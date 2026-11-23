On September 30, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 947, the “No Robo Bosses Act of 2026,” which will become part of the California Labor Code. Beginning July 1, 2027, the law will restrict how employers use automated decision systems (ADS) in disciplinary and termination decisions, including barring employers from relying solely on an ADS to make such decisions.

In this alert, we summarize the law’s key requirements, its enforcement mechanics, how it compares to other state and local measures, and the steps employers can take before the effective date.

Background

Employers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tools to source and hire talent, determine promotions and compensation, and monitor productivity and performance. However, these tools may carry risks involving inaccuracy, bias, privacy, and worker rights. In response to these concerns, California legislators passed SB 7, a predecessor of SB 947, in 2025. Governor Newsom vetoed SB 7, citing the burdens of a required pre-use notice obligation. As such, SB 947 does not feature the pre-use notice requirement, and its scope is narrower in that it does not cover gig and app-based workers.

What is covered

SB 947 defines an “automated decision system” as any “computational process derived from machine learning, statistical modeling, data analytics, or artificial intelligence that issues simplified output, including a score, classification, or recommendation, that is used to assist or replace human discretionary decisionmaking and materially impacts natural persons.” The definition expressly excludes ordinary tools such as spam-email filters, firewalls, antivirus software, identity and access management tools, calculators, databases, and other data compilations. The law applies solely to “employers,” which is defined broadly to include public entities (including charter cities), labor contractors, and farm labor contractors.

Core requirements and prohibitions

No sole reliance on an ADS. An employer may not rely solely on an ADS when making a disciplinary or termination decision. No other state currently imposes this flat prohibition. Human corroboration when reliance is “primary.” If an employer primarily relies on an ADS output to make a disciplinary or termination decision, it must direct a human to corroborate the decision using the data behind the output or other supporting information. Such data may include, for example, supervisory or managerial evaluations, personnel files, employee work product, peer reviews, or witness interviews. The statute does not define “primarily relies,” a gap flagged by business groups that opposed the legislation during the legislative process. No use of uncorroborated output. If the employer cannot corroborate the output, or the human reviewer concludes the output is inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading, the employer may not use that output to discipline or terminate the employee. Written post-use notice. An employer that primarily relied on an ADS must give the affected employee a written post-use notice at the time it informs the employee of the decision. The notice must be a stand-alone, plain-language communication delivered through a simple method (such as email or hyperlink) and must state that the employer primarily relied on an ADS and that a human reviewed and corroborated the output. In addition, the notice must provide contact information for a person who can give more information and handle the data-description request, and must state that retaliation is prohibited. Employee data-description right. Where an employer has primarily relied on an ADS to make a disciplinary or termination decision, the employee may request, and the employer must provide, a meaningful, objective description of the employee’s own data used by the ADS. That description must be provided in a manner that anonymizes other individuals’ personal information. Prohibited uses. An employer may not use an ADS to (a) prevent compliance with or violate any labor, occupational safety, employment, or civil rights law; (b) infer an employee’s protected status under Government Code Section 12940 (California’s employment discrimination law); or (c) predict and take adverse action against a worker for exercising their legal rights, including, but not limited to, rights guaranteed by state and federal employment and labor law. The third prohibition is a unique and broadly worded provision not found in comparable laws. Anti-retaliation. The law bars an employer from discharging, threatening, demoting, suspending, or otherwise retaliating against any employee for exercising rights under the law, filing a complaint, or cooperating in an investigation or enforcement.

Enforcement, burden-shifting, and penalties

The Labor Commissioner may enforce the law by investigating complaints, ordering temporary relief to maintain the status quo, issuing citations, and filing a civil action. Public prosecutors may bring civil enforcement actions as well. Once it is shown that an ADS was used to make a decision, in any civil action or administrative proceeding for a violation of the sole-reliance/corroboration or uncorroborated-output provisions, the burden shifts to the employer to demonstrate that it did not primarily rely on the ADS or that it otherwise complied with the law. Employers who violate the law are subject to a civil penalty of $500 per violation.

Carve-outs and interaction with other laws

An employer that complies with the law’s notice requirements need not comply with substantially similar ADS notice provisions under any other state law. However, that relief does not extend to the California Privacy Protection Agency’s privacy-related automated decision-making technology (ADMT) regulations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which continue to apply to covered businesses. Notably, the CCPA’s ADMT regulations govern “significant decisions,” including employment decisions, with compliance required by January 1, 2027, which may result in overlapping obligations for employers. For example, the CCPA regulations provide for pre-use notices and opt-out rights.

The law also does not apply to parties under a collective bargaining agreement that expressly waives it in clear and unambiguous terms and provides specified protections (including protection from algorithmic management). It contains a narrow carve-out for the use of ADS required by federal law for aircraft in the national airspace or for national security, military, space, or defense purposes. Further, SB 947 does not preempt any local ordinance that provides equal or greater employee protection.

How SB 947 compares

Several other states and localities already regulate automated systems in employment, but they vary substantially in scope, triggers, and employee rights.

Colorado. SB 26-189 is a much broader law than SB 947 because it is not limited to employment. Instead, it covers any ADMT that “materially influences a consequential decision” in one of several listed areas. That trigger covers arguably more conduct because “materially influences” may be broader than “primarily relies” under SB 947. The Colorado law also requires a pre-use notice and an opportunity to seek meaningful human review for adverse outcomes.

Connecticut. SB 5 covers a wider range of employment actions, such as recruiting and hiring, not just discipline and termination, and applies where the use of a covered automated tool is at least a “substantial factor” in the decision. It also requires pre-decision notice and opt-out-style rights.

Illinois. HB 3773 amended the Illinois Human Rights Act to require employers to “provide notice” to employees when they use AI for a wide variety of employment purposes, including recruitment, hiring, promotion, discipline, and tenure.

New York City. Local Law 144 focuses on hiring and promotion tools, with bias audit, public-posting, and candidate-notice obligations.

Key takeaways for employers

Although SB 947 does not come into effect until July 1, 2027, employers that use automated tools in making disciplinary or termination decisions are encouraged to begin preparing now. Practical steps may include:

Inventory ADS tools. Identify workplace systems (e.g., performance dashboards, productivity scoring, telematics, insider-risk/data loss prevention modules) with outputs that could feed into a disciplinary or termination decision. Note that some tools purchased and used by Information Technology or other corporate teams, instead of Human Resources, may still qualify as an ADS.

Identify workplace systems (e.g., performance dashboards, productivity scoring, telematics, insider-risk/data loss prevention modules) with outputs that could feed into a disciplinary or termination decision. Note that some tools purchased and used by Information Technology or other corporate teams, instead of Human Resources, may still qualify as an ADS. Build a human-corroboration process. Treat ADS outputs as leads to verify against independent evidence. Document who reviewed the output, what underlying data they examined, and why. Document the bases for resulting decisions, especially the human oversight and judgment that went into them.

Treat ADS outputs as leads to verify against independent evidence. Document who reviewed the output, what underlying data they examined, and why. Document the bases for resulting decisions, especially the human oversight and judgment that went into them. Prepare notices and data-response workflows. Draft compliant post-use notice and data-description templates and designate a contact.

Draft compliant post-use notice and data-description templates and designate a contact. Coordinate SB 947 compliance with CCPA compliance. Employers may benefit from using a single compliance system to address the various notices and data requests required under SB 947 and the CCPA’s ADMT requirements. For example, firms may wish to handle data requests handled through the same workflow.

Employers may benefit from using a single compliance system to address the various notices and data requests required under SB 947 and the CCPA’s ADMT requirements. For example, firms may wish to handle data requests handled through the same workflow. Review vendor arrangements and protected-status risk. Confirm that vendors can explain their scoring and support data requests, and test that no tool infers protected characteristics or flags protected activity.

Find out more

DLA Piper’s team of AI lawyers, data scientists, and policy advisors helps organizations navigate the complex workings of their AI systems and comply with current and developing regulatory requirements. We continuously monitor updates and developments arising in AI and its impact on industry across the world.

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