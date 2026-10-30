U.S. DOJ’s Corporate Fraud Enforcement Framework Takes Shape

On October 1, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Fraud Enforcement Division (NFED) issued a memorandum outlining its approach to corporate fraud enforcement.

Building on DOJ’s earlier announcements regarding the creation of NFED and the restructuring of DOJ’s fraud enforcement apparatus, NFED’s enforcement priorities, and DOJ’s revised Corporate Enforcement Policy (CEP), the memorandum describes an enforcement strategy that punishes “serious and pervasive” corporate wrongdoing without “interfer[ing] with legitimate business operations.” Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald’s memorandum sets forth several directives to ensure that NFED “advances [its] mission, provides transparency to stakeholders, appropriately incentivizes the disclosure of misconduct, rewards those who cooperate with the government, holds individuals and corporate criminals accountable, and promotes the recovery of fraudulent proceeds for the American people”:

NFED’s approach to corporate enforcement: The October 1 memorandum reiterates DOJ’s commitment to balancing “an aggressive, all-tools approach” to combating fraud with incentives for companies and individuals to disclose misconduct, cooperate with the government, and implement appropriate remediation. It instructs NFED prosecutors to follow the Justice Manual’s Principles of Federal Prosecution of Business Organizations and the DOJ-wide CEP. Remit of the Corporate Enforcement Section: The memorandum provides an early glimpse into NFED’s Corporate Enforcement Section, a centralized unit of “corporate enforcement specialists” intended to promote efficiency, consistency, and effectiveness across the Division’s corporate enforcement portfolio. Moving forward, prosecutors are directed to coordinate with the Section throughout the lifecycle of corporate investigations. The Section will provide counseling, litigation, and negotiation support for prosecutors across the Division, and it will assume primary responsibility for evaluating a company’s compliance with the terms of any corporate criminal resolution. The Section will work closely with line prosecutors “and participate in matters as necessary and appropriate to ensure that the Division is dedicating adequate resources to corporate matters.” DOJ has centralized these corporate enforcement responsibilities with the goal of achieving a more uniform approach to corporate resolutions across its portfolio, though the exact level of the Section’s involvement in individual matters remains uncertain and will likely vary from case to case. Corporate investigation considerations: Consistent with NFED’s previously articulated priorities, the memorandum directs prosecutors to focus corporate investigation and enforcement efforts on fraud involving the health care industry, government programs and procurement, significant tax violations, and trade-related misconduct. Within each of these categories, the priorities are described broadly and underscore the scope of NFED’s remit. Fraud involving the health care industry includes “health care fraud, distribution of controlled substances, and violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.” Government programs and procurement include fraud schemes affecting “the public trust or financial integrity of Americans and markets related to procurement, government contracts, and other government functions.” Trade-related misconduct includes “tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, or forced labor.” Corporate charging considerations: The memorandum identifies several factors that prosecutors should consider in making charging and resolution decisions, including the involvement of management in the alleged misconduct, efforts to conceal wrongdoing or obstruct oversight, conduct lasting three or more years, threats to public safety or national security, significant financial losses (including conduct affecting 25 or more victims or resulting in losses exceeding $25 million), and misconduct affecting three or more federal districts. Fraud detection and whistleblowers: Finally, the memorandum underscores the growing role of both proactive fraud detection and whistleblower reporting in the Division’s enforcement strategy. It highlights that NFED’s National Fraud Detection Center is using improved technology and data analytics to “proactively [generate] leads and [open] new individual and corporate fraud investigations at a rapid pace.” At the same time, the memorandum directs NFED to “design and implement policies and programs that appropriately incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud.” Although the memorandum does not announce specific changes to existing whistleblower policies, these developments underscore DOJ’s intention to continue pairing expanded fraud-detection capabilities with incentives for voluntary reporting by both companies and individuals. Moreover, this early comment on the Detection Center’s activity suggests the Division is already advancing one of the objectives of its reorganization by enhancing its ability to generate investigative leads and identify potential fraud.

As NFED hones its approach to corporate enforcement, the value of effective compliance systems, internal reporting channels, and prompt investigative responses continues to increase. Companies should evaluate their compliance programs to ensure they quickly identify any gaps and rapidly remediate any issues. This is particularly important for companies with significant U.S. business activities or enforcement exposure, including U.S. companies, foreign companies with significant U.S. touchpoints, companies that do business with the government, and those operating in sectors prioritized for enforcement, such as health care and international trade (for which authorities may scrutinize supply chains in addition to the company itself). With an integrated team of subject-matter and investigations experts, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader stands ready to assist companies in evaluating and improving their compliance programs and to advocate for companies in the event of a government investigation.