The EEOC recently voted to rescind the 2012 guidance that advised employers against considering arrest and conviction records in their hiring practices. The guidance served to guard against hiring practices that may have a disparate impact against certain protected classes. The vote is part of a broader shift by the EEOC to move away from disparate impact enforcement, which included a prior directive for staff to cease work on charges based solely upon unintentional discrimination claims.

While the EEOC’s investigation and enforcement of disparate impact claims may have chilled, employers should be wary of enforcing any hiring policies that include an overbroad criminal record screen without considering whether the applicant’s prior criminal activity reflects on the applicant’s suitability for the position at issue. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 still provides a private right of action for race or national origin discrimination based upon employment practices that have a disparate impact on a protected class.

Additionally, overbroad criminal record screens may run afoul of Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act (CHRIA). CHRIA provides a separate state-law restriction focused on overbroad hiring practices and job-relatedness. Section 9125(a) of CHRIA provides that when an employer receives information that is part of an employment applicant’s criminal-history-record information file, the employer may use it when deciding whether to hire the applicant in certain limited circumstances. Criminal history record information is defined by the statute as “Information collected by criminal justice agencies concerning individuals, and arising from the initiation of a criminal proceeding, consisting of identifiable descriptions, dates and notations of arrests, indictments, information or other formal criminal charges and any dispositions arising therefrom.” 18Pa.C.S. §9102. The term does not include intelligence information, investigative information or treatment information, including medical and psychological information. Section 9125(b) limits the employer to considering felony and misdemeanor convictions only to the extent those convictions related to the applicant’s suitability for the specific position applied for. Employers were formerly allowed to consider arrest records of prospective employees, but the word "arrest" was removed by statutory amendment in 1979, effective December 11, 1982.

Additionally, Section 9125(c) requires the employer to provide written notice if the decision not to hire is based in whole or in part on criminal history record information. An employer may be subject to liability under CHRIA if it enforces a blanket rule that eliminates from consideration all applicants with a felony, theft-related or violent conviction for any position unless the rule is tied to specific duties, risks and requirements of the position at issue. Section 9125 requires the employer to consider how a conviction makes the applicant unsuitable for the particular position. An employer could be subject to exposure under CHRIA if it cannot connect the nature, age, circumstances, and relevance of the conviction to the actual job duties in question. CHRIA authorizes civil actions for injunctions and damages for statutory violations. If an individual has been aggrieved by a CHRIA violation, Section 9183 of the statute entitles the aggrieved party to actual and real damages of not less than $100 for each violation and to reasonable costs of litigation and attorney’s fees. In the case of willful violations of the statute, a party may be entitled to exemplary and punitive damages of not less than $1,000 nor more than $10,000 for any violation. 18 Pa.C.S.A. §9183(b)(2).

Key Takeaways for Employers…