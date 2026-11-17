ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
DOL Issues Enforcement Alert Advising Plan Sponsors To Ensure Their Health Plan Provider Directories Are Accurate
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The U.S. Department of Labor has issued new guidance emphasizing that health plan provider directory accuracy is a critical compliance issue, with a recent survey revealing that over one-third of directory information contains errors. Plan sponsors and fiduciaries face potential ERISA violations if they fail to implement proper verification processes, and participants may be entitled to refunds when charged out-of-network rates due to inaccurate directory information. The guidance outlines specific best pra
On November 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor issued an Enforcement Alert (the “Alert”) reminding plan sponsors and plan fiduciaries of the health plan provider directory requirements under Section 720 of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”). Titled Best Practices for Protecting Participants and Beneficiaries from Inaccurate Network Provider Directories, the Alert summarizes best practices and provides plan sponsors and fiduciaries with a list of questions to ask their service providers to help protect their health plan participants and beneficiaries from unexpected out-of-network costs. The Alert also discusses a “secret shopper” survey of 37 health plans in which DOL found that more than one-third (36%) of the health provider directory information was incorrect, including errors in phone numbers, business addresses, provider specialties, and network participation.1
Consistent with DOL’s new pharmacy benefit manager transparency rule, the Alert demonstrates DOL’s and the Employee Benefits Security Administration’s (“EBSA”) commitment to reducing healthcare costs and improving participant health outcomes.
Background
The Alert emphasizes that the accuracy of health plan provider directory information is a “shared responsibility” among healthcare providers, health plans, and health insurance issuers:
While healthcare providers are responsible for submitting timely and accurate provider directory information to the health plans and health insurance issuers with which they participate, health plans and health insurance issuers are responsible for regularly verifying, updating, and publishing accurate provider directory information.
The Alert then explains that, under ERISA Section 720 (enacted with the No Surprises Act, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021),2 ”group health plans and health insurance issuers must:
- Implement a process to verify and update their online provider directories at least once every ninety days;
- Update online provider directories within two business days of learning of an inaccuracy or change in a provider’s information;
- Develop protocols to respond to requests from participants and beneficiaries to verify a provider’s network status within 1 business day of request made by telephone; and
- Impose in-network cost sharing where a plan or issuer provides incorrect provider directory information that a provider was an in-network provider and the participant and beneficiary goes to that provider[.]”
Notably, the Alert warns that health plan fiduciaries “also may be in violation of ERISA section 404 [i.e., ERISA’s fiduciary provisions] if they fail to take steps to maintain accurate provider directories.” It also emphasizes that “[e]mployers and fiduciaries should not assume directory information is accurate. For example, complaints from participants and beneficiaries about difficulty finding in-network providers may be an early warning sign. Complaints may point to inaccurate provider directory information.”
Best Practices for Plan Sponsors and Fiduciaries
DOL outlines four best practices that plan sponsors and fiduciaries should follow to help ensure their health plan provider directories are accurate and up to date:
- Review Process: DOL recommends establishing a process to review and update health plan provider directories regularly (i.e., “at least once every 90 days”). DOL also says that the process should include removing providers from the directory if the plan sponsor cannot verify their directory information during a specified period. In addition, DOL says that when the plan sponsor learns of a change to a provider’s information, it should ensure the plan’s online directory is updated within two business days.
- Faster In-Network Verification: DOL emphasizes that plan sponsors should ensure that their participants and beneficiaries can verify a provider’s network status within one business day of a request made by telephone.
- In-Network Cost Sharing Protections: DOL notes that if information about a provider’s network participation is incorrect, participants and beneficiaries should not be charged more than in-network cost sharing rates. DOL also says that all such cost sharing should apply toward any in-network deductible or in-network out-of-pocket maximum.
- Complaint Monitoring and Documentation: DOL recommends that plan sponsors maintain records of issues related to directory accuracy and the actions taken to address them. DOL also says that plan sponsors should prudently monitor their service providers’ responses to those issues and the impact on participants’ and beneficiaries’ access to care.
Questions to Ask Service Providers
The Alert also includes a list of questions that plan sponsors and fiduciaries should consider asking their health plan service providers:
- Do you have a written policy for verifying and updating directory information? Can you share a copy of it?
- How do you verify and update directory information? If you do conduct regular audits or accuracy checks, in addition to complying with ERISA section 720 requirements, what benchmarks do you use, and are you meeting them?
- Have you considered implementing a process, including reviewing claims data, for identifying providers who are no longer in-network?
- Do you conduct outreach or surveys to verify directory information? Do you use third-party services to conduct the outreach or surveys?
- What is your process for removing a provider from the directory? How quickly do you make updates once you learn of a change?
- How do you track and document participants’ and beneficiaries’ complaints about network access, directory accuracy, or difficulty finding an in-network provider? How do you address these complaints?
- What protections are in place for participants and beneficiaries who rely on incorrect directory information related to network participation? For example, how do you ensure that cost-sharing is limited to in-network amounts?
Consequences of Inaccurate Directory Information
Importantly, the Alert does not simply describe inaccurate directory information in amorphous non-compliance terms. Rather, the Alert emphasizes that if “a participant or beneficiary visited a provider who they were informed was in-network by the plan and is charged more than in-network cost sharing, the participant or beneficiary may be entitled to a refund.”3 The Alert also notes that participants and beneficiaries with “questions about inaccurate directory information” may contact EBSA or the No Surprises Help Desk.4
Takeaways for Plan Sponsors and Fiduciaries
Although the Alert does not create any new legal requirements, it reflects that EBSA considers the accuracy of health plan provider directories an enforcement priority. Moreover, the Alert’s suggestion that a failure to maintain accurate directory information may be a breach of fiduciary duty under ERISA Section 404 is significant. It makes clear that DOL and EBSA expect plan sponsors and fiduciaries to prudently monitor the health plan insurers, third-party administrators, and other vendors that maintain their provider directories.
Plan sponsors and fiduciaries should carefully review the Alert and also consider:
- Reviewing their health plan service agreements to confirm they understand how they have allocated responsibility to ensure compliance with ERISA Section 720, including its health provider directory requirements;
- Asking their service providers the questions listed in the Alert and documenting their responses; and
- Tracking and evaluating any complaints about the accuracy of their directories, as well as any instances in which a participant or beneficiary may have relied on inaccurate directory information and paid more than in-network cost sharing.
Footnotes
1. The Alert explains that the Employee Benefits Security Administration (“EBSA”) reviewed 37 plans by calling over 27,000 providers across 27 networks to verify provider directory information. EBSA found that 36% of the health plan provider directory information was “incorrect.” EBSA also evaluated the listed providers using a “pathway to service” metric, which required that a live person answer the phone or return a voicemail, that the provider offer the listed specialty services, participate in the network, and accept new patients, and that the wait time be 30 days or less. Under that metric, 66% of medical and surgical providers and 74% of mental health and substance use disorder providers did not meet all the criteria.
2. ERISA Section 720 is codified at 29 U.S. Code § 1185i.
3. Emphasis added.
4. The No Surprises Help Desk is operated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
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