Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Eleventh Circuit Reverses Dismissal Of Ex-Worker’s Negligence Claim

Hall Benefits Law
Explore more from Hall Benefits Law

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has revived a former Georgia property manager's negligent retention claim against her employer, reversing a lower court's summary judgment dismissal. The appellate panel found that the plaintiff adequately pleaded a tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress, which formed the basis for her negligent retention claim against the real estate firm.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Author LinkedIn connections

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit revived a former Georgia property manager's negligent retention claim after the federal district court dismissed it on summary judgment. The panel held that the trial court wrongfully dismissed Syurii-Kiaira Smith’s claim that Birge & Held Asset Management LLC, a real estate and investment firm, negligently retained another employee who engaged in race-based harassment against her. The case is Syurii-Kiaira Smith v. Birge & Held Property Management LLC et al., Case Number 25-13659, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

On a motion for summary judgment, the federal district court ruled that Smith failed to sufficiently plead a tort that property manager Josett Fryer allegedly committed. However, the Eleventh Circuit panel disagreed, finding that Smith adequately pled the tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Smith, who is Black, began working at Birge’s Decatur, GA, apartment complex in March 2022. Smith alleged that Fryer, who is also Black, made inappropriate racial comments to her after she began work, including telling her that she chose her over a non-Black applicant. Fryer also asked Smith to jointly host events at the apartment complex, charge vendors to appear, and keep the proceeds. When Smith refused, she claimed that Fryer began treating her badly.

Because of Fryer’s treatment, Smith complained to Human Resources twice. Two days later, Fryer allegedly asked another employee to verify the legitimacy of a doctor’s note that Smith had produced after being ill. A heated confrontation ensued, involving screaming and cursing, and Birge fired Smith shortly thereafter.

Smith filed suit in December 2023, alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The district court dismissed those claims in September 2025, and Smith did not appeal those claims.

However, Smith also claimed that Birge negligently retained Fryer despite its knowledge of harassment that constituted intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the Eleventh Circuit panel, Smith used those exact words in her complaint when accusing Birge of negligent indifference to that tortious conduct. Since Birge didn’t contest the allegations of that claim, it failed to show the absence of a genuine material fact necessary for dismissal of the claim on summary judgment grounds.

The Eleventh Circuit panel rejected Birge’s argument that Smith was required to specify the elements of her intentional infliction of emotional distress claim in a separate count of her complaint to avoid a summary judgment dismissal. The panel noted that federal pleading standards did not require Smith to plead her claim in a separate count.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

OSHA's revised Hazard Communication Standard requires covered employers to update chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training by November 20, 2026. The revisions align with the UN's Globally Harmonized System and introduce new hazard classifications, downstream use considerations, and updated requirements for compressed gases and aerosols. Employers must navigate separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures while ensuring their workplace practices meet the updated st
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Federal Agencies Issue Guidance On Employer Trump Account Contributions

The Treasury Department and IRS have issued new guidance on employer contributions to Trump Accounts, the tax-advantaged investment accounts for children created under President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill. Employers can now make tax-free contributions of up to $2,500 annually to these Section 530A accounts for employees or their dependents, subject to specific plan requirements and non-discrimination rules.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Article

Sephora Fights Back Against Allegations Of Discrimination Related To Its Loyalty Program

Sephora faces multiple arbitration claims alleging its Beauty Insider loyalty program discriminates by generating personalized product recommendations based on demographic information like race and age. The company has filed at least 16 lawsuits seeking declarations that its optional personalization features comply with California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, arguing the recommendations enhance customer experience without restricting product access or changing pricing terms.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Article

Suit Alleges Anthem Withheld $30 Million In No Surprises Act Awards

PHI Health LLC has filed suit against Anthem, alleging that the insurer and health plans it administers have failed to pay about $30 million in final payment determinations issued under the No Surprises Act (NSA)’s independent dispute resolution (IDR) process. The suit, which PHI filed in an Indiana federal district court, seeks over $1.3 million in interest on the payments that Anthem is accused of withholding.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law
Article

DOL Dismantles Affirmative Action Rules For Federal Contractors

As part of the White House’s broader effort to rewrite federal equal employment opportunity rules, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has issued three final rules that substantially roll back affirmative action requirements for federal contractors. These rules collectively address Executive Order 11246, Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), which, up until now, comprised the regulatory framework that the DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) administers.
VietnamEmployment and HR
Hall Benefits Law
Hall Benefits Law