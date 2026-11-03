SEC Commissioner Uyeda Raises Prospect Of $20 Million Crowdfunding Limit As Agency Reconsiders Capital Formation Rules

SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda has raised the prospect of increasing the Regulation Crowdfunding offering limit from $5 million to $20 million as part of a broader review of capital formation rules. The $5 million cap remains in force. The $20 million figure discussed in his remarks is a Small Business Forum recommendation, not an adopted increase or a Commission rule proposal. In remarks delivered on October 27, 2026, to the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda questioned whether the existing regulatory framework continues to serve the companies it was designed to help. His comments addressed Regulation Crowdfunding, the costs of raising capital, restrictions on investor communications, limited secondary-market liquidity, and the challenges smaller companies face when considering an initial public offering.

The remarks follow several Commission proposals addressing access to the public markets. The SEC has already proposed several changes intended to make the public markets more accessible to smaller companies. Now, the agency appears increasingly interested in whether the exemptions governing private and early-stage capital formation also deserve a fresh look.

Could Regulation Crowdfunding Increase to $20 Million?

Regulation Crowdfunding, commonly referred to as Regulation CF or Reg CF, became available in May 2016 under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The exemption allows eligible companies to sell securities to both accredited and non-accredited investors through an SEC-registered broker-dealer or funding portal without registering the offering under the Securities Act. The original offering limit was approximately $1 million. In 2020, the SEC adopted amendments increasing the limit from $1.07 million to $5 million, effective in 2021.14

That $5 million limit remains in place today. Participants in the SEC's 2026 Small Business Forum identified increasing the limit to $20 million as a priority recommendation. Commissioner Uyeda specifically raised that proposal during the October 27 meeting.20

Uyeda asked whether the existing cap meaningfully protects investors or instead forces growing companies to pursue multiple financings, with additional legal expenses, accounting costs, filings, and other transactional burdens. A company seeking to raise $8 million or $10 million may have a strong base of customers and supporters who would be interested in investing. Under the existing framework, however, it cannot raise that entire amount through Regulation Crowdfunding within a single 12-month period. It must consider another exemption, restructure its financing strategy, or raise the remaining capital at a later date.

The $20 million proposal is particularly interesting because that amount currently represents the maximum offering size under Tier 1 of Regulation A. Regulation A also provides a Tier 2 exemption permitting offerings of up to $75 million, although its qualification, financial statement, and ongoing reporting requirements differ materially from those applicable to Regulation Crowdfunding.17 A $20 million crowdfunding exemption could therefore occupy an important space in the capital formation framework, particularly for companies that want to raise meaningful amounts from retail investors without pursuing a Regulation A offering.

The idea has also moved beyond general policy discussion. In July 2026, Crowdfund Capital Advisors submitted a rulemaking petition to the SEC, identified as Petition No. 4-914, seeking amendments to Regulation Crowdfunding's offering limits.11 Importantly, the Forum recommendation and Crowdfund Capital Advisors' petition are distinct from Commission action. The SEC has not adopted an increase, and companies must continue complying with the existing $5 million limit.

The Bigger Issue May Be the Cost of Raising Capital

Increasing the offering limit would be significant, but Commissioner Uyeda made another point that deserves equal attention: a higher cap provides limited benefit if the regulatory costs of reaching it remain prohibitively expensive. Regulation Crowdfunding was intended to make securities offerings accessible to businesses that could not reasonably bear the costs associated with a registered public offering.

In practice, however, issuers must still navigate disclosure obligations, financial statement requirements, intermediary fees, investor communications restrictions, and continuing reporting responsibilities. Under Rule 201(t) of Regulation Crowdfunding, financial statement requirements depend on the amount offered and sold in reliance on the exemption during the relevant 12-month period. For offerings of $124,000 or less, the issuer generally supplies financial statements and specified tax information certified by its principal executive officer. Above $124,000 and through $618,000, an independent accountant's review is generally required. A first-time Regulation Crowdfunding issuer may generally use reviewed statements above $618,000 and through $1,235,000; above $1,235,000, it must provide audited statements. An issuer that has previously sold securities under Regulation Crowdfunding generally needs audited statements above $618,000. Where the rule requires the issuer to provide available reviewed or audited statements instead of a lower level of assurance, that requirement still applies.

For a startup or other early-stage business, an independent audit can represent a meaningful expense before the company receives any offering proceeds. Commissioner Uyeda questioned whether these requirements are appropriately calibrated to the amounts being raised and the corresponding investor risks.

There is a legitimate balance to strike. Financial disclosures matter, particularly when companies are raising capital from retail investors who may have limited experience evaluating private securities. At the same time, compliance obligations should be proportionate to the size and circumstances of the offering. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins also addressed this issue during the October 27 meeting. According to his prepared remarks, more than 9,800 Regulation Crowdfunding offerings have occurred over the past decade, with an average amount raised of approximately $364,000.

While a $20 million limit could create opportunities for larger growth-stage financings, many crowdfunding issuers are raising substantially smaller amounts. For those companies, reducing compliance expenses and improving the offering process may be more immediately valuable than increasing the maximum permitted offering size.

Advertising Restrictions Are Another Area Worth Reconsidering

Commissioner Uyeda also questioned whether Regulation Crowdfunding's communications restrictions remain appropriate given how businesses interact with investors today. Under Rule 204 of Regulation Crowdfunding, issuers generally cannot advertise the terms of their securities offerings outside the intermediary's platform except through notices containing specified information. Issuers may communicate more extensively about offering terms through communication channels provided on the intermediary's platform, subject to the applicable requirements.8

The rules are more nuanced than a general prohibition on public communications. Rule 206 permits certain testing-the-waters communications before filing Form C. Those communications must carry the required statements about the absence of a binding commitment and the restrictions on accepting money or purchase offers; the issuer cannot solicit or accept money or commitments at that stage and must file the solicitation materials with Form C. Communications that do not discuss offering terms must also be distinguished from advertisements governed by Rule 204.

Still, the framework can be difficult for founders who are accustomed to communicating directly with their customers through social media, newsletters, podcasts, and other online channels. Consider a consumer-facing technology company with a substantial online community. Its customers may also be the people most interested in investing in the business. Yet the company must carefully distinguish ordinary business communications from securities offering advertisements and ensure that its fundraising campaign complies with the applicable rules.

The distinction can be manageable with proper planning, but it is not always intuitive. Modernizing these requirements could make crowdfunding more practical without eliminating the antifraud protections that already apply to securities offerings.

As Commissioner Uyeda emphasized, the federal securities laws' antifraud provisions remain applicable to crowdfunding transactions regardless of whether the SEC simplifies the offering framework.

What Happens After the Crowdfunding Offering?

One of the more important aspects of Commissioner Uyeda's remarks concerned what happens after a company successfully raises capital. A Regulation Crowdfunding offering may result in hundreds or thousands of investors holding securities in a relatively small private company.

Those securities generally cannot be resold during the first year except through specified permitted transfers. Even after the initial resale restrictions expire, investors may have limited opportunities to sell their positions because an active secondary market may not exist.15 Companies must also consider the Exchange Act's shareholder registration requirements.

Under Exchange Act Rule 12g-6, securities issued in qualifying Regulation Crowdfunding offerings may be excluded from the holder-of-record count for purposes of Section 12(g), provided the issuer satisfies specified conditions. Those include remaining current in required annual reports, engaging an SEC-registered transfer agent, and generally maintaining total assets of $25 million or less. Certain transition relief may apply when an issuer exceeds the asset threshold.10 These requirements become increasingly important as a company grows, pursues additional financing rounds, or considers an eventual sale or public listing.

The SEC previously adopted Rule 3a-9, permitting qualifying crowdfunding vehicles that function as conduits for investment in a crowdfunding issuer. These structures can help with certain shareholder and capitalization-table issues, but they must preserve investors' economic exposure, voting power and disclosures as required by the rule. The business and vehicle are co-issuers under the crowdfunding framework. A vehicle does not remove the applicable securities-law requirements or create secondary-market liquidity.

From a practical perspective, a successful crowdfunding raise should be considered part of a company's longer-term capital strategy. The securities issued, voting rights granted, reporting obligations assumed, and investor base created can all affect future financings and exit opportunities. Commissioner Uyeda appears to recognize that the viability of Regulation Crowdfunding depends partly on whether successful companies can continue growing without encountering disproportionate regulatory friction.

The SEC Is Also Reconsidering IPO Communications and Research Coverage

The October 27 meeting was not limited to crowdfunding. Commissioner Uyeda also addressed barriers that may discourage smaller businesses from entering the public markets. Two issues received particular attention: restrictions on communications before and during an IPO, and the lack of meaningful equity research coverage for smaller public companies.

The SEC has already taken steps in this direction. In May 2026, the Commission proposed amendments to the registered offering framework that would expand access to Form S-3, extend certain registration and offering-communication accommodations to additional issuers, and broaden incorporation by reference on Form S-1. Those proposed offering reforms should be distinguished from the separate discussion about improving equity research coverage.

As Atkins noted in his October 27 remarks, the Commission had also proposed optional semiannual reporting and simplification of filer status. His instruction that staff explore further IPO-communications changes was a staff initiative, not an adopted amendment. Chairman Atkins also indicated on October 27 that he had directed SEC staff to explore additional changes to the Securities Act's longstanding restrictions on communications surrounding public offerings, including clearer standards for determining when communications constitute securities offers.

Research coverage is another important consideration. Smaller public companies frequently struggle to attract analyst attention, particularly when their trading volumes and institutional investor interest are limited. Without meaningful research coverage, companies may have difficulty attracting new investors and developing a sufficiently liquid market for their securities.

Commissioner Uyeda specifically referenced the Global Research Analyst Settlement, which arose from conflicts between investment banking and securities research during the early 2000s. In its December 5, 2025 litigation release, the SEC stated that it had consented to modifications terminating remaining undertakings under that settlement, subject to court approval. That release reports the SEC's consent, not by itself the entry of court orders. SEC Regulation AC and FINRA Rule 2241 continue to provide important regulatory protections addressing analyst certifications and research conflicts.519

The policy challenge is to encourage independent, useful research without recreating the conflicts that originally prompted regulatory intervention. For smaller issuers, improved research coverage and greater flexibility in communicating with investors could materially affect whether accessing the public markets is commercially worthwhile.

What Should Companies Be Thinking About Now?

Although the SEC has not adopted a $20 million Regulation Crowdfunding exemption, the broader policy direction is relevant to companies planning capital raises. Businesses considering Regulation Crowdfunding should evaluate the exemption against other available alternatives, including Regulation A and Regulation D offerings. I have discussed those differences in Equity Crowdfunding: A Comparison of Reg A, Reg CF, and Reg D. The choice should follow the company's financing needs, investor base and longer-term plans rather than an anticipated rule change.

Each approach has different implications for eligible investors, offering size, advertising, intermediary involvement, financial statement requirements, securities transferability, and ongoing reporting obligations. For example, Rule 506(c) of Regulation D permits general solicitation and does not impose a dollar limit on the offering, but all purchasers must be accredited investors and the issuer must take reasonable steps to verify that status. Regulation Crowdfunding, by comparison, permits participation by non-accredited investors within applicable investment limits.18

Companies should also carefully consider the type of securities being issued and how investor rights will be tracked. Choosing the Right Cap Table Platform addresses the administrative side of maintaining that ownership record. Common stock, preferred stock, SAFEs, convertible notes, and other instruments can produce materially different outcomes for investors and future financing rounds. For crowdfunding portals and other market participants, potential changes to offering limits and advertising requirements could also influence platform operations, issuer onboarding, compliance procedures, and the economics of serving larger offerings.

In the meantime, existing securities laws remain fully applicable. Commissioner remarks, advisory committee recommendations, and rulemaking petitions should not be treated as authorization to operate under rules that have not been adopted.

Looking Ahead

I think the SEC is asking the right questions. Regulation Crowdfunding has created a meaningful fundraising alternative for thousands of businesses, but ten years is a reasonable point to reassess whether the framework is operating as intended.

The possibility of increasing the offering limit to $20 million will understandably receive considerable attention. For certain businesses, that change alone could substantially expand their financing options. But the more consequential reforms may involve making the exemption less expensive to use, easier to administer, and better suited to companies that are growing beyond their earliest stages.

The same principle applies to smaller public companies. Reducing disclosure expenses can help, but the availability of research coverage, access to investors, trading liquidity, and the practical costs of remaining public are also important. The next question is whether the SEC translates these discussions into concrete rule proposals.

For founders, emerging companies, and financial intermediaries, this is a good time to revisit existing capital formation strategies and consider how potential changes might affect future offerings. I work with companies and financial services firms on securities offerings, capital formation, and SEC and FINRA regulatory matters. If you are evaluating a Regulation Crowdfunding offering, a Regulation A financing, or another capital-raising structure, I would be glad to discuss the available options and how they fit into your broader business plans.