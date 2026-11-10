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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

DOL’s Latest Field Assistance Bulletin Is The Final Nail In The 80/20 Rule’s Coffin

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
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The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has issued Field Assistance Bulletin 2026-1, formally retracting the opinion letters that formed the basis for the controversial 80/20 rule governing tip credits for restaurant and hospitality workers. Following the Fifth Circuit's vacatur of the 2021 dual jobs regulation, the DOL confirms that the task-based approach to tip credits no longer reflects enforcement policy, while signaling forthcoming regulatory changes that may provide greater clarity for

United StatesEmployment and HR
Ariel Cudkowicz
Ariel Cudkowicz
Michael Steinberg
Michael Steinberg
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Tips from Seyfarth is a blog series for employers, and their in-house lawyers and HR, payroll, and compensation professionals, in the food, beverage, and hospitality sector. We curate wage and hour compliance “tips” to keep this busy industry informed.

Seyfarth Synopsis: In Field Assistance Bulletin 2026-1, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division retracted the Department’s tips opinion letters and Field Operations Handbook, spelling the final end of the 80/20 Rule.

In the wake of the Fifth Circuit’s Restaurant Law Center decision vacating the DOL’s 2021 codification of the 80/20 rule, on October 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (“WHD”) issued Field Assistance Bulletin 2026-1 (the “FAB”) formally retracting a trio of opinion letters—FLSA-895 (Aug. 8, 1979), FLSA-854 (Mar. 28, 1980), and FLSA-854 (Dec. 20, 1985)—which had formed the basis for the DOL’s “80/20 rule” and the 2021 dual jobs regulation that codified it. The FAB also advises that the WHD is in the process of drafting a notice of proposed rulemaking to amend “various regulatory provisions” of the FLSA regulations related to tipped employees.

The upshot is this: the 80/20 rule is dead, both as a matter of regulatory law and DOL enforcement policy, and more changes to the ancien régime lie ahead. Though we are not in the forecasting business here at TIPS, we expect these proposed changes will serve to provide more predictability and clarity for restaurant and hospitality employers who employ tipped workers.

As a quick refresher, the now-defunct 80/20 rule, as we’ve explained, stemmed from a provision the DOL added to its 1988 Field Operations Handbook (“FOH”)—guidance that itself purported to synthesize enforcement positions taken in FLSA-895, FLSA-854, and FLSA-854. Under the DOL’s old enforcement policy, employers could take a tip credit, and therefore pay a service rate of pay (currently $2.13/hour under federal law), for tipped workers—but only for time spent engaged in “tip producing” work and work that “directly supports” the tip producing work. And, only if the time spent on the directly supportive work was not “a substantial amount,” which the DOL said was time in excess of 20% of total hours in a workweek for which the employer sought to take a tip credit. Then, in a 2021 rulemaking, the DOL largely codified the 80/20 Rule, and added the further limitation that employers could not take a tip credit for any directly supporting work performed for more than 30 continuous minutes. 

In Restaurant Law Centerv. U.S. Department of Labor, 120 F.4th 163 (5th Cir. 2024), the Fifth Circuit vacated the 2021 regulation, finding the 80/20 rule’s focus on tip producing tasks, rather than tip-producing occupations, to be contrary to the FLSA and therefore invalid. 

In 2025, after the Fifth Circuit’s vacatur of the 2021 regulation, the DOL issued a final rule to rescind the 2021 regulatory text and reinstate the DOL’s 1967 dual jobs regulation as it existed previously. Under the now-reinstated regulation, an employer may take a tip credit for work performed in a tipped occupation even where the employee performs duties related to that occupation that are not directly tip-producing—such as a server who spends part of their time cleaning or setting tables—irrespective of the amount of time spent on those non-tip-producing tasks. 

The FAB confirms that the DOL’s prior opinion letters adopting a task-based, rather than an occupation-based, approach to the tip credit no longer reflect WHD policy. In view of Restaurant Law Center and WHD’s rescission of the 2021 dual jobs regulation, that comes as no surprise. What the FAB leaves unanswered, though, is what further regulatory changes DOL has in store in relation to tipped workers.

TIPS will be following these developments closely. Stay tuned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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