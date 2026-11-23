On November 10, 2026, Mintz and EisnerAmper co-hosted a webinar designed to demystify law firm MSO transactions. The webinar was moderated by New York–based Private Equity Member Griffin Doty and featured San Francisco–based Private Equity Member Alex S. Kaufman, as well as Gregory Chin and Harold Hess of EisnerAmper.

Here are five key takeaways from that conversation.

An MSO allows private equity to invest in the business of law without owning the practice.

An MSO structure enables law firms to access private capital while maintaining lawyer ownership and control of the law practice. Non-lawyers typically cannot invest in US law firms because American Bar Association (ABA) Model Rule 5.4 generally prohibits sharing legal fees with non-lawyers. With few exceptions, some version of the rule exists in every state.

In a typical MSO transaction, the law firm forms a subsidiary, contributes its non-legal assets to it, and splits it off as a separate entity under the same ownership group (i.e., law firm equity partners). The MSO houses all of the non-legal personnel, technology, leases, vendor arrangements, billing support, and recruiting. Attorneys, engagement letters, malpractice insurance, and legal services stay with the law firm, which pays the MSO a service fee. Following the private equity investment, the ownership of the law firm remains unchanged, but the MSO will be owned by some combination of the private equity investor, law firm partners, and, in some cases, non-attorney employees.

Law firms fit the private equity playbook with the MSO being the growth platform.

Law firms possess many of the characteristics of professional service businesses that private equity seeks: they are asset-light, high-margin, and cash-generative that operate in a fragmented industry, creating roll-up and efficiency opportunities. Personal injury and insurance defense firms are currently drawing strong interest from investors, but other law firm sectors remain on private equity’s radar.

Once established, an MSO can serve as a platform for adding law firms, consistent with the classic private equity platform-and-add-on playbook. Investors can optimize the back office and realize synergies through technology and people. Acquiring law firms through the MSO also lets a platform scale without growing any single law firm. That avoids the cultural, compensation-alignment, and resource-allocation challenges of mergers and lateral hires. An MSO may serve one law firm, several law firms acting in concert, or several that run their own businesses.

The “scrape” drives valuation and creates a trade-off for equity partners.

Like other partnership-structured professional services firms, law firms lack traditional EBITDA because what remains after attorney compensation and operating expenses goes to the equity partners. The “scrape” originated in accounting-firm transactions to calculate an EBITDA in a way in which investors can apply a valuation multiple.

In a law firm MSO transaction, the scrape is generally the EBITDA that the law firm produces, which is paid to the MSO in exchange for the provision of services to the law firm. Each dollar of EBITDA paid to the MSO reduces cash distributable from the law firm to its equity partners dollar for dollar. A larger scrape therefore means lower partner distributions but a larger MSO (and often more cash paid at closing to the equity partners).

Most deals so far have included a significant secondary component, with the vast majority of invested capital going to the equity partners.

Financial readiness and transfer pricing are important factors that can shape an MSO deal’s process and terms.

Many law firms operate on a cash-basis system of accounting, while investors generally think about valuation based on accrual-basis EBITDA. Converting from cash basis to accrual basis requires analysis of receivables, work in progress, the value of any intellectual property moving to the MSO, revenue recognition (which differs for contingency and hourly work), and collectability. Firms may benefit from thinking about these issues well before going to market.

The management fee between the law firm and the MSO also needs careful analysis. For commonly controlled entities, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires arm’s-length fees under Section 482 of the Internal Revenue Code. The fee cannot simply reflect the MSO’s payroll or lease costs, and a professional should review it so the firm has a defensible position if the IRS asks. Investors will also look at what type of transfer pricing study was done, how recently, and whether it is likely to hold up if scrutinized by regulators or taxing authorities.

Traditional private equity tools for retention of top earners, specifically noncompetes, do not neatly fit law firm MSO models.

Public policy generally prohibits noncompetes that restrict the practice of law, which creates a natural obstacle for investors seeking to protect their investment from competition. How do you protect against the rainmaker moving their business when you can’t get a noncompete?

Where noncompetes exist in the law firm MSO landscape, they sit with the MSO and generally are tailored to management, back office, or operational services rather than practicing law. They do little to ensure that clients remain with the business, putting more pressure on due diligence and requiring investors to think about other ways to align incentives, such as incentive equity in the MSO.

That limitation helps explain which practice areas have attracted the most investment. Unsurprisingly, law firms with significant client concentration or rainmaker risk have thus far been less attractive investment targets.