Several employment-related cases pending before the California Supreme Court could affect arbitration agreements, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) litigation, termination-related claims, and wage-and-hour disputes involving religious organizations.

Barbosa v. Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group, Inc.

This case concerns whether an arbitration agreement’s selection of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) makes the FAA’s substantive provisions apply and preempt inconsistent state law even when the employment relationship does not involve interstate commerce. The Court accepted review after the Court of Appeal affirmed the denial of the employer’s motion to compel arbitration.

The ruling could affect how employers draft and enforce arbitration agreements that invoke the FAA, particularly in disputes over whether California law permits a claim to proceed in court. Employers should watch for guidance on the relationship between an FAA clause and the required connection to interstate commerce.

Hearn v. Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The Court will decide whether a terminated employee may bring a defamation claim against a former employer when the alleged defamation contributed to the termination, or whether the claim must be pursued as wrongful discharge. The case followed a jury’s finding of defamation based on statements in an internal investigation report. The Court of Appeal reversed, reasoning that the claim was not separately actionable where the alleged defamation was tied to the termination and the claimed injury arose from the discharge.

The decision may clarify employers’ potential exposure when internal communications or investigation findings are later challenged in litigation. Employers should continue to ensure that investigation reports and termination-related communications are accurate, supported by evidence, and appropriately limited.

Leeper v. Shipt, Inc.

This case addresses whether every PAGA action includes both individual and non-individual claims, even when the complaint expressly seeks only non-individual relief. The Court will also consider whether a plaintiff may bring only a non-individual PAGA action. The Court heard oral argument on November 3, 2026.

The Court of Appeal held that a PAGA action necessarily includes an individual component and directed the trial court to compel arbitration of that component and stay the representative portion. The Supreme Court’s decision could affect arbitration strategy and the scope of PAGA cases where a plaintiff disclaims individual claims.

Lorenzo v. San Francisco Zen Center

The Court will decide whether the First Amendment’s ministerial exception categorically bars wage-and-hour claims brought by a minister against a religious organization, or whether courts must consider whether resolving the particular claims would touch on ecclesiastical concerns.

The Court of Appeal concluded that the exception does not automatically bar such claims simply because the employee is a minister; it applies when resolving the claims would require courts to address ecclesiastical matters. The Supreme Court’s decision may affect religious organizations’ wage-and-hour obligations and how courts evaluate the roles ministers (religious employees) perform.

Employers should monitor these cases for guidance that may affect arbitration programs, PAGA defenses, termination practices, and wage-and-hour compliance. The Supreme Court’s decisions could change how these disputes are evaluated across California.