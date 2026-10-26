Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

DOJ And HHS-OIG Announce Coordinated Self-Disclosure Policy For Criminal Health Care Fraud

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Contributor
Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mayer Brown

The U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services have announced a coordinated policy allowing companies to make a single voluntary disclosure of potential criminal health care fraud to receive benefits under both agencies' programs. Companies must navigate complex eligibility requirements and understand that while the streamlined process simplifies reporting, it may not resolve all potential criminal, civil, and administrative liabilities.

United StatesCriminal Law
J. Gregory Deis
J. Gregory Deis
Adam S. Hickey
Adam S. Hickey
Joseph Jay
Joseph Jay
Hiral Mehta
Hiral Mehta
Gina M. Parlovecchio
Gina M. Parlovecchio
Arun G. Rao
Arun G. Rao
Albert B. (BJ) Stieglitz Jr.
Albert B. (BJ) Stieglitz Jr.
Ken Wainstein
Ken Wainstein
Findley Penn-Hughes
Findley Penn-Hughes
+1 more
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 15, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division) and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) announced a joint policy coordinating voluntary self-disclosures of potential criminal health care fraud. A company making a qualifying disclosure to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section can now receive the benefits of both DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and HHS-OIG’s Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP), without a separate submission to HHS-OIG.

The policy also clarifies that reporting potentially criminal conduct only to HHS-OIG generally will not qualify a company for a DOJ declination on that basis. The policy simplifies reporting, but companies must still meet the conditions for favorable treatment, and any resulting resolution may not cover all potential liabilities.

The announcement follows the Fraud Division’s October 1 corporate enforcement directive, which identifies health care fraud as a priority and emphasizes credit for disclosure, cooperation, and remediation. We discussed that directive in our recent Legal Update, DOJ’s National Fraud Division Outlines New Corporate Fraud Enforcement Priorities and Factors.

How the Coordinated Disclosure Process Works

The policy addresses conduct that may create overlapping criminal, civil, and administrative exposure, such as unlawful kickback arrangements, billing for medically unnecessary services, or schemes involving excluded providers. Its stated scope is potential criminal violations of federal law affecting one or more federal health care programs.

For disclosures made on or after October 15, 2026, a company can obtain the benefits of both the CEP and HHS-OIG’s SDP through a single qualifying disclosure to the Health Care Fraud Section of potential criminal conduct affecting a federal health care program. The Section will promptly provide HHS-OIG with a copy, without the company having to make a separate submission through the SDP portal. The policy also recognizes that a company may initially approach a different DOJ office. A good-faith disclosure to other Fraud Division personnel or another DOJ component can still qualify, including where the matter is subsequently referred to the appropriate component for investigation, provided the disclosure otherwise meets the CEP’s requirements.

Eligibility and Available Benefits

The disclosure must satisfy the CEP’s requirements. These generally include a good-faith report to an appropriate DOJ component, misconduct not already known to DOJ, no pre-existing obligation to disclose the misconduct to DOJ, and disclosure before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation. The company must also report reasonably promptly after becoming aware of the misconduct and demonstrate that its disclosure was timely. The CEP encourages early reporting, even before an internal investigation is complete.

Under Part I of the CEP, DOJ will decline prosecution where a company makes a qualifying voluntary disclosure, fully cooperates, and timely and appropriately remediates, absent aggravating circumstances. Prosecutors retain discretion to recommend a declination despite aggravating circumstances. A declination does not necessarily eliminate financial consequences: the CEP requires disgorgement or forfeiture and restitution or victim compensation resulting from the misconduct. Other CEP resolution options remain available where Part I’s conditions are not met.

The SDP offers a separate set of benefits for resolving liability under HHS-OIG’s civil monetary penalty authorities. These include a potentially faster resolution, a lower damages multiplier than in a government-initiated investigation, and release from permissive exclusion without a corporate integrity agreement. HHS-OIG’s general settlement practice is a minimum multiplier of 1.5 times single damages, although a higher multiplier may be appropriate. These benefits remain subject to the company’s cooperation throughout the process.

A Disclosure to HHS-OIG Alone Generally Will Not Suffice

The revised SDP directs criminal disclosures to DOJ, rather than HHS-OIG. An SDP submission alone generally does not satisfy Part I’s disclosure requirement, but the joint policy preserves credit for cooperation, remediation, and other mitigating circumstances. Accordingly, an HHS-OIG disclosure may still be relevant to DOJ’s assessment if the matter subsequently becomes a criminal investigation.

False Claims Act Exposure and Other Limits

The new policy does not provide an automatic resolution of potential False Claims Act (FCA) liability, nor prescribe a new process for coordination with DOJ’s civil fraud attorneys. The updated SDP continues to contemplate DOJ participation in civil settlements and requests for an FCA release, but DOJ determines the approach to resolution when it participates. Separately, Justice Manual Section 4-4.112 provides for disclosure, cooperation, and remediation credit in FCA matters. The policy does not guarantee an FCA release, but companies may still qualify for cooperation credit in civil FCA matters.

The SDP can provide a release from permissive exclusion, meaning exclusion from federal health care programs that HHS-OIG has discretion to impose. The policy does not extend that protection to mandatory exclusion under 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7(a). Under that provision, certain criminal convictions, including for Medicare or Medicaid fraud, generally require exclusion for at least five years. Department of Justice Exclusion generally prevents federal health care programs from paying for items or services furnished, ordered, or prescribed by the excluded company or individual. A company could therefore receive a release from permissive exclusion through the SDP but still face mandatory exclusion, if its criminal resolution results in a conviction covered by the statute.

Practical Steps to Consider

Companies considering whether to disclose potential health care misconduct should consider the following:

  • Assess potential criminal exposure early: Legal and Compliance should evaluate whether a matter involves potential criminal conduct, civil or administrative liability, or a combination. Not every billing error involves criminal fraud, so companies should assess the conduct before deciding whether to approach DOJ or HHS-OIG.
  • Make disclosure decisions promptly and document remediation: Preserve relevant records, establish when the company learned of the issue, and identify who is responsible for the disclosure decision. Where disclosure is being considered, avoid unnecessary delay while investigations continue, and document corrective action as it is taken.
  • Consider the full range of potential liabilities: Assess criminal liability, FCA implications, exclusion, and other regulatory consequences together. In discussions with the government, clarify which authorities will participate, how the disclosure will be treated, and what liabilities any eventual agreement will release. Separate agreements may still be needed to resolve criminal, civil, and administrative liability.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

DOJ Announces 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: 455 Defendants Charged In $6.5 Billion Enforcement Action

The Department of Justice's 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 455 defendants in connection with $6.5 billion in alleged fraud schemes, marking an unprecedented scale of enforcement action. This whole-of-government approach leverages advanced data analytics and international cooperation to combat healthcare fraud across Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal programs. The enforcement action demonstrates heightened scrutiny of providers, aggressive asset forfeiture, and a focus on cases involvin
United StatesCriminal Law
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

2026 Mid-Year Update On DOJ Corporate And White Collar Enforcement

The Department of Justice has implemented its first-ever Department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy, fundamentally reshaping how companies navigate voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation, and remediation across all criminal matters. This comprehensive mid-year analysis examines the new three-path framework, explores critical enforcement developments in FCPA, export controls, trade fraud, and healthcare, and reveals how recent resolutions signal both opportunities and heightened risks for corporate complia
United StatesCriminal Law
Sher Tremonte
Sher Tremonte
Article

Prediction Markets — Legitimate Trading Or Gambling?

The rapid expansion of online prediction markets has created a regulatory gray area where consumers can effectively wager on sporting events even in states that prohibit traditional sports betting. As platforms like Kalshi, Polymarket, and Robinhood argue their services constitute futures trading rather than gambling, state attorneys general and the CFTC are locked in legal battles over jurisdiction and consumer protection.
United StatesCriminal Law
Klemchuk
Klemchuk
Article

The State Of The World’s Whistleblower Laws, Protections, And Rewards

Whistleblower protection has evolved significantly since the UN Convention Against Corruption in 2003, yet the scope of protections and rewards varies dramatically across jurisdictions. From the robust reward systems in the United States and South Korea to the EU's protection-focused directive and emerging programs in Ghana, countries have taken vastly different approaches to encouraging and safeguarding those who expose wrongdoing.
United StatesCriminal Law
Miller Shah LLP
Miller Shah LLP
Article

Trump Administration Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probes

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented investigation into H-1B visa and PERM labor certification programs, with the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General issuing dozens of subpoenas and suspending employers' ability to process applications. Federal agencies are deploying new enforcement tools including whistleblower programs and criminal prosecution threats...
United StatesImmigration
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

AI Regulation In Singapore And Hong Kong: A Mid-Year Checkpoint

Singapore and Hong Kong continue to regulate artificial intelligence through existing laws and voluntary frameworks rather than comprehensive AI statutes, but the first half of 2026 has brought sharper emphasis on practical controls including agentic AI governance, assurance and testing, financial-sector oversight and cyber resilience. Both jurisdictions are building concrete expectations around risk management, transparency, human accountability and operational safeguards while avoiding horizontal AI legis
GlobalStrategy
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

DOL Announces New Enforcement Policy For Mental Health Parity Nonquantitative Treatment Limitation Requirements

The US Department of Labor has issued new guidance establishing a streamlined framework for enforcing mental health parity requirements under MHPAEA, focusing enforcement on three priority areas while maintaining nonenforcement of controversial 2024 rule provisions. This guidance aims to reduce compliance burdens on plan sponsors while ensuring participants maintain access to mental health and substance use disorder benefits comparable to medical and surgical coverage.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

European Union Adopts 21st Package Against Russia & Parallel Sanctions On Belarus

The European Union has adopted its 21st package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, significantly expanding restrictions across finance, energy, crypto, and military-industrial sectors. This comprehensive package introduces 218 new designations, freezes the oil price cap, imposes stricter LNG controls, and closes loopholes while reinforcing measures to discourage third-party sanctions evasion. The sanctions also strengthen protections for EU operators and facilitate business exits from Russia.
European UnionInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of August 2026

This monthly update tracks the latest developments in Russia/Ukraine sanctions across US, EU, and UK jurisdictions, covering new designations, general license extensions, legislative proposals, and enforcement actions. The update also examines Russia's countermeasures, including shadow fleet expansion and legal restrictions on foreign investors, while highlighting international coordination efforts by Switzerland, Canada, and New Zealand.
GlobalInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

SEC Staff Statement On Fair Value Measurement And Disclosure Considerations For Private Assets

The SEC Staff has issued new guidance addressing fair value measurement and disclosure practices for private credit and other illiquid assets held by registered funds and business development companies. As private credit portfolios have grown nearly 60% since 2020, reaching $270 billion, regulators emphasize the critical importance of robust valuation methodologies, transparent disclosure of significant judgments, and careful application of accounting standards when market prices are unavailable.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Trump’s China Visit Will Likely Extend Trade Truce, While Points Of Friction Remain

President Trump's May 2026 state visit to China yielded agreements on trade boards, agricultural purchases, and tariff stability, but tensions persist over export controls and military company designations. As both nations pursue "strategic stability," multinational companies face increasing compliance conflicts from competing regulatory frameworks. Will the planned bilateral forums successfully navigate friction points in semiconductors, rare earths, and defense sectors?
ChinaInternational Law
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

EU AI Act News: Digital Omnibus On AI, New Guidance On Risk Classification, GPAI, And Transparency Obligations

The European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act continues to evolve with significant regulatory updates that reshape compliance timelines and clarify key obligations. Recent developments include the Digital Omnibus on AI, which extends implementation deadlines for high-risk systems and introduces new prohibitions on harmful AI applications, alongside comprehensive guidance from the European Commission on classification criteria, transparency requirements, and general-purpose AI model obligations.
European UnionIntellectual Property
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown