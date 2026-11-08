Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Texas Business Court Clarifies Output Contract Obligations: Actual Production, Not Capacity

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Greenberg Traurig

The Texas Business Court recently ruled on a critical distinction in commercial contracts: when a buyer agrees to purchase "100% of production," does that mean everything the seller actually produces...

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
William Stark
William Stark
Madelyn Gerrald
Madelyn Gerrald

The Texas Business Court continues to shape the landscape of commercial litigation in Texas, and a recent decision may offer guidance for parties negotiating and litigating output contracts. In FSTI, Inc. v. PVS Minibulk, Inc., Judge Melissa Andrews of the Third Division granted summary judgment for the defendants. The court held that a buyer’s obligation to purchase “100% of Seller’s production” was measured by what the seller actually produced, not by what it could have produced.

Background of the Output Contract Dispute

In October 2021, FSTI, Inc. and DPC Industries, Inc. (whose successor in interest is defendant PVS DX, Inc.) entered into a 10-year supply agreement (the Bulk Contract). Under it, DPC agreed to purchase “100% of Seller’s production from its Greenville, TX facility,” excluding production for retail and mini-bulk sales. The parties performed under the Bulk Contract for more than two years.

In February 2024, FSTI sold the Greenville facility to another company but excluded the Bulk Contract from the sale. FSTI then sued, seeking a declaration that the sale did not breach the Bulk Contract. DPC counterclaimed, alleging that FSTI repudiated and breached the Bulk Contract. FSTI’s original petition admitted that it sold DPC “the entire bulk bleach output” of the facility. Its amended petition, however, alleged that DPC breached the Bulk Contract by failing to purchase the total output the facility was capable of producing each month.

How the Texas Business Court Interprets Output Contract Purchase Obligations

The Core Dispute: Production, Not Capacity

FSTI did not dispute that DPC purchased all of the bulk bleach the Greenville facility actually produced. Instead, FSTI argued that DPC was obligated to buy “what FSTI could produce in good faith,” which FSTI identified as the facility’s capacity. According to FSTI, its limited storage and bleach’s short shelf life meant that DPC’s ordering pace effectively controlled production.

The court rejected this reading and FSTI’s reliance on UCC Section 2.306(a). It noted that, in their ordinary meanings, “production” is what the facility actually made, while “capacity” is what it was capable of making. As the court put it, “DPC was obligated to buy what FSTI actually made, not what FSTI hypothetically could have made.”

UCC Section 2.306(a) defines output as “such actual output… as may occur in good faith.” Whether the obligation is described as “actual production” or “actual good-faith production,” it remains limited to actual production. The good-faith language adds a further limitation. It does not turn “production” into “capacity.” The court also noted that no one alleged any of FSTI’s production was made in bad faith.

The court also distinguished key precedents FSTI cited, including the Texas Supreme Court’s Lenape Resources Corp. v. Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. In that case, the contract expressly based quantity on “capacity” rather than production, which is the opposite of the Bulk Contract here.

Finally, the court rejected FSTI’s “reasonable time for performance” theory. Although contracts without specified performance times imply a reasonable time, the undisputed evidence showed DPC purchased bleach within days of production — before it could degrade. The court found no basis to conclude the parties expected DPC to ensure FSTI could produce at maximum capacity.

Texas Output Contracts: Practical Takeaways from the Business Court’s Production vs. Capacity Ruling

This decision offers several practical takeaways:

  1. Contract language matters. Courts interpret “production” and “capacity” according to their ordinary meanings. Parties seeking protection tied to production capability may wish to negotiate explicit terms addressing that concern.
  2. Good faith has limits. The UCC’s good-faith requirement does not expand contractual obligations beyond their plain terms or convert one type of agreement into another.
  3. Business constraints are the seller’s risk. Limitations like storage space or product shelf life are factors within the seller’s knowledge and control. Buyers might not bear liability for constraints they did not create and may not have known existed.
  4. Courts will not assume hypothetical breaches. FSTI’s theory required the court to presume that had FSTI produced more bleach, DPC would have refused additional purchases, which is a breach that never occurred. This speculative approach was insufficient to survive summary judgment.

Conclusion: Texas Business Court Measures Output Contract Obligations by Actual Production

FSTI v. PVS Minibulk demonstrates that the Texas Business Court may enforce output contracts according to their plain terms, measuring the buyer’s obligation by what the seller actually produced. The decision is equally notable for what the court declined to do. It refused to let the UCC’s good-faith requirement rewrite “production” as “capacity,” would not allow a seller’s self-imposed operational constraints to shift risk to the buyer, and would not presume a breach that the evidence did not show.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CLIENT ALERT: 2026 Mid-Year Update On SEC And CFTC Enforcement

The SEC and CFTC have fundamentally shifted their enforcement approach in 2026, moving away from high-volume technical violations toward targeted actions addressing serious fraud and market manipulation. This mid-year update examines new leadership priorities, enhanced inter-agency coordination, revised cooperation policies, the elimination of "no-deny" settlement provisions, and a landmark Supreme Court ruling on disgorgement that collectively reshape the regulatory landscape for market participants.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Sher Tremonte
Sher Tremonte
Article

Sanofi And Regeneron Expand Immunology Collaboration In Deal Worth Up To $8 Billion

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announce a major expansion of their immunology partnership, committing up to $8 billion to develop and commercialize four long-acting antibodies targeting key inflammatory pathways. The collaboration includes a $1 billion upfront payment and milestone-based payments, with both companies sharing development costs and future profits equally.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Goodwin Procter LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Article

October 2026 Visa Bulletin Advances EB-5 Filing Date For Mainland China By 4 Years

The U.S. Department of State has released the October 2026 Visa Bulletin, marking the start of fiscal year 2027 with significant changes to employment-based immigrant visa categories. How will the advancement of priority dates, particularly the substantial four-year leap for mainland China-born EB-5 investors in the Dates for Filing chart, impact eligible applicants seeking adjustment of status benefits?
GlobalImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

DHS Continues Work Authorization For Ukrainian, Sudanese TPS Beneficiaries; I-9 Guidance Remains Unclear

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued formal determinations for Temporary Protected Status designations for Ukraine and Sudan despite the October 19, 2026 expiration date, creating uncertainty for employers navigating Form I-9 compliance and employment authorization documentation. USCIS states that affected individuals retain TPS protections and work authorization, but has not updated operational guidance to explain how employers should document continued employment eligibility or handle
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Updates And Priority Date Movement

The U.S. Department of State's November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories, with significant advances for certain countries and preference levels. USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility for adjustment of status applications, potentially allowing earlier filing for those whose priority dates fall before the applicable cut-off dates.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Department Of State Announces Compliance With Court Order Ending Diversity Visa Issuance Pause

Following a federal court order in Medani v. Trump, the U.S. Department of State has resumed issuing Diversity Immigrant Visas after a nine-month pause that began in December 2025. DV-2026 selectees now face a critical deadline of September 30, 2026, to complete their visa processing or permanently lose their opportunity for permanent residence through the diversity visa lottery program.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

China’s Proposed Biopharma And AI Technology Export Controls: Pre-Export Registration Already Applies

China has proposed adding 40 technologies to its export control catalogue, targeting AI, biopharmaceuticals, and photovoltaics with new restrictions that distinguish platform ownership from product licensing. The amendments create a framework separating reusable capabilities from their applications, requiring companies to navigate complex registration requirements while structuring deals around deliverable rights.
ChinaInternational Law
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

California SB 253: CARB Sets Nov. 10, 2026, Deadline For Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions Reports

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) establishes a November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, affecting U.S.-formed entities with over $1 billion in revenue that meet California's "doing business" test—regardless of physical presence in the state. The law carries penalties up to $500,000 per reporting year for non-compliance, with mandatory program fees and future Scope 3 reporting requirements on the horizon.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Deepfakes, Chatbots, AI-Generated Text: European Commission Details Transparency Obligations Under The AI Act

The European Commission has published draft guidelines interpreting the AI Act's transparency obligations, establishing when and how organizations must disclose AI-generated content, deepfakes, and automated interactions. These guidelines clarify that deepfake labeling applies regardless of intent to deceive, that AI systems must identify themselves at the point of interaction, and that the editorial review exception for AI-generated text requires substantive human oversight with clear accountability.
European UnionTechnology
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig