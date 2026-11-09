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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

DOL Emphasizes Enforcement Of Mental Health Parity

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The Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), recently issued a field assistance bulletin and compliance guide on enforcing federal mental health and substance use parity rules. Although EBSA admitted it has refrained from implementing non-quantitative treatment limit (NQTL) parity standards issued during the Biden administration, the agency still characterizes the parity rules as a “national enforcement priority.”

United StatesEmployment and HR
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The Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), recently issued a field assistance bulletin and compliance guide on enforcing federal mental health and substance use parity rules. Although EBSA admitted it has refrained from implementing non-quantitative treatment limit (NQTL) parity standards issued during the Biden administration, the agency still characterizes the parity rules as a “national enforcement priority.”

To that end, EBSA intends to enforce the parity rules in practice, but only after providing advance notice to reasonable parties. EBSA also confirmed its dedication to avoid increased compliance costs and to avoid discouraging group health plan sponsors from providing mental health and substance use disorder treatment coverage. The guidance also emphasizes the agency’s interest in enforcing behavioral health parity rules.

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) does not mandate that employer-sponsored health plans cover mental healthcare or substance use treatment. However, MHPAEA requires employers offering this type of coverage to ensure it is comparable to coverage for other medical problems. Regulations implementing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) also require companies offering individual, family, and small-group insurance policies to provide mental health and substance use coverage comparable to coverage for other types of care.

Under the MHPAEA, plans must adhere to parity rules in both quantitative limits (e.g., the amount spent on care) and NQTLs (e.g., when patients qualify for inpatient vs. outpatient care). Unfortunately, the federal government’s efforts to define and enforce NQTL parity requirements have been cumbersome and have drawn heavy criticism.

EBSA’s most recent parity guidance directs employers to compare plan coverage for behavioral health conditions like eating disorders, autism, and substance use disorder to coverage for medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart attacks. For instance, if a comparison reveals that a health plan excludes nutritional counseling for eating disorders but allows it for obesity or diabetes, EBSA may see that as a violation of parity rules.

Similarly, a plan that excludes medications for addiction treatment, such as methadone and naltrexone, but allows the same medications for medical or surgical treatment, likely runs afoul of parity rules. Furthermore, a plan that excludes inpatient, intensive outpatient, and/or partial hospitalization programs for mental health conditions and substance use disorders should not simultaneously allow those levels of care for medical and surgical conditions.

EBSA’s guidance also raises concerns about network adequacy for behavioral healthcare providers, which it refers to as a problem that can significantly harm plan participants. A lack of in-network mental health/substance use disorder (MH/SUD) treatment providers, according to EBSA, can lead plan participants to seek out-of-network care, thus incurring higher out-of-pocket costs, or forgo treatment altogether. As part of its parity enforcement, EBSA intends to ensure that plans provide access to adequate in-network MH/SUD treatment providers without forcing members to seek out-of-network providers.

EBSA states that MH/SUD network inadequacy may be present if a plan:

Makes qualifying to participate in the plan’s network different or more difficult for mental healthcare providers as opposed to other providers;

Handles mental healthcare claims more slowly;

Requires some mental health providers to bill through other types of licensed providers, but doesn’t require other providers to do so;

Reduces reimbursement rates for master’s degree-level counselors as opposed to doctoral-level counselors, without making the distinction for other types of medical care;

Offers “network gap,” “single-case agreements,” or navigation services for patients getting out-of-network care for medical services when in-network care is unavailable, but not offering the same services of MH/SUD benefits in the same manner;

Using disparate reimbursement rate methodologies for MH/SUD services as opposed to medical services; and

Eliminating negotiations between networks and MH/SUD providers, meaning they decide whether to join or stay in a network.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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