Another trade update, another email, another reason to feel behind. How do you stay informed without spending your whole day catching up?

In Episode 7 of 90 Days Until 2027, host Lalo Solorzano welcomes Global Training Center instructor Bonnie Kersch. She shares four practical tips: stay current, be a mentor and have a mentor, stay organized, and take care of yourself.

Stay Current Between Conferences

Bonnie follows trade developments through industry publications, free newsletters, knowledgeable professionals, and relationships with people who understand her business. She also uses AI to focus her news gathering on the topics that matter to her.

Lalo adds conferences to the conversation. Bonnie raises a sharper question:

How do you stay informed between events?

Which sources actually fit your business?

Who can you learn from every week?

Be a Mentor and Have a Mentor

Mentorship runs both ways. Experienced professionals can guide others while they keep seeking guidance themselves. Bonnie encourages people at every career stage to do both. Lalo reflects on the mentors who helped him learn the trade industry.

Make Unfinished Work Easier to See

Bonnie explains her email routine. She keeps folders for individual clients or projects. She moves completed conversations out of her inbox. She leaves items that need a response, review, or follow-up in plain view. That simple split shows which conversations are done and which still need attention.

Start Small When Taking Care of Yourself

Bonnie makes the case for small, realistic breaks. Step away from your desk. Take a walk. Eat lunch somewhere other than in front of the computer. Don’t wait for the perfect time to overhaul your habits, or for January.

Build Habits for 2027

This episode brings a personal side to preparing for 2027. A stronger routine is not just a longer compliance checklist. It means finding support, making your workload easier to navigate, and remembering to take care of the person doing the work.

Key Takeaways

Plan for staying current between conferences. Mix publications, free newsletters, knowledgeable voices, and professional relationships that fit your business.

Mix publications, free newsletters, knowledgeable voices, and professional relationships that fit your business. Be a mentor and have a mentor. Offer guidance at every career stage, and stay open to receiving it.

Offer guidance at every career stage, and stay open to receiving it. Make unfinished work easier to see. Use folders, clear completed conversations, and keep follow-ups visible.

Use folders, clear completed conversations, and keep follow-ups visible. Start small when taking care of yourself. A short walk or a lunch away from your desk beats an all-or-nothing overhaul.

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