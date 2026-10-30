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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Illinois Attorney General’s Equinox Action Signals High Stakes For Non-Compete Compliance

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Illinois employers face significant financial and operational risks for systemic noncompliance with the Illinois Freedom to Work Act, as demonstrated by a $1.9 million settlement with Equinox Holdings. The case reveals how widespread use of noncompliant non-compete and non-solicitation agreements can trigger Attorney General investigations, per-employee penalties, mandatory remediation, and ongoing compliance obligations.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Marcus Mintz
Marcus Mintz
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Illinois employers now have a concrete measure of the risks associated with systemic noncompliance with the Illinois Freedom to Work Act. On October 9, 2026, the Illinois Attorney General announced a $1.9 million settlement with Equinox Holdings, Inc., the operator of well-known upscale fitness clubs, resolving allegations that the company required hundreds of Illinois employees to sign non-compete and non-solicitation agreements that violated the Act.

The $1.9 Million Equinox Settlement

Under the settlement, Equinox agreed to pay $990,000 in restitution to affected employees and a $910,000 civil penalty. Equinox also agreed to bring its current agreements into compliance with the Act within 21 days and to provide annual training on the Act to managerial employees. The resolution demonstrates that restrictive-covenant compliance is not merely an enforceability issue that arises when an employer seeks to hold a departing employee to an agreement. A pattern of noncompliant agreements may itself lead to a government investigation, substantial monetary liability, remediation obligations, and ongoing compliance requirements.

The State’s Claims Against Equinox

The settlement followed a complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court on October 7, 2026. The State alleged that Equinox employed more than 600 people in Illinois during the relevant period and entered into agreements containing non-competes, non-solicits, or both with more than 300 part-time or full-time employees whose actual or expected annualized earnings did not exceed the Act’s statutory thresholds.

The complaint asserted three principal violations: Equinox allegedly entered into non-competes with employees earning $75,000 or less; entered into non-solicitation agreements with employees earning $45,000 or less; and failed to advise affected employees in writing to consult with an attorney or provide them with the required 14-day review period.

The State also alleged that Equinox retained counsel and attempted to revise its agreements before the Attorney General opened its investigation in July 2025, but that those changes did not cure the violations. That allegation is particularly notable: a good-faith compliance initiative may not eliminate exposure if the revised documents or the process used to issue them remain deficient.

How the IFWA Changed Illinois Law

Illinois has long evaluated restrictive covenants under a common-law reasonableness framework focused on adequate consideration, legitimate business interests, hardship to the employee, and injury to the public. The Illinois Freedom to Work Act, first enacted in 2017, initially prohibited non-competes for “low-wage employees,” a category defined by reference to minimum-wage and hourly compensation measures.

Amendments effective January 1, 2022, substantially expanded the statute. For agreements entered into on or after that date, the Act imposed separate earnings thresholds for non-competes and non-solicits, codified substantive enforceability requirements, added mandatory notice and review protections, created a fee-shifting remedy for employees who prevail against enforcement efforts, and expressly authorized Attorney General investigations and civil enforcement.

Through the end of 2026, an employer may not enter into a non-compete unless the employee’s actual or expected annualized earnings exceed $75,000, or a non-solicit unless earnings exceed $45,000. Effective January 1, 2027, those thresholds increase to $80,000 and $47,500, respectively, with additional increases scheduled for 2032 and 2037.

The 2022 amendments also require employers to advise employees in writing to consult with an attorney and to provide the proposed covenant at least 14 calendar days before employment begins or, for an existing employee, at least 14 days to review it. An employee may voluntarily sign before the end of that period, but the employer must provide the full opportunity for review. Even when an employee clears the applicable earnings threshold, the covenant must still be supported by adequate consideration, be ancillary to a valid employment relationship, be no broader than necessary to protect a legitimate business interest, avoid undue hardship, and not injure the public.

The Act’s enforcement provisions gave those requirements additional force. The Attorney General may investigate suspected violations and bring or intervene in civil actions involving a pattern or practice. The State may seek civil penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation and up to $10,000 for each repeat violation within a five-year period, with each affected employee treated as a separate violation.

The Message for Illinois Employers

The Equinox settlement illustrates the risk for Illinois employers. A noncompliant covenant is not simply vulnerable to being declared unenforceable in a dispute with a former employee. Widespread use of the same deficient agreement or process may produce an Attorney General investigation, per-employee penalties, restitution, injunctive relief, mandatory remediation, training obligations, and reputational consequences.

Employers should therefore review both the substance of their restrictive covenants and the processes by which those agreements are issued. That review should confirm that compensation is measured correctly, the increased 2027 thresholds are incorporated, required notices are delivered, the 14-day review opportunity is documented, and onboarding and electronic-signature systems preserve evidence of compliance. Employers that identify deficiencies should consider a documented remediation plan addressing existing agreements, employee communications, revised templates, responsible personnel, and recurring training.

The broader lesson is straightforward: Illinois employers should treat IFWA compliance as an enterprise-wide contracting and process obligation—not merely as an issue to be evaluated after an employee leaves and enforcement is contemplated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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