Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Eleventh Circuit Rejects Mandatory Administrative Exhaustion For Statutory ERISA Claims

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Contributor
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 950+ attorneys located in...

View firm profile
Explore more from Jackson Lewis P.C.

Participants pursuing statutory ERISA claims no longer face the Eleventh Circuit’s requirement to first exhaust remedies through their plan’s administrative procedures. In Bolton v. Inland Fresh Seafood Corp. of America, Inc., No. 24-10084 (11th Cir. Oct. 13, 2026) (en banc), the court overturned decades of precedent and discarded the rule originating from Mason v. Continental Group, Inc., 763 F.2d 1219 (11th Cir. 1985). Removing this longstanding and unique obstacle for plaintiffs may lead to increased ERISA litigation for plan sponsors and fiduciaries sued in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Megan Sramek
Megan Sramek
Stacey C.S. Cerrone
Stacey C.S. Cerrone

Participants pursuing statutory ERISA claims no longer face the Eleventh Circuit’s requirement to first exhaust remedies through their plan’s administrative procedures. In Bolton v. Inland Fresh Seafood Corp. of America, Inc., No. 24-10084 (11th Cir. Oct. 13, 2026) (en banc), the court overturned decades of precedent and discarded the rule originating from Mason v. Continental Group, Inc., 763 F.2d 1219 (11th Cir. 1985). Removing this longstanding and unique obstacle for plaintiffs may lead to increased ERISA litigation for plan sponsors and fiduciaries sued in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Background

The dispute concerned an employee stock ownership plan’s (ESOP) purchase of Inland Fresh Seafood stock from four company officers and directors. The ESOP financed the 2016 purchase with a $92 million loan.

Five former employees alleged that misleading financial projections and insufficient investigation resulted in a purchase price substantially above the stock’s fair market value. They sued under ERISA Sections 502(a)(2) and (a)(3), seeking relief for alleged fiduciary misconduct.

The district court dismissed the action because the plaintiffs had not exhausted the plan’s administrative process. A three-judge appellate panel affirmed under Mason, although two judges urged the full court to reconsider that precedent. The Eleventh Circuit then reheard the case en banc and allowed the Department of Labor, which has opposed the exhaustion requirement, to participate in oral argument. On October 13, the court reversed and remanded.

Eleventh Circuit’s Opinion

The court concluded that Mason’s rule could not be reconciled with ERISA’s text. Writing for the court, Judge Adalberto Jordan called the requirement “an atextual product of judicial creation based solely on policy reasons.” ERISA contains no exhaustion requirement for statutory claims, and “courts are not at liberty to add to or take from the language of a statute.” Only Congress may add such a requirement, through a statutory amendment.

The court also noted that seven other circuits have rejected the administrative exhaustion requirement for statutory ERISA claims. While the Seventh Circuit allows courts to require exhaustion in their discretion, the Eleventh Circuit was the lone outlier in making it mandatory.

The court applied its holding retroactively. Notably, it did not change its precedent requiring plan participants to exhaust administrative remedies for benefit-denial claims.

Takeaways

Bolton’s reach extends beyond ESOP transactions. Plaintiffs asserting any ERISA fiduciary claim – such as excessive fee, investment loss, or prohibited transaction claims – may now proceed directly to court.

Plan sponsors should examine claims provisions in their Plans and summary plan descriptions in light of the decision. The decision also expressly leaves existing exhaustion precedent for benefit-denial claims undisturbed.

Fiduciaries should also continue to maintain clear records supporting their decisions. Bolton changes the route to litigation; the underlying fiduciary standards remain the same.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

OSHA's revised Hazard Communication Standard requires covered employers to update chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training by November 20, 2026. The revisions align with the UN's Globally Harmonized System and introduce new hazard classifications, downstream use considerations, and updated requirements for compressed gases and aerosols. Employers must navigate separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures while ensuring their workplace practices meet the updated st
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

DHS Proposes New OPT Fees: What It Means For F-1 Students, Schools, Employers

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed imposing fees of $70,000 for initial Optional Practical Training periods and $30,000 for subsequent periods including STEM extensions, with schools bearing the direct cost burden. The proposal aims to combat fraud and abuse within the OPT program while protecting U.S. workers, but could significantly impact international student hiring strategies and the availability of OPT talent for employers.
United StatesImmigration
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

OSHA's revised Hazard Communication Standard requires covered employers to update chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training by November 20, 2026. The revisions align with the UN's Globally Harmonized System and introduce new hazard classifications, downstream use considerations, and updated requirements for compressed gases and aerosols. Employers must navigate separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures while ensuring their workplace practices meet the updated st
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.