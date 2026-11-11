Eleventh Circuit Reverses Dismissal Of Ex-Worker’s Negligence Claim

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit revived a former Georgia property manager's negligent retention claim after the federal district court dismissed it on summary judgment. The panel held that the trial court wrongfully dismissed Syurii-Kiaira Smith’s claim that Birge & Held Asset Management LLC, a real estate and investment firm, negligently retained another employee who engaged in race-based harassment against her. The case is Syurii-Kiaira Smith v. Birge & Held Property Management LLC et al., Case Number 25-13659, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

On a motion for summary judgment, the federal district court ruled that Smith failed to sufficiently plead a tort that property manager Josett Fryer allegedly committed. However, the Eleventh Circuit panel disagreed, finding that Smith adequately pled the tort of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Smith, who is Black, began working at Birge’s Decatur, GA, apartment complex in March 2022. Smith alleged that Fryer, who is also Black, made inappropriate racial comments to her after she began work, including telling her that she chose her over a non-Black applicant. Fryer also asked Smith to jointly host events at the apartment complex, charge vendors to appear, and keep the proceeds. When Smith refused, she claimed that Fryer began treating her badly.

Because of Fryer’s treatment, Smith complained to Human Resources twice. Two days later, Fryer allegedly asked another employee to verify the legitimacy of a doctor’s note that Smith had produced after being ill. A heated confrontation ensued, involving screaming and cursing, and Birge fired Smith shortly thereafter.

Smith filed suit in December 2023, alleging violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. The district court dismissed those claims in September 2025, and Smith did not appeal those claims.

However, Smith also claimed that Birge negligently retained Fryer despite its knowledge of harassment that constituted intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the Eleventh Circuit panel, Smith used those exact words in her complaint when accusing Birge of negligent indifference to that tortious conduct. Since Birge didn’t contest the allegations of that claim, it failed to show the absence of a genuine material fact necessary for dismissal of the claim on summary judgment grounds.

The Eleventh Circuit panel rejected Birge’s argument that Smith was required to specify the elements of her intentional infliction of emotional distress claim in a separate count of her complaint to avoid a summary judgment dismissal. The panel noted that federal pleading standards did not require Smith to plead her claim in a separate count.