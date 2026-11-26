The regulatory pendulum continues to swing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in retirement plan investments. On 23 November 2026, the US Department of Labor (DOL) proposed amendments to its investment duties regulation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The proposal would reverse aspects of the DOL’s 2022 rulemaking, with the pendulum swinging further than it did in 2020.

Remove ESG References

The proposal would remove express references to ESG factors, although it would not specifically prohibit consideration of such factors where financially relevant.

Providing or Maximizing Benefits?

The proposal would replace the prohibition against subordinating participants’ financial interests to other objectives (such as ESG considerations) with an affirmative obligation to act for the exclusive purpose of “maximizing” interests of plan participants and beneficiaries. The DOL explains that the current standard may be misconstrued as permitting consideration of collateral objectives so long as participants’ financial interests are not subordinated. In the DOL’s view, ERISA’s duty of loyalty requires that fiduciaries must pursue the course of action that best advances participants’ financial interests on a risk-adjusted basis, consistent with ERISA’s other fiduciary requirements.

No More Ties!

The proposal would eliminate the longstanding “tiebreaker” provision, which permits fiduciaries to consider collateral benefits when choosing between economically equivalent investments. Notably, even the DOL’s 2020 rulemaking retained a version of this provision. The proposal would also eliminate the provision expressly permitting consideration of participant preferences when constructing a menu of prudent investment options.

Exercise of Shareholder Rights

The proposal would also expressly address shareholder engagement, making clear that the same fiduciary standards applicable to investment decisions apply to the exercise of shareholder rights.

To Vote or Not to Vote?

The proposal would restore language clarifying that ERISA fiduciaries are not obligated to vote every proxy or exercise every shareholder right.

Taken together, the proposed amendments are intended to foreclose consideration of non-financial ESG objectives while stopping short of precluding consideration of ESG factors where financially relevant. Perhaps more significantly, this latest swing of the pendulum may have consequences well beyond ESG, as the introduction of a “maximization” standard could alter the investment selection and monitoring obligations of ERISA fiduciaries generally.

Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.