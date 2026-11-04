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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

State AG News: Consumer Fraud And Settlements (October 8-14, 2026)

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State attorneys general across the country are taking decisive action against corporate misconduct, from generic drug price-fixing conspiracies to data breaches and deceptive business practices. This week's enforcement actions span multiple industries and legal domains, with settlements totaling millions of dollars and requiring comprehensive compliance reforms. The cases highlight coordinated multistate efforts alongside individual state investigations targeting companies that have allegedly violated consu

United StatesCriminal Law
Toni Michelle Jackson
Toni Michelle Jackson
Joanna Rosen Forster
Joanna Rosen Forster
Qorah Thorner
Qorah Thorner

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from October 8-14, 2026:

Multistate

  • A bipartisan coalition of 45 state attorneys general sought court approval of three settlements with Ascend Laboratories, Citron Pharma, and Mayne Pharma, resolving allegations that the generic drug manufacturers engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs in violation of state antitrust laws. The settlements focus primarily on injunctive relief, requiring each company to implement internal reforms to ensure fair competition and antitrust compliance going forward. The action is part of the broader, ongoing multistate generic drug price-fixing litigation led by the Connecticut Attorney General’s Office, in which states have now secured settlements totaling approximately $496.5 million from multiple manufacturers, with the first trial in the litigation scheduled for February 2027.

Connecticut

  • Connecticut Attorney General Tong announced a $625,000 settlement with Frontier Communications Parent Inc., resolving an investigation into an April 2024 data breach in which a threat actor used compromised employee and vendor credentials to gain unauthorized access to Frontier’s internal IT systems and exfiltrate unencrypted personal information—including Social Security numbers—of 58,841 Connecticut residents, later offering the stolen data for sale on the dark web. The investigation identified multiple security failings by Frontier, including deficiencies in identity and access management, segmentation, logging and monitoring, encryption, incident response, training, and data loss prevention. In addition to the $625,000 civil penalty, the settlement requires Frontier to implement a comprehensive information security program with CEO-level reporting requirements, mandatory employee training, a detailed incident response plan, robust technical safeguards across encryption, access controls, password management, multi-factor authentication, penetration testing, and intrusion detection, and a third-party security assessment within one year.

Florida

  • Florida Attorney General Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against Discord in Florida state court under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, Florida’s law protecting children in online spaces (§ 501.1735), and common law claims of negligence, negligent misrepresentation, and public nuisance, alleging that Discord marketed itself to Florida families as a platform where “safety is at the core of everything we do” while failing to implement meaningful age verification, allowing adults to pose as minors using nothing more than an email address and a self-reported birthday, and enabling strangers to send unsolicited friend requests and direct messages to children by default. The complaint alleges that Discord had approximately 2.7 million monthly active U.S. users under the age of 18 as of February 2024, that its content moderation practices failed to scan all private chats for rule violations, and that the platform has been repeatedly implicated in documented cases of child sexual exploitation and predatory conduct against Florida minors. The Attorney General seeks civil penalties of up to $10,000 per willful FDUTPA violation, up to $150,000 per knowing child privacy violation under § 501.1735, restitution, disgorgement, damages, and a permanent injunction requiring real age verification and prohibiting the collection of children’s data without parental consent.

Illinois

  • Illinois Attorney General Raoul announced a $1.9 million settlement with Equinox Holdings, Inc. resolving an investigation into the luxury fitness company’s violations of the Illinois Freedom to Work Act, which prohibits the use of non-competition clauses in employment contracts for certain lower-earning workers. The investigation found that Equinox violated the Act hundreds of times between 2022 and 2025 by imposing illegal non-competition clauses in the contracts of more than 300 of its lowest-earning employees, and further failed to provide required notice of workers’ right to consult with counsel before signing or sufficient time to review their contracts. Under the settlement, Equinox will pay $990,000 in restitution to affected employees and a $910,000 civil penalty, bring all current contracts into compliance with the Illinois Freedom to Work Act within 21 days, and implement annual training for managerial staff on the Act’s requirements.

New York

  • New York Attorney General James secured $1.875 million in food and personal items from DolGen New York, LLC and Dollar General Corporation, resolving an investigation finding that Dollar General routinely overcharged customers at its New York store locations by charging prices higher than those advertised on shelf tags, digital and print ads, and digital coupons. An OAG review of more than 900 Weights and Measures inspection reports found that 43% documented price accuracy failures above the 2% threshold between 2021 and 2023, and a secret shopper investigation across 11 Western New York locations found that investigators were overcharged on approximately 14% of items purchased. The $1.875 million civil penalty will be donated as food and personal goods to Foodlink, a Rochester-based nonprofit, and the settlement further requires Dollar General to honor the lowest advertised price at all New York locations, allocate staff to maintain pricing accuracy, reformat receipts to clearly display discounts and savings, engage an independent auditor to conduct unannounced pricing audits of every New York store twice per fiscal year, and address all pricing discrepancies discovered by auditors or Weights and Measures inspections within 24 hours.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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