Colorado’s AI Rules Come Into Focus: Draft Regulations Preview New Employer Duties

If your organization uses AI to screen resumes, rank candidates, or flag employees for promotion, Colorado’s regulatory landscape is coming into focus. On October 6, 2026, the Colorado Department of Law released an interim draft of rules (4 CCR 904-6) implementing the state’s automated decision-making technology (ADMT) law and its new chatbot law. With key rules due by January 1, 2027, the draft is the clearest preview yet of how Colorado will regulate AI in workforce decisions.

What are Colorado’s new ADMT and Chatbot Safety laws?

Colorado’s ADMT law (Senate Bill 26-189) regulates automated decision-making technology: tools that use personal data to score, rank, sort, recommend, or predict something about an individual to help make an important (“consequential”) decision about that person, such as resume screeners, candidate-ranking tools, and assessment platforms. The Chatbot Safety Act (House Bill 26-1263) regulates public-facing chatbots, but internal workplace chatbots and business productivity or training tools are excluded (the draft rules confirm that workforce-only tools behind a login are outside the law).

What is the status of the proposed rules?

The Attorney General proposed rules on August 11, 2026, to implement both laws and fill in details the statutes leave open. The October 6 interim draft responds to public feedback. A second round of comments was requested, and a public hearing was held on October 26, 2026.

Does the ADMT law apply to employers?

Yes. Hiring and other employment decisions are expressly covered, and protected “consumers” include employees and Colorado-resident job applicants. Coverage may also reach anyone whose opportunity in Colorado is evaluated, so multistate employers should not assume out-of-state applicants for Colorado jobs are excluded.

What changed in the October 6 interim draft?

The changes that matter most to employers are:

A presumption that AI output counts. If a decision-maker sees a tool’s score, ranking, recommendation, or similar result and the decision matches it, the tool is presumed to have “materially influenced” the decision. Employers may rebut that presumption, but doing so can be burdensome.

If a decision-maker sees a tool’s score, ranking, recommendation, or similar result and the decision matches it, the tool is presumed to have “materially influenced” the decision. Employers may rebut that presumption, but doing so can be burdensome. Hiring and promotion examples. An internal promotion tool that scores candidates is presumed to influence the decision even if the manager also interviews everyone and reviews their files. The same applies to a tool that ranks applicants from “strongest” to “weakest” without a numeric score.

An internal promotion tool that scores candidates is presumed to influence the decision even if the manager also interviews everyone and reviews their files. The same applies to a tool that ranks applicants from “strongest” to “weakest” without a numeric score. Using a staffing firm doesn’t shift the duty. If a staffing company’s AI tool produces a shortlist you use to hire, you are responsible for compliance, though you can contract with the firm for assistance.

If a staffing company’s AI tool produces a shortlist you use to hire, you are responsible for compliance, though you can contract with the firm for assistance. More detailed rejection notices. Notices must specifically explain the tool’s role, give the principal reasons for the outcome, disclose any score or inference used and the underlying data, identify any automatic-disqualification factor and, if information was incomplete, say what is missing.

What must employers do to comply?

Tell people up front. Before using a covered tool, give applicants and employees a clear, conspicuous, plain-language, and accessible notice that the tool is being used and how to obtain more information.

Before using a covered tool, give applicants and employees a clear, conspicuous, plain-language, and accessible notice that the tool is being used and how to obtain more information. Explain negative outcomes. If the tool contributes to a rejection or other negative decision, explain in writing within 30 days, through every channel you normally use to communicate with the employee or applicant. The notice must include information on, for example, what was decided, how the tool was involved, how to obtain more information, and the individual’s rights.

If the tool contributes to a rejection or other negative decision, explain in writing within 30 days, through every channel you normally use to communicate with the employee or applicant. The notice must include information on, for example, what was decided, how the tool was involved, how to obtain more information, and the individual’s rights. Offer a fix and a human second look. If asked, explain how to correct inaccurate data and provide meaningful human review where commercially reasonable. The draft would also require pausing the adverse outcome, where possible, while data is corrected. Do not retaliate against anyone exercising these rights.

If asked, explain how to correct inaccurate data and provide meaningful human review where commercially reasonable. The draft would also require pausing the adverse outcome, where possible, while data is corrected. Do not retaliate against anyone exercising these rights. Use qualified human reviewers. Reviewers, who may be internal or external under the draft rules, must be trained, have authority to override the decision, and consider the underlying evidence rather than defer to the tool.

Reviewers, who may be internal or external under the draft rules, must be trained, have authority to override the decision, and consider the underlying evidence rather than defer to the tool. Keep records. Keep records showing compliance for at least three years. Records may include covered ADMT version identifiers, changelogs, and documentation of material mitigation changes.

What are the liability and enforcement risks?

Discrimination claims. The law creates no new private right of action, but AI-influenced decisions can still be challenged under existing discrimination law, including the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. Both the employer and the vendor can be liable, and vendor contracts cannot shift responsibility for your own discriminatory conduct.

The law creates no new private right of action, but AI-influenced decisions can still be challenged under existing discrimination law, including the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. Both the employer and the vendor can be liable, and vendor contracts cannot shift responsibility for your own discriminatory conduct. Who enforces. Only the Attorney General can enforce the law. Until January 1, 2030, the Attorney General generally must give notice and 60 days to cure before suing, where a cure is possible, except for knowing or repeated violations.

What should employers do now?

With the rules taking effect January 1, 2027, employers should: