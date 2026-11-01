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ARTICLE · 01 NOVEMBER 2026

A Conversation About Meaningful Connections With Foley’s Department Chairs

Foley & Lardner LLP
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Three legal department chairs share insights on how authentic relationships form the foundation of professional success in law. Through candid discussion, they reveal practical strategies for building trust, expanding networks beyond immediate circles, and investing in meaningful connections that strengthen both individual careers and organizational culture.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Casey D. Knapp
Casey D. Knapp
Jeffrey Blease
Jeffrey Blease
Jeffrey S. Gundersen
Jeffrey S. Gundersen
James P. Peterson
James P. Peterson
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One of the things I enjoy most about serving as chair of Foley’s Best Self Steering Committee is the opportunity to have candid conversations about topics that matter to our people and strengthen our culture.

I recently had the pleasure of moderating A Conversation About Meaningful Connections with our three legal department chairs, Jeff Blease, Jeff Gundersen, and Jim Peterson. Our conversation reinforced something I have long believed: meaningful connections are built through authenticity, trust, and investment in other people over time.

This program, offered to our attorneys and business professionals in all career stages, roles, practices, and life circumstances, provided practical, inclusive actions they can take today to strengthen relationships across the firm and beyond. Here are my top 10 takeaways from the conversation:

1. Relationships Are Not Adjunct to Success. They Are the Foundation of It.

One theme emerged immediately: the legal profession is a people business. Whether we are collaborating with colleagues, advising clients, mentoring others, or developing business, our success depends on trusted relationships. Meaningful connections are not separate from our work. They are often what make the work possible.

2. Meaningful Connections Require Mutual Investment.

What makes a connection meaningful is the investment both people make in one another. Relationships become meaningful when there is trust, support, generosity, and genuine interest in each other’s success.

3. Small Interactions Matter More Than We Think.

One of my favorite parts of the discussion was hearing examples of simple moments that led to lasting relationships. Whether it is introducing yourself in an elevator, inviting someone to lunch, or taking a few minutes to learn more about a colleague, small acts of connection can have a lasting impact.

4. Curiosity Builds Bridges.

Meaningful connections are often the strongest when we engage with people whose experiences differ from our own. The panelists emphasized the importance of leading with curiosity, asking questions, and not letting fear of saying the wrong thing prevent us from reaching out.

5. Your Network Should Grow Beyond Your Immediate Circle.

Early in our careers, we naturally build relationships with classmates, teammates, and the people sitting nearest to us. Over time, however, it becomes increasingly important to expand those connections across practices, offices, generations, and roles. Some of the most valuable relationships may come from unexpected places.

6. Authenticity Is More Powerful Than Any Networking Strategy.

All three department chairs emphasized the same principle: be yourself. The strongest relationships are built on authenticity, not transactions. People trust individuals who consistently show up as genuine versions of themselves, both professionally and personally.

7. Clients Come From Relationships, Not Transactions.

The discussion included powerful examples of client relationships that began through friendships, alumni connections, community involvement, and even a conversation with a hairstylist. The lesson was simple: when people know, trust, and value you, opportunities to work with them often follow.

8. Personal Connections Keep Us Grounded.

The panelists spoke candidly about the role family, friends, and community play in helping them maintain perspective. Those relationships remind us that while our work is important, it is not the entirety of who we are. Personal connections provide support, resilience, and renewal during demanding periods.

9. Meaningful Connections Cross Titles and Roles.

One of the strongest messages from the conversation was that meaningful relationships are not limited by organizational structure. Lawyers and business professionals succeed together. The best teams are built on trust, mutual respect, shared purpose, gratitude, and recognition that everyone contributes to the client experience.

10. Connection Is an Individual Responsibility.

Foley invests heavily in creating opportunities for connection because we believe they are critical to well-being and belonging. At the same time, meaningful relationships require intentional effort from each of us. We all have to make time to reach out, stay engaged, strengthen our support systems, and invest in the people who matter most.

Our Foley Best Self wellness initiative works to ensure that every member of the firm has the resources needed to maintain physical and mental health, cultivate meaningful connections, and achieve a fulfilling career. Providing an environment where people can bring their Best Self each day enhances our ability to attract and retain top talent and provide the very best client service.

As our three department chairs shared through their own experiences, meaningful connections help us grow professionally, navigate challenges personally, and strengthen the culture that makes Foley such a special place to build a career.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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