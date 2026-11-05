Before You Hit “Record”: AI Notetaker Lessons For Employers

AI notetakers can make meetings more efficient. But they can also cause real trouble when no one is paying attention to what they record – or who gets the transcript. A recent lawsuit against a New Jersey employer shows just how quickly that can happen.

The Case

In Waninger v. Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services, the plaintiff was fired during a video meeting just three months into her new job. According to the lawsuit, the only explanation she got was that things were not “working out.”

What happened next is where things went wrong. After she left the meeting, her managers kept talking about who should replace her. They didn’t realize that Fireflies.ai, the AI notetaker that had been turned on for the meeting, was still recording. During that conversation, one manager said he hoped to hire “a relatively strapping young man.”

The plaintiff found out about the conversation when the AI tool automatically emailed her a link to the transcript, including everything said after she logged off. She then sued for gender discrimination under New Jersey law. Although these allegations haven’t been proven, this case shows how workplace technology can expose conversations employers never meant to share.

What Employers Can Learn

Know how your AI tools work. Find out when recording starts and stops, where transcripts are stored, and who automatically receives them. For sensitive meetings, consider turning the notetaker off entirely. At a minimum, turn off automatic distribution and make someone responsible for confirming that the recording stops when the meeting ends.

Set clear rules for recording. Not every meeting needs an AI notetaker. Decide in advance when recording or transcription makes sense, and be especially careful with terminations, discipline, and workplace investigations.

Assume your words could become evidence. Even conversations you think are internal can surface in a lawsuit. Make sure managers and employees understand that AI-generated transcripts, like emails and other electronically stored information, may be subject to preservation and discovery obligations. If you’re sued, you may have to save them and hand them over.

The Bottom Line

AI notetakers can be valuable tools, but they need thoughtful policies and oversight. The lesson from Waninger isn’t just to turn off the recorder. It’s to stay mindful of what you say, what gets recorded, and who might end up seeing it.

Now is a good time to work with your employment counsel to review your AI recording practices, meeting settings, and employee training – before an unintended transcript becomes evidence in a lawsuit.