intimidate, or coerce employees because of jury service.

Ahead of the January 1, 2027 implementation date, covered employers are encouraged to assess the financial and administrative impact of the new requirement and review their workplace policies accordingly. Considerations include updating employee handbooks, revising leave policies, confirming that payroll systems can correctly process paid jury duty leave, and training managers on employees’ rights and the continued prohibition on retaliation.