IMPORTANT: This document analyzes a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, not a final rule. No change is effective yet.

On November 17, 2026, the US Department of Labor (DOL) released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that would fundamentally restructure the permanent labor certification (PERM) process. The proposal would replace newspaper-centered recruitment with extended electronic recruitment, shorten the PERM filing window, eliminate Schedule A, sharply restrict PERM filings following layoffs, and impose new continuing obligations through adjudication of the related Form I-140 petition.

The proposal is not yet effective. DOL is accepting public comments through January 19, 2027, and the rule could be finalized any time after that. Employers should continue to follow the current PERM regulations while evaluating how the proposal could affect workforce planning, recruiting, and green-card sponsorship.

Background on the PERM Process

The permanent labor certification (PERM) process is the most common process used when a US employer sponsors an employee for permanent residence. The PERM process requires a labor market test and a showing that the employer will pay the prevailing wage to the sponsored employee at the time the employee becomes a permanent resident.

Overview of the Proposed Rule

DOL describes the rule as an effort to modernize a regulatory framework that has not been comprehensively updated in nearly 20 years. If finalized substantially as proposed, the rule would make PERM recruitment more aligned with an employer’s ordinary talent-acquisition process and would require employers to provide all required recruitment evidence at the time of filing.

Topic Proposed Change Practical Effect Recruitment One set of electronic recruitment requirements for professional and nonprofessional jobs; most methods active at least 90 days. Longer timelines, more applicants, and closer alignment with ordinary recruiting practices. Filing timing Shortens the current recruitment-to-filing timeline. However, the proposed regulatory text and accompanying discussion appear to contain inconsistencies regarding the precise filing window, which may require clarification in the final rule.[1] Substantially shortens the period allowed between recruitment and filing, although the proposed timing requirements remain unclear. Prevailing wage Recruitment must begin while Prevailing Wage Determination (PWD) is valid. Removes option to begin recruiting while PWD is pending if the PERM filing occurs while PWD is valid. Schedule A Eliminates Schedule A Groups I and II. Nurses, physical therapists, and covered exceptional-ability cases would generally require full PERM processing. Layoffs Proposes a two-year pre-filing bar for same/similar occupational layoffs at the place of employment, plus continuing obligations after filing. Workforce reductions could block or jeopardize PERM cases for an extended period. Notice of Filing (NOF) NOF posting starts within 10 business days before filing and remains through I-140 approval or final denial / withdrawal. Employers may need to maintain notices for years and at third-party worksites. Filing evidence Employer must submit a recruitment report, US-worker applications / resumes, and supporting evidence filed with the application. More document-intensive filings and increased scrutiny of applicant dispositions. Electronic processing Mandatory electronic filing and communications, with limited exceptions. Codifies FLAG-centered processing and electronic transmission to USCIS.

Modernized and Extended Recruitment

The proposal would eliminate the distinction between professional and nonprofessional recruitment. Employers would generally be required to use a State Workforce Agency job order, the employer’s website, one or more job-search websites, customary social-media platforms, and at least one job fair, on-campus event, or school placement office. Print newspaper advertisements would no longer be required.

Most recruitment would remain active for at least 90 calendar days. If the employer normally advertises comparable non-PERM positions for more than 90 days, the longer customary period would apply. Employers also would need to recruit in good faith and use methods comparable to those used for positions not requiring PERM sponsorship. Additionally, the employer representative reviewing and interviewing US worker applicants would be required to be a US worker and someone who ordinarily performs those hiring functions for comparable positions.

The employer would submit its recruitment report, applicant resumes and applications, and recruitment documentation with the PERM application rather than merely retaining the records for the required period and in preparation for a possible audit. Advertisements and notices would include the offered wage or wage range, which must satisfy the prevailing wage and applicable minimum wage requirements.

DOL Proposes to Eliminate Schedule A

The proposal would eliminate Schedule A Group I for professional nurses and physical therapists and Group II for certain individuals of exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, and performing arts. DOL states that the INA does not authorize an occupational exemption from labor certification and that the record does not provide a reliable method to substantiate national labor shortages for the listed occupations.

If finalized, employers sponsoring nurses and physical therapists would generally need to complete the standard PERM process before filing Form I-140. Employers sponsoring individuals claimed to have exceptional ability in the sciences or arts also would recruit and file through DOL, although US applicants would be evaluated under the statutory “equally qualified” standard and USCIS would retain authority to determine whether the beneficiary qualifies for exceptional-ability EB-2 classification.

New Restrictions and Reporting Obligations Following Layoffs

The NPRM would prohibit a PERM filing if the employer laid off US workers in the same or similar occupation at the place or places of employment during the preceding two years. This would replace the current six-month lookback framework and broaden the restriction to a full prohibition on filing.

Layoff obligations would continue after the PERM application filing to DOL through approval of the related Form I-140 Immigrant Petition (the second step in the PERM-based permanent residence process), or through final denial or withdrawal of the PERM application or I-140, whichever is later. A post-filing layoff would trigger duties to notify DOL and, where applicable, USCIS within five business days; consider and offer the position to qualified laid-off US workers absent lawful, job-related rejection reasons; and update the recruitment report. Noncompliance could place the underlying labor certification at risk.

The practical impact of these requirements could be significant. Current PERM regulations allow for filing after a layoff as long as laid-off US workers have been properly notified and considered, but the proposed rule creates a blanket prohibition on filing. Further, because the obligations would continue throughout PERM processing and the related immigrant petition process, workforce reductions occurring months or even years after filing could affect a pending or approved case. Given current PERM and Form I-140 processing timelines, employers could remain subject to these requirements for four years or longer.

Staffing and consulting companies would face additional restrictions when placing a sponsored worker at a customer site where covered layoffs have occurred and the facts indicate an employment relationship with the customer. Employers would also disclose third-party worksites and post notices at those locations.

Expanded Notice of Filing Requirements

The proposed notice of filing would begin during the 10 business days before the PERM filing and remain available until USCIS approves the Form I-140 or the PERM application or I-140 is finally denied or withdrawn. Electronic posting would be emphasized, and third-party worksites would be covered. For remote, roving, residential, and dispersed workforces, DOL is seeking comment on methods that provide meaningful notice.

Changes for Remote Job Opportunities

The proposed rule would establish new PERM procedures for fully remote positions, including how the worksite is identified and how Notice of Filing requirements are satisfied. More significantly, DOL notes that it is considering whether to exclude fully remote positions entirely from eligibility for PERM labor certification and expressly requests comments on this issue.

Employer and Counsel Accountability

The rule would consolidate employer attestations and require certifications under penalty of perjury regarding the job opportunity, wage, recruitment, US-worker consideration, layoffs, and other program obligations. It would clarify that the employer must make substantive hiring decisions and sign required submissions. Attorneys and agents would be required to retain written authorization to file PERM applications on behalf of the employer and could face debarment for their own misconduct, with consequences extending across DOL foreign-labor programs.

What Employers Should Do Now

Continue using the current PERM rules unless and until DOL publishes an effective final rule.

Review standard recruiting channels and advertisement durations by occupation so PERM campaigns can be aligned with ordinary recruiting.

Assess whether HR and immigration teams can identify layoffs by occupation, worksite, area of intended employment, and customer location across the proposed two-year lookback and post-filing period.

Inventory potential Schedule A matters and monitor the rulemaking timeline closely.

Strengthen applicant tracking and documentation of lawful, job-related rejection reasons.

Consider submitting comments supported by operational data on the 90-day recruitment period, two-year layoff bar, Schedule A elimination, third-party placements, remote work, and extended NOF posting.

Timing and Next Steps

DOL is accepting public comments through January 19, 2027. The proposed rule contemplates a 30-day transition after a final rule becomes effective: filings made during the first 29 days would remain under the current rules, while filings beginning on day 30 would be subject to the new framework. That transition is only proposed and may change in the final rule.

Mintz is reviewing the proposal and will continue to monitor the rulemaking process. Employers considering comments or evaluating the potential impact on planned PERM and Schedule A filings should contact a member of the Mintz Immigration team.

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